Top 8 mobile games like Animal Crossing for Android and iOS
Updated on June 16th, 2023 - added 1 game. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan
Animal Crossing took the world by storm when it was released on Nintendo Switch. So many people spent time getting the villagers they wanted, playing the different festivals and events, collecting various decorations, and otherwise enjoying this wholesome and relaxing game. Now, if you feel like you have completed everything, and want something new to spend your time in, we have created a list of the top 7 mobile games like Animal Crossing.
There are so many types of games that are similar to Animal Crossing, as it is such an open world game. Do you want a title that has a similar village set? What about a game that focuses on the aspects of building up an island? Or maybe you want a game that can be easily placed into your daily routine, so that you can dive into it once a day, for a limited amount of time, much like Animal Crossing plays.
We have a bunch of different titles in our list of the top 7 mobile games like Animal Crossing, from bringing memories back to people on the street to exploring an entire island and discovering what is there. You can spend your time cultivating relationships in a little farming town, or allowing spirits to live their happiest life. It's all up to you, and what exactly you get within this list.
1
Cozy Grove
Cozy Grove is a game that feels so similar to Animal Crossing. You play as a Spirit Scout, out in the woods of Cozy Grove. Your goal is to help the spirits in this forest with their various needs and tasks. You will need to cook, fish, collect items, make friends, tend to animals, decorate the island as per their needs, and learn about the story of the island. It’s a game that fits in well with your daily routine, as like Animal Crossing, there is a limit to what you can do each day. Cozy Grove is adorable, wholesome, and just a fun time as you learn more about the world around you.
2
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is much like Animal Crossing in the wholesome, foraging and changing your world aspects of the game. You have abandoned your life as an office worker to take over your late grandfather’s farm. You can farm, fish, decorate, and meet the villagers within the town you have moved to. There are relationships that can be foraged, and then people will gift you items, much like Animal Crossing. There are also events, seasonally, that you can participate in if you’d like!
3
Happy Street
Happy Street is all about creating a town with a bunch of adorable and quirky animal friends, much like Animal Crossing! You play a little fox called Billy, who has arrived via hot air balloon to this land, looking to build a new home and make friends within the town. You are able to collect items to craft and create buildings, animals will move into your town once you have built them homes, and then you can expand your buildings to fulfill objects that your animals need. There is more focus on survival than in Animal Crossing, but it doesn’t feel very far off in concept at all.
4
Castaway Paradise
Castaway Paradise has you starting off on an island, much like Animal Crossing. You start off in a tent, meeting the residents and working towards discovering different parts of the island. The people who are on your island are often animals, just like in Animal Crossing, and you will do favors for them to help your friendship. You can also spend your days fishing, catching bugs or even growing crops, if you want too. It’s very similar in a lot of ways!
5
Stranded Sails
Another island-based game, you start off on an island, shipwrecked much like Gulliver, but instead of looking for your locator to go home, you want to start your own life on this island. You need to create a camp for you and the other survivors with you, creating a farm and gathering resources to make the best of your island. There are lots of side quests and interactions with the world. Unlike in Animal Crossing, there are some bad guys in this world, so it’s a more intense version of Animal Crossing, if you are looking for something a bit more challenging.
6
Minecraft
Minecraft is a survival adventure where you are free to do whatever you want. If you are looking for a challenge, you can fight against different monsters and even try to kill the Ender Dragon. But before that, you have to find diamonds and create the best armour, sword, and bow. If you want to relax and enjoy the gameplay, you can find a village, build a house, grow crops, and do many other things. To make this game even more similar to Animal Crossing, you can turn on a peaceful mode, and all monsters and zombies will immediately disappear.
7
Cat Forest - Healing Camp
Do you like cats? If the answer is yes, we highly recommend you check this game out! Cat Forest is a cute management title for mobile devices where you will have to create and develop your camp. Your task is to bring as many cat visitors to your camp as possible. To achieve this goal, you have to build a beautiful place for them to stay. It is also possible to fish here, grow crops, gather different resources, and cook tasty dishes. Pretty similar to the Animal Crossing gameplay, don't you think so?
8
Harvest Town
Having similarities to both Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, Harvest Town is such a wholesome and free experience on mobile that is hard to overlook. In the game you can raise farm animals, you can grow crops and decorate your estate as you see fit - there are lots of options, don't worry!
The game has the same adorable pixelated graphics like Stardew, so if you want to go one step further from Animal Crossing when it comes to playing a beautiful farming sim, this one is the way to go.
