Top 8 mobile games like Animal Crossing for Android and iOS

Updated on June 16th, 2023 - added 1 game. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan

Animal Crossing took the world by storm when it was released on Nintendo Switch. So many people spent time getting the villagers they wanted, playing the different festivals and events, collecting various decorations, and otherwise enjoying this wholesome and relaxing game. Now, if you feel like you have completed everything, and want something new to spend your time in, we have created a list of the top 7 mobile games like Animal Crossing.

There are so many types of games that are similar to Animal Crossing, as it is such an open world game. Do you want a title that has a similar village set? What about a game that focuses on the aspects of building up an island? Or maybe you want a game that can be easily placed into your daily routine, so that you can dive into it once a day, for a limited amount of time, much like Animal Crossing plays.

We have a bunch of different titles in our list of the top 7 mobile games like Animal Crossing, from bringing memories back to people on the street to exploring an entire island and discovering what is there. You can spend your time cultivating relationships in a little farming town, or allowing spirits to live their happiest life. It's all up to you, and what exactly you get within this list.