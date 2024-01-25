Dungeon Hunter 6 Lieutenants tier list

Picking the right lieutenant will make your game much more enjoyable and easier.

Dungeon Hunter 6 lieutenant tier list ranks each of them by their power, starting from the best ones that every player should aim to get.

Dungeon Hunter 6 is an amazing action-packed dungeon crawler RPG, which took the forefront in the enduring 14-year-old series. That being said, the hack-and-slash gameplay remains at the core of Dungeon Hunter 6, but it introduces a few tweaks to appeal to the modern gamer without sacrificing its distinctive charm.

In your journey to save the kingdom of Valenthia, you can carry out your mission with six selectable classes: warrior, assassin, archer, mage, shaman, and the boon sister. Notably, a significant and visually stunning change comes in the form of the new Lieutenant system, allowing you to team up with various impressive creatures in battle, each possessing a unique set of skills. We decided to create this Dungeon Hunter 6 Lieutenant tier list to help you pick the best option for your character, objectives, and playstyle.

S-Tier: Most powerful Lieutenants

A-Tier: Great Lieutenants

B-Tier: Average Lieutenants

C-Tier: Weak Lieutenants

To create our Dungeon Hunter 6 tier list for all the Lieutenants, we have ranked and classified them into various tiers based on their effectiveness, skills and damage output. Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:

With that being said, let’s jump straight into the Dungeon Hunter 6 tier list and help you pick the best lieutenants.