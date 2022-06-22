Top 8 best basketball games for Android phone and tablets

In Highschool, I remember joining the basketball team. It was a lot of work, mainly running, after school every day. There was so much running. As someone who’s not really athletic, I didn’t last long, but my uncle did teach me how to do a layup, which I still can do to this day. If you are looking for real-life basketball tips, this isn’t the article for you, instead, we are going to be looking into some basketball games that I might actually be able to win at!

Digital games are what I am talking about. Specifically, basketball games for Android that you can download and play on your device, without ever having to run around or learn how to do a layup yourself. These games come in a variety of different graphic styles from realistic to cartoon to pixelated. Some games are similar to the actual way that you play basketball and others are much more arcade-based, which take inspiration from the game but add in their own twists and turns to create a more unique experience that you can enjoy.

Whether you are interested in realistic games, to play while the weather is too cold to actually go out to a court, or something that takes inspiration from basketball but creates its own game, with nods to something familiar, I am sure there will be a game for you on this list.

Without further adieu, let’s get on with the list itself.

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.