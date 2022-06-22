Top 8 best basketball games for Android phone and tablets
In Highschool, I remember joining the basketball team. It was a lot of work, mainly running, after school every day. There was so much running. As someone who’s not really athletic, I didn’t last long, but my uncle did teach me how to do a layup, which I still can do to this day. If you are looking for real-life basketball tips, this isn’t the article for you, instead, we are going to be looking into some basketball games that I might actually be able to win at!
Digital games are what I am talking about. Specifically, basketball games for Android that you can download and play on your device, without ever having to run around or learn how to do a layup yourself. These games come in a variety of different graphic styles from realistic to cartoon to pixelated. Some games are similar to the actual way that you play basketball and others are much more arcade-based, which take inspiration from the game but add in their own twists and turns to create a more unique experience that you can enjoy.
Whether you are interested in realistic games, to play while the weather is too cold to actually go out to a court, or something that takes inspiration from basketball but creates its own game, with nods to something familiar, I am sure there will be a game for you on this list.
Without further adieu, let’s get on with the list itself.
Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
Basketrio
Basketrio is a new basketball inspired game, where you will be challenged with 3 on 3 half-court basketball matches that last three minutes and are full of face paced action. This game actually focuses a lot on the clothing that the players wear, allowing you to customise your character with loads of different looks, to create a sleek character you’d love to be.
2
Hoop League Tactics
Hoop League Tactics is a turn-based basketball game that takes a management simulator and combines it with a strategy game, creating a different kind of look into basketball. During the basketball game itself, you can see player’s stats and choose what they do, while they are not playing, however, you can upgrade your team and scout for new players.
3
NBA Live Mobile Basketball
A very realistic Basketball game, NBA Live Mobile Basketball allows you to be a part of the action, drafting your favorite, superstar players to build up your own team. Once you have drafted your team, you can then level up your players, boost them, and continue to make your way higher and higher in the rankings. This game provided permanent line-ups, allowing you to focus on one team and get to the top.
4
Basketball Arena
Basketball Arena looks like it’s full of bobble head dolls, all looking to score some points through 1 v 1 arena showdowns, where you both will be looking to slam dunk the ball or attempt to score some long, 3-point shots against each other. You can upgrade your character, unlock superpowers, steal the ball and more in this fast paced game.
5
Basketball Stars
Looking like a more realistic, yet casual basketball game, Basketball Stars is a multiplayer, 1v1 basketball game where you need to shoot for the basket, faking out your opponent and attempting to score points. When it’s your turn to defend, you will need to steal the ball, block their shots, and stop them, all in real time. Rounds are quick but fun in this game.
6
NBA 2K Mobile Basketball
Another realistic basketball game, that includes lots of arena matches, NBA 2k Mobile Basketball allows you to collect cards based on your favorite NBA and All-Star players, create and customise your own dream team - even picking out their shoes, and boost the players you have in the game, helping them stay ahead of their opponents. If you’d like to see players you might recognise, this is the game for you.
7
Five Hoops
Five Hoops is a more arcade style basketball game, where you can find yourself playing colorful characters in wacky worlds, trying to get a ball into moving basketball nets, moving further and further away as you make a shot. There are sometimes platforms that can appear over the hoop, blocking off your ball, but if you have good timing - I am sure you can make it far!
8
NBA Jam
The older audience will nostalgically reminisce the phrase "boomshakalaka'. You know what I'm talking about. The epic 2 vs 2 duels against your friends, with a commentator that boils the atmosphere to the point that the very ball catches fire. Of course, NBA Jam is still the same as you remember it, with the same commentator and his cheeky phrases (it has a couple of new ones), but also terribly fun gameplay. Pixelated graphics won't stop you from recognising every player if you're a fan of the NBA. You can play a couple of game modes, multiplayer, but the main focus is unlocking the legends of this noble sport.
No better way to close the list of the best basketball games for Android, right?