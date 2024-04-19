Divineko is a simple but challenging puzzle game out now on Google Play and the App Store

A drawfully good time

Divineko is a deceptively simple puzzle game

Draw shapes corresponding to enemies to get ride of them

Take on enemies with dozens of shapes before they take you out

Cats are magic, that's a simple fact. And they quite possibly have the power to kill you with their mind, at least that's probably what they think they can do. Fortunately, in Divineko - Magic Cat you can leverage this feline fatality for the power of good and fight off hordes of monsters using quick puzzle gameplay.

Divineko - Magic Cat is a deceptively simple concept. On one side of the screen is you, the cat, and on the other are approaching enemies. To destroy them before they get to you, you have to draw out the right shape at the bottom of the screen. Naturally, it doesn't stay simple for long, and with power-ups like the shield, bomb and hourglass you'll need all the help they can provide against bosses with dozens of shapes to draw out in as short a time as possible.

As we've noted before, 'unique' is a bit of a taboo in video gaming. Even the most obscure concept has probably been done in some form before. And the same is ultimately true of Divineko, if you remember action-typing games like Typing of the Dead that challenged you to up your typing speed to take out enemies.

However, that doesn't take away from the simple yet intriguing appeal of a game like this. With monochrome graphics and a procedural music system that develops as you progress, there's plenty to like in Divineko - Magic Cat, out now for the iOS App Store on iPad and iPhone, and Google Play for Android devices.

