Aftermagic lets you upgrade your deck and form synergies across a roguelike card battler, out now on iOS and Android

Every move counts

Build your deck to survive

Collect power-ups and level up your character

Upgrade your skills and card combos, die, then try again

As promised last week, Golden Dragon Games has officially launched Aftermagic, letting everyone get their hands on this roguelike deck-builder on iOS and Android. You can look forward to diving into thrilling PvE battles across a vibrant fantasy world as you craft card combos to survive an ever-changing world.

In Aftermagic, you'll build and upgrade your deck and take advantage of each one's skills and abilities to best your foes. Given the title's roguelike nature, there's bound to be a surprise lurking around every corner, so it's worth mastering your deck's synergies to make sure you're always prepared for the battle ahead.

The game also offers different power-ups you can aim for as you level up your character. You can aim to clear challenges as well to nab those achievements - you can even put your skills to the test against other players.

I'm personally pretty partial to roguelike deck-builders myself, the most recent one I had the pleasure of torturing myself over being Wildfrost (you can have a look at my review if you're curious about how it all went down). There's just an unmistakable appeal for me when it comes to strategising, failing, and then trying again. It's the idea of coming back with a vengeance - this time, wiser and stronger - that propels me to keep trying over and over.

If you feel the same way and you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Aftermagic on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.