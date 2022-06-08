Retro Bowl: Tips to help you own the gridirion

Pass, run, and manage to victory.

Retro Bowl is an American football game by New Star Games that takes you back in time. To be real, if you're a fan of football, then this is a mobile masterpiece of a game. The best part is that it's free, and as such, it was deservedly included in our recently-updated list of the best free games to play on your mobile device.

Although it isn't an officially licensed NFL game, it is heavily based on the league. All of the teams have the same colored uniforms and city representation. The only thing that's different is that there are no team names and no NFL players.

One of the cool things about Retro Bowl is that you can both manage your franchise and take it to the field and play. You will need to draft players, make trades, sign free agents, and more. The gameplay is great but simple at the same time. The passing, running, and kicking feel satisfying but it does take some quick reactions.

Here are a couple of Retro Bowl tips you can use for both on and off the field.