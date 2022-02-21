Top 25 best football games for Android phones and tablets
Outstanding Android football games you can play while being in lockdown
Updated on February 21, 2022: New entries and download links added
If you're itching to kick things off early, why not dabble in a few football games for Android? If you haven't checked in on this quietly burgeoning scene, you might be surprised how deep it runs.
You've got your FIFA and your PES, of course. It might surprise you how faithful these have gotten, at least in terms of the engines used.
But there are also a bunch of footy games that hark back to the golden ear of home computer soccer, full of frantic fast-paced arcade action.
At the other end of the spectrum, there's the football management genre, which lets you take on the role of a digital Guardiola. The best examples of these can be more absorbing than the finest 200 hour RPG.
And then there are the oddballs, which splice soccer rules to all manner of other genres and ideas.
Can't see your favourite Android football games on the list? Feel free to share in the comments below.
1
New Star Manager
The brilliant New Star Soccer set the terms for a brilliant mobile-focused Android football game of depth and nuance. New Star Manager goes even deeper by shifting the focus from the individual to the team, with masterful results. Make sure to check the New Star Manager review if you're curious about our experience playing it. Overall, it delivered on everything, from gameplay to graphics and strategy.
But if you want to see that for yourself, you can also take a look at the video review we've got for the game. We strongly believe that both New Star Manager and New Star Soccer should be two mentions every football fan should have on their mobile phone.Download New Star Manager
2
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
It was always the dream to have a full version of Sports Interactive's epic Android football simulation game on our devices. Football Manager is just that. You can assemble a team from some of your all-time favourite players, devise strategies to win tournaments, and overall become the best coach/manager there ever was.
For console and PC players who are wondering whether or not FM22 Mobile is as good as they might expect, the answer is a positive one - you can really enjoy this wholesome managing sim on your mobile just like you would on the other platforms.Download Football Manager 2022 Mobile
3
New Star Soccer
New Star Soccer presents a style that's unique to the smartphone format, with a deft mixture of swipe-based scenarios and light management. In our New Star Soccer review we went into great detail to explain how smooth and enjoyable the experience is. That should never go overlooked since football games for Android don't always offer that hands-on approach from a player's perspective.
So, if you want an authentic sim, New Star Soccer is definitely up there. Give it a shot if you want - you'll probably like it as much as we did!Download New Star Soccer
4
Flick Kick Football Legends
The game that introduced ball flicking to the Google Play Store remains the best, thanks largely to a gloriously tactile swipe control system. The Legends addition is there to make it even better, and we're positive that fans of the original won't argue.
Flick Kick Football Legends is a retro ball-kicking game that has you kicking the ball like never before (or maybe just like in the original Flick Kick Football), so you should add it to your collection if you want something a tad different. It's a top pick when it comes to Android football games.
You can read our Flick Kick Football Legends review if you're eager to learn more about it!Download Flick Kick Football Legends
5
Super Soccer Champs 2021
Super Soccer Champs 2021 goes back to the arcade footy greats of the home computer era - think Sensible Soccer and Kick-Off. That means intuitive top-down action with hidden layers of depth. In the 2021 version, the game is essentially the same, but with some slight improvements here and there. If you're familiar with Supper Soccer Champs 2020, you'll love this one.
It's also worth mentioning the fact that the game is free, with a number of IAPs, so if you want to play it and give it a shot, you can do so for free.Download Super Soccer Champs 2021
6
Top Eleven
This one had found its way onto the pockets of many football game enthusiasts as soon as it dropped. A decade later and it's even more polished with a huge number of online players, and it's really easy to get used to the gameplay. It's closer to the older football manager simulations if you played any.
You'll be able to test your prowess against other managers, move to the upper leagues, sign new players, train them and win whatever you can. It's one of those games that are hard to let go of once you get really into it.Download Top Eleven
7
Score! Hero 2
Score! Hero 2 plays like a Match of the Day highlights package, placing you in control of the decisive passes and shots of each game. It's a bit like a flashier (though much less charming) New Star Soccer. You can try it out, and you should if you want an Android football game with a more classical approach.
We would also suggest trying out the Infinite Hero mode, which is a new addition to the series, which is only available in Score! Hero 2.Download Score! Hero 2
8
Tiki Taka Soccer
Tiki Taka Soccer's tap-based control system is a thoughtful attempt to get football action feeling natural on mobile, while its zoomed-out Amiga graphics get our nostalgic juices flowing. The game feels like a genuine retro arcade soccer game for Android. It's simply amazing in both gameplay and looks department - just read our Tiki Taka Soccer review.
We can never get enough of beautiful pixelated games such as this one, so if you ever find yourself wanting to play a more non-conformist football game, you can always step back into the Tiki Taka Soccer world.Download Tiki Taka Soccer
9
Pro 11
This sleek football (or soccer, however you want to call it) sim marks another beautiful addition to our best football games for Android - it's a game where you can pick your favourite team in the world and coach it the best you can, in order to win the championship.
It is a game with stunning 3D graphics and a multiplayer structure, which allows you to enjoy the experience together with your friends, as well as by yourself. It's definitely worth a try - it's free after all!Download Pro 11
10
Pocket League Story 2
Pocket League Story 2 is a management game, but it's nothing like Football Manager. It's a particularly quirky, lo-fi job sim with oodles of charm. You basically have the Kairosoft-classic, but sprinkled with heaps of soccer and in a slightly pixelated form.
This game will see you recruiting famous players from all across the world, and using your strategic mind to come up with quirky strategies to develop your club. It's a delightful Android football game, so make sure you give it a shot.Download Pocket League Story 2
11
Rumble Stars
Rumble Stars Soccer has more in common with Clash Royale than FIFA, but we're not complaining. This is a brilliantly tactical online multiplayer kick-around with larger-than-life animal players and a sharp presentation. You will find yourself loving this game more and more, the more you play.
It's one of those Android football games that doesn't require you to live and breathe this sports game in order to enjoy - it's as immersive as any other role-playing or strategy game, and that's basically what made us place Rumble Stars Soccer on our list. You can read more about it in our Rumble Stars review!Download Rumble Stars
12
WSM - Women's Soccer Manager
Not as in-depth or sophisticated as Football Manager, Women's Soccer Manager (WSM) still provides an accessible footy management game for Android owners and those who don't want to fall too far down the FM rabbit hole. It's slightly different than the rest, in the sense that you've got a women's soccer team to manage. Otherwise, everything stays the same.
It's an interesting title to add to the list since offers a slightly different perspective. If you love football and you've got experience with Manager sims, you should give this one a try.Download WSM - Women's Soccer Manager
13
Futuball
Have you ever pictured a futuristic game? If you haven't, then this is your best chance to give it a shot. Futuball is one of the rather unique football games for Android that is set into the far future when androids and perfectly adjusted (and adjustable) players can form the ultimate killer team. Without doing actual killing, that is. (no worries, no androids taking over the world in this game)
You can manage and train players just like you would in the normal football manager sims, except you've also got advanced stadiums and training facilities that allow you to tweak the players exactly how you want. If you got bored with all the classic mobile football games, you should try your hand at this futuristic one. You'll probably love it as much as we did!Download Futuball
14
Toon Cup 2021
If you never imagined that you could use your favourite Cartoon Network characters in a football game, then you've clearly never heard of Toon Cup 2021. This fun and colourful soccer game lets you hand-pick some famous characters from your daily childhood cartoons and deploy them in carefully crafted teams.
You can use their special powers (the ones you're probably accustomed to) to score goals and win tournaments, and that makes the game a blast! It's worth trying if you want a competitive, yet easygoing game.Download Toon Cup 2021
15
eFootball PES 2021
If you want an in-depth console-style take on football for your mobile, there's only really one choice - and it isn't FIFA Mobile. PES 2021 is built on the same engine as the console games, which makes it an extremely fluid and nuanced take on the beautiful game.
You have some of your favourite players of all time at your disposal, and you need to come up with the right tactics and team planning in order to recruit them. It's a strategic game that never gets old, and probably one of the best Android football games ever designed (console too, but that's a whole different topic).Download eFootball PES 2021
16
Football Drama
A management game with a major difference, Football Drama focuses on a story ahead of tactical machinations, accompanied by highly stylised (and beautiful) graphics. It's basically a story unfolding before your very eyes, and its core the football.
It also has slight artistic renditions that take you back to visual novels - except, you can interact a lot more and even bring up and debate existential questions. You have karma, and every choice you make regarding your career (albeit retired) is going to have an effect on how the game unfolds. It's a game worth trying!Download Football Drama
17
Flick Soccer 19
Okay, so we've established that Flick Kick Football is the king of ball flicking. But Flick Soccer comes forward with a number of interesting ideas of its own and is undoubtedly the deeper experience. The game gets a yearly update (along with some regular ones).
While it's arguably not as deep as some of the other, bigger titles on the list, it's still a simple Android football game that you can casually enjoy. it's worth mentioning that it might not be ideal if you're looking for a deep experience.Download Flick Soccer
18
Dream League Soccer 2022
First Touch Games has built a reputation over many years for being one of the best at translating the console footy experience to mobile. Dream League Soccer is another shot on target, which places you right at the core of the action. You take your place on the field and kick the ball around trying to score as many goals as possible.
It's an absolute delight since it not only emphasizes creativity (allows you to create your team and logo) but also strategy. You should definitely check it out if you haven't done so already. Dream League Soccer is one of the massive titles out there alongside PES and FM.Download Dream League Soccer 2022
19
Tiny Striker
Take Flick Kick Football and zoom out to a simplified top-down perspective. That's Tiny Striker, the game with a flick kick approach and tiny, (yet detailed enough) visuals. It's ace. It's beautiful. It's soccer in a nutshell.
You can read more in our Tiny Striker review though! We loved the fast pace and simple controls, but we weren't completely sold on the pixelated graphics. However, if that's something up your alley, you'll probably enjoy it a lot more than we did.
Regardless, Tiny Striker is one of the simpler games on this list that doesn't need flashy players or big names to make you want to come back and play it.Download Tiny Striker
20
Retro Goal
Retro Goal is another pixelated game, but instead of sporting futuristic or even complicated graphics. Instead, it sticks to the simpler, retro arcade approach we all know and love. As the game is right now, you can play the first 10 matches for free, but afterwards, you'll have to unlock it.
Still, that should give you plenty of time to get an idea of whether or not it's a game that interests you. For us, anything that has such a beautiful rendition of a fast-paced arcade masterpiece is a winner. Just take a look at the Retro Goal trailer below if you're curious.Download Retro Goal
21
Kind of Soccer 2018
Kind of Soccer 2018 is a finely honed and deceptively smart football game that has you passing the ball around your static team in a bid to take out the fleeing ref. Kind of Soccer 2018 is exactly what the title implies... it's kind of soccer, but not really.
Since your main goal is to kick the referee as often as possible and score points. It's extremely fun if you want something unique in this department. Just read our Kind of Soccer 2018 review if you're curious how exactly that works. (Psst, don't tell anyone, but it's super fun!)Download Kind of Soccer 2018
22
Big Win Soccer
Open packs of 'stickers,' build your team, and cheer them to victory over other players. The Big Win template is simple but strangely moreish. We've written a Big Win Soccer review, so if you want to read more about it, make sure to check it out.
To be completely fair, we consider Big Win Soccer to be a game that is widely appealing to most sports game enthusiasts. You can check it out and let us know what you think down in the comments below!Download Big Win Soccer
23
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Footy action and RPG mechanics collide in this quirky take on the beautiful game, which ties in with the popular anime. This game deserves a lot of praise because it stays true to the essence of the anime/manga - from the graphics to character interactions, everything feels exactly as it should.
The game has stunning 3D graphics which perfectly depict movement and capture every action you take while kicking the ball. It's a game worth adding to your collection, especially if you're a fan of Captain Tsubasa.Download Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
24
Football Chairman Pro
Football Chairman Pro takes a further step back from the footy management sub-genre and places you in the expensive shoes of a club chairman. Hire managers, sanction transfers, upgrade your stadium, and more. It's pretty similar to PES or FM but seen through slightly different coloured glasses.
It's a premium game that also comes in a freemium version (with tons of IAPs and ads sadly), so if you want to give it a try, you can check the free one - if it's a game you enjoy, you can then invest into the premium version.Download Football Chairman Pro
25
FIFA Mobile
It's far from the best game in the franchise, but you can't really have a comprehensive Android football games list without a FIFA game. This one's freemium, social, and nicely polished. It's pretty similar to what you'd encounter on the console if you played it, except a lot more accessible.
You can read more about how well it feels on mobile in our FIFA Mobile review, or you can read some useful tips. It's simply put - football at its finest.Download FIFA Mobile