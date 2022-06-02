Taking a turn for the better with the list of best Android JRPGs

June 2, 2022 - New entries and download links added

You can find loads of great role-playing games (RPGs) on the Google Play Store, but we're focusing on a very specific strand of the genre in this feature: the Android JRPGs.

Japanese role-playing games have a totally unique flavour, influenced by The Land of the Rising Sun's singular culture. It's tough to pinpoint, but you know a JRPG when you see one - even if it hasn't actually been made in Japan or by Japanese developers.

Spiky haired amnesiac heroes, improbably dressed sidekicks, absurdly proportioned weapons, screen-filling bosses, esoteric turn-based battle systems, magical crystals, mopey teen party members, cute chibi graphics... all signifiers of the JRPG genre.

We're incredibly pleased to see the undisputed champs at Square Enix turning out one Android JRPG after another. And some of them are originals too!

You'll also find star turns from Capcom, Nintendo, and more.

Unsurprisingly, Square Enix makes up a sizeable proportion of the following list. But it's not the only name in town.

Here, then, is a list of 25 of the very best JRPGs on Android. Have we omitted your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff