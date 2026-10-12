Updated on October 12th, 2026 - removed old games.
You can find loads of great role-playing games (RPGs) on the Google Play Store
, but we're focusing on a very specific strand of the genre in this feature: the Android JRPGs
.
Japanese role-playing games have a totally unique flavour, influenced by The Land of the Rising Sun's singular culture. It's tough to pinpoint, but you know a JRPG when you see one - even if it hasn't actually been made in Japan or by Japanese developers.
Spiky-haired amnesiac heroes, improbably dressed sidekicks, absurdly proportioned weapons, screen-filling bosses, esoteric turn-based battle systems, magical crystals, mopey teen party members, cute chibi graphics... all signifiers of the JRPG genre.
We're incredibly pleased to see the undisputed champs at Square Enix turning out one Android JRPG after another. And some of them are originals too!
You'll also find star turns from Capcom, Nintendo, and more.
Unsurprisingly, Square Enix makes up a sizeable proportion of the following list. But it's not the only name in town.
Here, then, is a list of the very best JRPGs on Android. Have we omitted your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy IX tends to suffer in the shade of the mighty Final Fantasy VII, but it's a thoroughly charming and impressively vast adventure. When it comes to the Android FF ports, we'd argue it's one of the best there are. The game is as good as ever, and although it might have some Android issues due to the latest update, it's still one of the longest-standing JRPGs.
Dragon Quest VIII
If there's a more joyful JRPG on mobile than Dragon Quest VIII, we've yet to see it. From its verdant world to its stellar animation and voice cast, this is top-quality stuff. The game feels good, plays exceptionally, and is going to deliver absolutely everything that one might expect from a game belonging to the genre.
Chrono Trigger
Chrono Trigger remains one of the finest JRPGs ever made, with a dizzying time-travelling plot and excellent combat. In the visuals department, it's still pretty good, although there are plenty of other games much more enticing. However, the experience doesn't even come close to the one in this amazing Japanese RPG.
Dragon Takers
Dragon Takers is a JRPG where you are able to steal the skills of your enemies, changing how you play as you go along. Playing as Helio, a young man from a small village, has recently gained the Skill Taker ability after a near-death experience with dragons. As the newly branded hero, you need to take on the Drake Emperor Tiberius and his army, defeating them before they end up destroying everything you love.
Chaos Rings III
Square Enix took time out from its usual JRPG port work to make Chaos Rings. This third entry is really rather good, with top-notch production values and an intriguing world to explore. While this premium game is quite pricey, the experience is a one-of-a-kind one, featuring amazing anime 3D graphics that take you back to the good ol' CG animations.
Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail differentiates from the rest of the JRPGs on this list by being the only one set in space instead of the regular fantasy world. That being said, the environment and the artwork, in general, are real pieces of art; you'll be starstruck the first time you start the game. This interstellar adventure will take you on the journey that each of us dreamed of when we were kids, exploring different worlds with our friends, and getting into all kinds of trouble on the way. You'll encounter numerous exciting characters on the way, and voice acting will make their appearance even more compelling and realistic. It's rare to have this quality of voice acting even on PC and console titles at this time and age, let alone in an Android JRPG.
Secret of Mana
Much beloved of the SNES generation, The Secret of Mana is a great little game that bridges the gap between Dragon Quest and Zelda with its peppy real-time combat and verdant world. Even though it was released back in 1993, it still stands as one of the beacons of quality and tells a fine story that even the tooth of time can't chip, let alone crumble. Older players will feel right at home with the pixellated graphics and the cheerful 16-bit tunes playing in the background, and newer players might be interested in experiencing something from a different age.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact might be made by Chinese developer miHoYo, but its JRPG roots are on display for all to see. Mixing a rich Breath of the Wild-like world with modern gacha mechanics, it's easy to see why it's taken the world by storm.
We do have guides for each Genshin Impact character, but if you are eager to find out which are the best ones without reading too much, consult our Genshin Impact tier list. Of course, when you download the game, the first thing to do would be to redeem all of the Genshin codes because they'll get you some free stuff for an easier start!
Monster Hunter Stories
This 3DS port takes a cuter, more Pokémon-inflected angle than other MH games, but it remains the absorbing action-RPG everyone seems to love right now. It's got a great story behind it, the characters and combat feel right, and that's enough to land it a spot on this list.
Langrisser Mobile
This strategy JPRG features chunky maps, a huge variety of flicky-haired characters, classic weapon triangle combat, and stellar visuals. You'll almost definitely fall for it the moment you start playing because its strategic turn-based combat cleverly combines with the vast collection of characters.
Evertale
Evertale has been one of the most popular titles for a few years now. In a cliché story, you'll collect various characters and monsters and use them as companions on a quest to remove the ancient curse. That noble quest will lead you across the continent, through various cities, forests and dungeons, as there are over 180 characters that you can collect! They can't all fit in one small box, right? The world is completely open, and this freedom of choice is what sets it apart from most similar games in the genre. It's definitely one of the best JRPGs on Android at the moment.
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII continues to wow with its quirky characters, compelling plot, and formidably deep combat. This isn't the best port, but the game's brilliance still shines through. This is the third mention of an FF game on the list, but as you may well know, it's a title that cannot be overlooked.
Coromon
If you like collecting creatures and exploring pixel-art lands, Coromon might be the JRPG for you! This charming game feels a little like the classic Pokémon games you might have played on your Game Boy Advance. You can discover over 120 different creatures, battle them, capture them, and use them to explore new lands. These creatures are unique and interesting, with their own abilities, and you can find yourself discovering new places while following a captivating story.
Dragon Quest V
A fantastic port of one of the all-time great JRPGs, Dragon Quest V is a true old-school classic. From the graphics to character design and narrative, everything feels retro and, frankly, quite innocent when it comes to this game. If you are looking for one of the hidden gems of the genre, make sure you give this one a try. You might end up loving it more than some of the more contemporary releases.
Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2
The game that takes the fairly simple concept and brings it up-to-date in a tactical way, Dx2 captivates with a multitude of characters, unique mechanics, and some truly wonderful CG graphics. It's one of those modern Android JRPGs that takes you down the streets of modern Tokyo and into the immersive world within the game. By our books, it's a must-play!
Tower of Fantasy
The next title is a beautiful JRPG with cute and powerful characters and many interesting weapons. Tower of Fantasy features an anime style with a huge open world full of adventures. It has a dynamic combat system, epic enemies, and exciting events. The graphics are good, and the music is fantastic. To make your start easier, use some of the Tower of Fantasy codes
for gold and other free gifts. Also, we created a Tower of Fantasy tier list
to show you which characters are the best in the game!
Disgaea 1 Complete
A sharp remaster of one of the finest JRPGs of the PS2 era, Digaea is a formidably deep isometric strategy experience with a quirky storyline. Featuring a nuanced isometric turn-based combat system and a wacky world where every new piece of equipment is a new battlefield, Disgaea is one of a kind.
Spirit Valor
In this JRPG, you are playing a spirit who is linked to a human called Richard. In this fantasy world, spirits who want to spend time in the human world need to bond to a vessel, or they become demons. Being paired with a human helps both you and them, especially as Richard is a warrior. You can use the spellstone to find and defeat the evil overlord, to help you and your fellow spirits.
Another Eden
Another Eden has a considerable pedigree, coming as it does from JRPG legend Masato Kato (who wrote Chrono Trigger and Xenogears). It's a spiritual successor to the former, though it incorporates mobile-friendly gacha mechanics. There are so many reasons why this turn-based RPG is so amazing, but one of the most significant ones has to be the vast collection of main and side quests and collectables. Another Eden tier list of every character
is here to help you in case you decide to play this one!
Brave Nine
This is another JRPG that takes the typical gacha mechanics and implements them into a game so well that you can almost overlook the rates - almost. Brave Nine is super-alluring with turn-based battles and a collection of characters to fill an entire book. It's really great, and the ever-changing events and stages make it all the more exciting.
LAST CLOUDIA
A beautiful fantasy RPG with massive Japanese influence, Last Cloudia is one of the very few games that stood the test of time and came victorious - it's one game that you should definitely check out if you haven't yet, because its story alone is worth it. Now, if we add the actual gameplay, it's something else entirely. Don't forget to also read our Last Cloudia tier list
of all the best heroes in the game.
Outerplane
Outerplane is a stunning KRPG full of adorable characters, fast-paced battles, and customisations that you can unlock. You can collect a bunch of different heroes to use in turn-based fights, customising their features and using them in battle. The story itself tells of your character being transported to a fantasy world, looking to get back. You will find yourself discovering a lot of different characters and battling your way through this world.