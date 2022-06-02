Top 25 best Android JRPGs for phones and tablets
Taking a turn for the better with the list of best Android JRPGs
You can find loads of great role-playing games (RPGs) on the Google Play Store, but we're focusing on a very specific strand of the genre in this feature: the Android JRPGs.
Japanese role-playing games have a totally unique flavour, influenced by The Land of the Rising Sun's singular culture. It's tough to pinpoint, but you know a JRPG when you see one - even if it hasn't actually been made in Japan or by Japanese developers.
Spiky haired amnesiac heroes, improbably dressed sidekicks, absurdly proportioned weapons, screen-filling bosses, esoteric turn-based battle systems, magical crystals, mopey teen party members, cute chibi graphics... all signifiers of the JRPG genre.
We're incredibly pleased to see the undisputed champs at Square Enix turning out one Android JRPG after another. And some of them are originals too!
You'll also find star turns from Capcom, Nintendo, and more.
Unsurprisingly, Square Enix makes up a sizeable proportion of the following list. But it's not the only name in town.
Here, then, is a list of 25 of the very best JRPGs on Android. Have we omitted your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff
1
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy IX tends to suffer in the shade of the mighty Final Fantasy VII, but it's a thoroughly charming and impressively vast adventure. When it comes to the Android FF ports, we'd argue it's one of the best there are. The game is as good as ever, and although it might have some Android issues due to the latest update, it's still one of the longest-standing JRPGs.Download Final Fantasy IX
2
Dragon Quest VIII
If there's a more joyful JRPG on mobile than Dragon Quest VIII, we've yet to see it. From its verdant world to its stellar animation and voice cast, this is top-quality stuff.
The game feels good, plays exceptional, and is going to deliver on absolutely everything that one might expect from a game belonging to the genre.Download Dragon Quest VIII
3
Chrono Trigger
Chrono Trigger remains one of the finest JRPGs ever made, with a dizzying time-traveling plot and excellent combat. In the visuals department, it's still pretty good, although there are plenty of other games much more enticing. However, the experience doesn't even come close to the one in this amazing Japanese RPG.Download Chrono Trigger
4
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
It would be a gross insult to describe this as a port. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition takes the bones of the console game and completely rebuilds it for mobile.
It's pretty different from all the other FF games, but a little bit of change is always good - especially when it is as well-done as it is in this one.Download Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
5
Chaos Rings 3
Square Enix took time out from its usual JRPG port work to make Chaos Rings. This third entry is really rather good, with top-notch production values and an intriguing world to explore.
While this premium game is quite pricey, the experience is a one-of-a-kind one, featuring amazing anime 3D graphics that take you back to the good ol' CG animations.Download Chaos Rings 3
6
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days
A colourful anime JRPG with more than just a hint of freedom and feel-good about it, KonoSuba is originally a light novel that has been (very) cleverly adapted into a game. In KonoSuba: Fantastic Days you'll have a gacha system and all the other elements you might expect, but wrapped simply so everyone can enjoy it.
If you want to check out the game, don't forget to also read our KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list - it'll certainly come in handy!Download KonoSuba: Fantastic Days
7
Phantasy Star II
Here's a top Sega Mega Drive/Genesis JRPG with an improved save system, MFi controller support, and a price tag that can easily compete with many others - £0. What's not to like about that?
The game has all the elements that take you back to some of the old games of the genre, and with a highly nostalgic look. It's one of the games that should be in every Japanese RPG enthusiast's collection.Download Phantasy Star II
8
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is a port of one of Square Enix's stranger JRPGs, mixing side-scrolling gameplay with a fresh Norse mythology-inspired story.
It doesn't exactly scream JRPG at first glance, but the deep narrative, stunning FF-esque graphics and immersive stages make it all the rave.Download Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth
9
Secret of Mana
Much beloved of the SNES generation, The Secret of Mana is a great little title that bridges the gap between Dragon Quest and Zelda with it's peppy real-time combat and verdant world.Download Secret of Mana
10
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact might be made by Chinese developer miHoYo, but its JRPG roots are on display for all to see. Mixing a rich Breath of the Wild-like world with modern gacha mechanics, it's easy to see why it's taken the world by storm.
We do have guides for each Genshin Impact character, but if you are eager to find out which are the best ones without reading too much, consult our Genshin Impact tier list. Of course, when you download the game, the first thing to do would be to redeem all of the Genshin codes because they'll get you some free stuff for an easier start!Download Genshin Impact
11
Monster Hunter Stories
This 3DS port takes a cuter, more Pokemon-inflect angle than other MH games, but it remains the absorbing action-RPG everyone seems to love right now. It's got a great story behind, the characters and combat feel right, and that's enough to land it a spot on this list.Download Monster Hunter Stories
12
Langrisser Mobile
This strategy JPRG features chunky maps, a huge variety of flicky-haired characters, classic weapon triangle combat, and stellar visuals. You'll almost definitely fall for it the moment you start playing because its strategic turn-based combat cleverly combines with the vast collection of characters.Download Langrisser Mobile
13
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
Possibly the weirdest title on this list, The World Ends with You features a modern-day Tokyo setting, fashion-based equipment, and a unique dual-view battle system. All these aside, the game is great for a number of reasons. It's definitely one of the best JRPGs on Android at the moment.Download The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
14
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII continues to wow with its quirky characters, compelling plot, and formidably deep combat. This isn't the best port, but the game's brilliance still shines through. This is the third mention of a FF game on the list, but as you may well know, it's a game that cannot be overlooked.Download Final Fantasy VII
15
Dragon Quest Tact
Despite the bright, cute art style common to the series, Dragon Quest Tact is a fully-fledged tactical RPG with a decent story, a compelling turn-based combat system, and bags full of content.
You'll collect monsters and assemble a powerful team using your best ones, and learning which ones to attack with first is key. There are many layers to this game, although it looks fairly simple at first glance. That makes it one of the best Android JRPGs even years after its original release.Download Dragon Quest Tact
16
Dragon Quest V
A fantastic port of one of the all-time great JRPGs, Dragon Quest V is a true old-school classic. From the graphics to character design and narrative, everything feels retro and, frankly, quite innocent when it comes to this game.
If you are looking for one of the hidden gems of the genre, make sure you give this one a try. You might end up loving it more than some of the more contemporary releases.Download Dragon Quest V
17
Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe
Something of a lost classic, this 1995 SNES game had never been released in the West until now. Featuring eight selectable perspectives and classic turn-based combat, this new version adds a new dungeon to explore, new scenarios, and a new game+ function. All these elements might not seem like much (considering all the technologically advanced creations that have been released lately), but you'd be surprised just how nostalgic and well-done they'll prove to be.Download Romancing SaGa Re;Universe
18
Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2
The game that takes the fairly simple concept and brings it up-to-date in a very unique and tactical way, Dx2 captivates with a multitude of characters, unique mechanics, and some truly wonderful CG graphics.
It's one of those modern Android JRPGs that takes you down the streets of modern Tokyo and into the immersive world within the game. By our books, it's a must-play!Download Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2
19
SaGa Frontier Remastered
OK, it's yet another Square Enix remaster, but SaGa Frontier Remastered is a generous director's cut of a decidedly niche entry into the JRPG pantheon. You might feel like the game doesn't look like a 2021 mobile game, but that's because it's the remastered version of a game released... quite a while back.
Nonetheless, it offers a genuine JRPG experience and if you are looking for some of the best, you're surely going to find it in this list - SaGa Frontier Remastered included!Download SaGa Frontier Remastered
20
Disgaea 1 Complete
A sharp remaster of one of the finest JRPGs of the PS2 era, Digaea is a formidably deep isometric strategy experience with a quirky storyline.
Featuring a nuanced isometric turn-based combat system and a wacky world where every new piece of equipment is a new battlefield, Disgaea is one of a kind.Download Disgaea 1 Complete
21
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
This JRPG takes the much-familiar gacha mechanics into an adorable setting, filled with strategic battles, adorable stages, animations, and much much more. The story will keep you entertained, and if you want the cherry on top - it's voiced by some of the most popular VAs in Japan.Download Princess Connect! Re:Dive
22
Another Eden
Another Eden has considerable pedigree, coming as it does from JRPG legend Masato Kato (who wrote Chrono Trigger and Xenogears). It's a spiritual successor to the former, though it incorporates mobile-friendly gacha mechanics.
There are so many reasons why this turn-based RPG is so amazing, but one of the most significant ones has to be the vast collection of quests, side quests and collectibles. It's truly one of those games that will keep you playing for a very long time. Another Eden tier list of every character is here to help you in case you decide to play this one!Download Another Eden
23
Brave Nine
This is another JRPG that takes the typical gacha mechanics and implements it into a game so well, that you can almost overlook the rates - almost. Brave Nine is one super alluring game, with turn-based battles and a collection of characters to fill an entire book. It's really great, and the ever-changing events and stages make it all the more exciting.Download Brave Nine
24
LAST CLOUDIA
A beautiful fantasy RPG with massive Japanese influence, Last Cloudia is one of the very few games that stood the test of time and came victorious - it's one game that you should definitely check out if you haven't yet, because its story alone is worth it. Now if we add the actual gameplay, it's something else entirely.
Don't forget to also read our Last Cloudia tier list of all the best heroes in the game.Download Last Cloudia
25
Idola Phantasy Star Saga
A mobile-focused, gacha-fuelled spin on Sega's classic JRPG series, Idola: Phantasy Star Saga is all big swooshy 2D anime graphics and turn-based spectacle, with the franchise's patented swords-'n'-sci-fi aesthetic. JRPG purists need not apply, but the younger and more casual crowd might just dig it.Download Idola Phantasy Star Saga