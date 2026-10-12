Taking a turn for the better with the list of best Android JRPGs

Updated on October 12th, 2026 - removed old games.

You can find loads of great role-playing games (RPGs) on the Google Play Store , but we're focusing on a very specific strand of the genre in this feature: the

Japanese role-playing games have a totally unique flavour, influenced by The Land of the Rising Sun's singular culture. It's tough to pinpoint, but you know a JRPG when you see one - even if it hasn't actually been made in Japan or by Japanese developers.

Spiky-haired amnesiac heroes, improbably dressed sidekicks, absurdly proportioned weapons, screen-filling bosses, esoteric turn-based battle systems, magical crystals, mopey teen party members, cute chibi graphics... all signifiers of the JRPG genre.

We're incredibly pleased to see the undisputed champs at Square Enix turning out one Android JRPG after another. And some of them are originals too!

You'll also find star turns from Capcom, Nintendo, and more.

Unsurprisingly, Square Enix makes up a sizeable proportion of the following list. But it's not the only name in town.

Here, then, is a list of the very best JRPGs on Android. Have we omitted your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Final Fantasy IX

Dragon Quest VIII

Chrono Trigger

Dragon Takers

Chaos Rings III

Honkai: Star Rail

Secret of Mana

Genshin Impact

Final Fantasy IX tends to suffer in the shade of the mighty Final Fantasy VII, but it's a thoroughly charming and impressively vast adventure. When it comes to the Android FF ports, we'd argue it's one of the best there are. The game is as good as ever, and although it might have some Android issues due to the latest update, it's still one of the longest-standing JRPGs.If there's a more joyful JRPG on mobile than Dragon Quest VIII, we've yet to see it. From its verdant world to its stellar animation and voice cast, this is top-quality stuff. The game feels good, plays exceptionally, and is going to deliver absolutely everything that one might expect from a game belonging to the genre.Chrono Trigger remains one of the finest JRPGs ever made, with a dizzying time-travelling plot and excellent combat. In the visuals department, it's still pretty good, although there are plenty of other games much more enticing. However, the experience doesn't even come close to the one in this amazing Japanese RPG.Dragon Takers is a JRPG where you are able to steal the skills of your enemies, changing how you play as you go along. Playing as Helio, a young man from a small village, has recently gained the Skill Taker ability after a near-death experience with dragons. As the newly branded hero, you need to take on the Drake Emperor Tiberius and his army, defeating them before they end up destroying everything you love.Square Enix took time out from its usual JRPG port work to make Chaos Rings. This third entry is really rather good, with top-notch production values and an intriguing world to explore. While this premium game is quite pricey, the experience is a one-of-a-kind one, featuring amazing anime 3D graphics that take you back to the good ol' CG animations.Honkai Star Rail differentiates from the rest of the JRPGs on this list by being the only one set in space instead of the regular fantasy world. That being said, the environment and the artwork, in general, are real pieces of art; you'll be starstruck the first time you start the game. This interstellar adventure will take you on the journey that each of us dreamed of when we were kids, exploring different worlds with our friends, and getting into all kinds of trouble on the way. You'll encounter numerous exciting characters on the way, and voice acting will make their appearance even more compelling and realistic. It's rare to have this quality of voice acting even on PC and console titles at this time and age, let alone in an Android JRPG.Much beloved of the SNES generation, The Secret of Mana is a great little game that bridges the gap between Dragon Quest and Zelda with its peppy real-time combat and verdant world. Even though it was released back in 1993, it still stands as one of the beacons of quality and tells a fine story that even the tooth of time can't chip, let alone crumble. Older players will feel right at home with the pixellated graphics and the cheerful 16-bit tunes playing in the background, and newer players might be interested in experiencing something from a different age.Genshin Impact might be made by Chinese developer miHoYo, but its JRPG roots are on display for all to see. Mixing a rich Breath of the Wild-like world with modern gacha mechanics, it's easy to see why it's taken the world by storm.

We do have guides for each Genshin Impact character, but if you are eager to find out which are the best ones without reading too much, consult our Genshin Impact tier list. Of course, when you download the game, the first thing to do would be to redeem all of the Genshin codes because they'll get you some free stuff for an easier start!

Monster Hunter Stories

Langrisser Mobile

Evertale

Final Fantasy VII

Coromon

Dragon Quest V

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2

Tower of Fantasy

Disgaea 1 Complete

Spirit Valor

Another Eden

Brave Nine

LAST CLOUDIA

Outerplane