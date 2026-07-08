PUBG Mobile kicks off its collaboration with hit anime and manga series Naruto Shippuden

PUBG Mobile is holding one of its biggest collabs yet with hit series Naruto Shippuden

Use abilities drawn from the series, and even activate them with your voice!

Grab cosmetics of your favourite characters and explore iconic locations

While it's undoubtedly had some absolutely loony ideas for collaborations (remember the luggage one?) PUBG Mobile has fortunately snagged plenty of big names recently. And the latest to arrive, starting today, is none other than the iconic Big Three anime and manga series, Naruto Shippuden!

Releasing throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, Naruto is a favourite amongst many anime fans. And in PUBG Mobile, you'll be able to explore iconic locations from the series, ranging from the Hidden Leaf Village itself to the Valley of the End. And you'll want to keep your eyes peeled, not just for easter eggs, but also for encounters with Rogue Ninjas that'll prove to be skilled and dangerous enemies.

Rasengan!

Naturally, you'll also want to keep your eye out for the nine-tailed fox Kurama, who'll be roaming the battlefield. Although you'll actually have to wait until July 17th to take him on in a special matchup. But in the meantime, you can enjoy a new exclusive animation from Studio Pierrot for the trailer above.

And as you might expect, there'll also be plenty of jutsus and other abilities drawn straight from the series! But you won't just be pressing a button to activate them. From July 14th, if you're fighting in the Chunin Exam Finals Arena, you'll be able to use voice activation (in supported languages) to yell out the name of the ability you're using!

In fact, there's almost too much content to describe in our usual succinct style here! Whether it's grabbing a range of Naruto Shippuden-themed outfits, voice packs and other cosmetics, checking out immersive events taking place all across the world or participating in PUBG Mobile's biggest giveaway competition yet, it all seems to be happening here.

It's certainly a rosier picture than what's happening over on Xbox. I actually discussed what Xbox's layoffs mean for mobile, so check that out if you want to find out where things are looking a bit gloomier!