Golden Lap is Noodlecake's take on the racing sim with minimum glitz, maximum strats

Pedal to the metal

Golden Lap is the newest release from Noodlecake Games, and a bit of an oddity

They're tackling the racing sim, with Golden Lap offering a minimalist take on the genre

Just don't expect simplicity, as you'll be challenged to manage a motorsports team from top to bottom

Noodlecake has consistently delivered new and interesting releases on a regular basis over the years, bringing plenty of great stuff to mobile like Death Road to Canada and Yes, Your Grace. And the latest genre they're tackling is the racing sim, with Golden Lap now on iOS and coming soon to Android!

If it doesn't strike you immediately upon looking at it, you'll find that Golden Lap is all about the big picture. You won't be stepping behind the wheel yourself, but instead control the entire team, managing your mechanics, drivers, and even the sponsors behind the cars themselves.

Taking the inside corner

But while Golden Lap encourages you to take charge of all facets of the motorsport world, it also doesn't want to overburden you with too much information. You'll be given the essential info, and need to make intuitive decisions based on what you know, and the possible outcomes.

Of course, the actual races themselves are still the focus, and you'll get the experience of being in the control room yourself, keeping an eye on proceedings and hoping your predictions and decisions win out. As the store page puts it, you aren't racing a spreadsheet in this era and things can change on a dime.

For Noodlecake, this is certainly an oddity. With previous examples such as Saturn Slalom, The Enchanted World or even when they published Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It for mobile, however, they've proven that they're willing to experiment with new and interesting games.

Still, if you want to see what else is making a splash on mobile, and you're not allergic to pastel colours, then you may find The Big Con interesting. Catherine's had a go at this narrative-based adventure game, which sees you take on the role of a teenage runaway grifting her way home to save her parents and their business from loan sharks!