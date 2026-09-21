When you're not a fan of touch controls but you love playing on mobile, a list of Android games with controller support will serve your demands.

Updated on September 21st, 2026.

Gaming has spread quite far to cover all sorts of platforms so that everyone can get a chance to play. With the accessibility of smartphones, gaming has never been easier to get into than right now. Games on phones can range from something as simple as the classic Doodle Jump to far more demanding titles such as Genshin Impact. The only thing holding phone players back is the quality of their devices as well as how much space they have to spare. As someone gets into gaming more seriously, they may decide that touch screen controls may not be enough to cut it.

Thankfully, when games are ported from PC or console to mobile, they bring their controller capabilities with them. That means that certain games can be played with various controllers on their phones should they choose to do so. This has become a more valid option with software like BlueStacks allowing people to play mobile games comfortably on their PCs with keyboard and controller support readily available. For those looking to stay mobile but seeking a more comfortable kind of control, there are a number of titles that allow for easy adjusting and these are among the finest Android games with controller support.

Stardew Valley

Farming sims have grown in popularity during times of quarantine, with Stardew Valley on the frontlines. This pixelated adventure allows you to customise your own young go-getter who decides to leave corporate life behind for the honest hard work of running a farm. Whether you decide to build your farm or go adventuring in the mines, there are plenty of ways to keep busy. Most importantly, it has full controller support!

Terraria

Aside from farming, mining also became a trend in gaming, with Terraria helping make it popular. As a 2D pixel adventure, you control an adventurer in a large world with tons of underground areas to explore and environmental surfaces to explore. You can spend all your time hunting for rare materials to build the biggest shelter, or go hunting for giant monsters for a real challenge. Of course, we will teach you how to build a cell phone in Terraria, as we are, in fact, a mobile gaming website, so learn from the pros.

Minecraft

How can anyone overlook one of the biggest and cleanest sandbox games ever to hit the market? Yes, Minecraft redefined what a game could do to be fun while giving us plenty of freedom to do whatever we want in a building-block world. You can make your own goals as you decide to build whatever you want while protecting it from exploding shrubbery.

You'll find a bunch of guides for Minecraft on the website that will teach you how to make an enchantment table in Minecraft, and what Bane of Arthropods does in Minecraft, amongst other things.

Sky: Children of the Light

Thanks to games like Journey and Flower, the world learned they can be beautiful and simple at the same time. This led to the creation of a similar experience in Sky: Children of Light. However, this one is more community-based, allowing different players or "children" to cross worlds and interact with each other. There's also a fair amount of lore and magic to discover through playing, but the biggest one of all is flawless controller support on Android.

Dead Cells

Roguelite and roguelikes remain some of the most successful due to their replayability and degree of challenge. Dead Cells is one of the games that challenges players to explore 2D hostile worlds full of monstrous and magic-wielding enemies. Each run gives you the chance to collect new weapons, items, and abilities in order to give you a better chance of taking down the bosses. Talking about collecting - you'll need a guide on how to obtain Cavern Key and Gardeners Keys, take our word for it. Although you can play it on your touch, controller support is very well implemented, so our recommendation is to use one if you have one.

Brawlhalla

Smash Bros. redefined what a fighting game could be. With so much freedom to move around, use items, and worry about environmental hazards, it changes up how fights go, which is just how it works in Brawlhalla. This 2D cartoon fighting game is able to create fast-paced and chaotic battles as you strive to be the last one standing among a huge roster of fighters. Of course, since it has been released on Android, it's one of the best games with controller support, hands down.

Since there are a bunch of featured characters, use the Brawlhalla tier list to get to know them better, and of course, for the best start, you should definitely redeem codes for Brawlhalla and get all those free gifts.

Limbo

Indie games got a big boost thanks to titles like LIMBO when it first appeared. Since then, it has become available on all sorts of platforms, including mobile. It puts you in the role of a child in a bleak world implied to be some part of Hell. With only the desire to find someone important driving the child, you'll have to venture through a dark, haunting, and puzzling world.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Sometimes classic games are classics for a reason, and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is one of them. Following the adventure of a young hero who becomes cursed with an animal form and must break out of it. As he defeats more dragons, he gains access to new forms that allow him to reach new areas and use new attacks in order to progress through the castle. There is also a matter of controller support, which is why you are here, and it did wonderfully (no pun intended) in our humble opinion.

Diablo Immortal

When I was a young lad, Diablo 2 took a huge chunk of my life. I've farmed it more than I care to admit, trying to find the Thundermaul and armour from Immortal King's set. You can imagine my surprise and joy when Diablo Immortal came to be. There are eight classes now, Tempest being the latest addition. It's a dual-wielding elemental assassin, if I had to put a tag on it. Lovely skills and very fluid moves in light armour. Also, the graphics are so detailed that it's hard to believe this is available on mobile. One of my favourite games ever at the tip of my fingers! Absurdly enough, when I tried it on the Android controller, it felt like it was supposed to be played. Lying back in a comfy chair or on a couch, killing demons on the go. Movement is much easier, skills are slick to use, feels simpler.

Dandara

Even though they're not as big as they used to be, platformers continue to draw players in with their visuals and mechanics. Dandara fits into this with detailed pixel art following a hero as they try to save the world from destruction. By leaping sharply through the air from different surfaces and through ever-changing chambers, it's up to you to change things for the better. For the fans of Metroidvania, this one will be a fresh summer breeze, and of course, there is full controller support, although it plays nicely without it as well.

Fortnite Battle Royale

What may be considered the reason for the explosion of battle royale games, Fortnite continues to go strong. Available on many major platforms, it has found its way to mobile in all its colourful third-person glory. You can either aim to be the last one standing out of a hundred players, enter a campaign to fight ghoulish creatures, or participate in all the random events that happen periodically.

Roblox

It's good to have a box full of tools and pieces so that you can make whatever you want, and that's what Roblox does. The title presents a lot of options with very little structure, so that you can make your own fun. People have created some very impressive projects on the platform, big enough to serve as their own games. We are featuring a lot of them on the website, and if you ever wondered what the best-looking Roblox games are, just follow the link and connect your controller.

Shadowgun Legends

Part of the appeal of mobile games is how easy you can get online while out and about to participate in competitive play. With Shadowgun Legends, you're put into an FPS arena with lots of firepower and robotic elements. Its main mode revolves around PvP combat as you run through a futuristic battlefield with lots of weapons and bosses to use them on, as well as other players.

Soul Knight

Games can be colourful and wild, which is what makes them fun to play, and that's the appeal of Soul Knight. You're presented with an endless dungeon full of traps, enemies, weapons, and loot to build yourself up. You'll get a number of characters to choose from as you shoot and cut your way through the randomly generated rooms. Touch controls are satisfying, but you're on this list for a reason, and yes, it supports controllers.

Grand Mountain Adventure

Extreme sports are not for everyone, but they have mass appeal due to their radical nature and the adrenaline rush that goes with them. Among them, snowboarding is both exciting and surprisingly relaxing at times, which is what Grand Mountain Adventure delivers. Take up a snowboard and tear up the frosty sides of various slopes. We have to mention smooth controls and silky gameplay, as that's the selling point here.

Teslagrad

A lot of effort goes into creating hand-drawn games, and Teslagrad shows just the kind of effort that goes into them. It follows the story of a young boy who is pursued into the castle of a kingdom that has fallen from grace. Through platforming and puzzling, the boy must acquire several electromagnetic tools in order to get through the castle and confront the mad king.

Alien: Isolation

The Alien franchise has a very distinct feel and atmosphere that gaming has struggled to capture until Alien: Isolation. As the daughter of Ellen Ripley, you're on a quest to find out what happened to your mother. This leads you to a derelict space station that has fallen into chaos due to the presence of Xenomorphs. You'll need to use stealth and crafting in order to make it through to the end. As it was already out on PC and consoles prior to the Android release, it has full controller support.

Townscaper

Building something can be very satisfying, especially when that thing is a town. That's the main goal of Townscaper, which offers you tons of buildings and foundations to combine in different ways in order to make small towns or large cities. Decide whether your urban project will be an island, in the mountains, lifted up by stilts or something more. It's a premium game that doesn't contain any of the annoying ads, and it usually costs around $2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Are you a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoons? There is an impressive mobile (and console) fighting game revolving around your favourite sewer dwellers! You will find seven playable fighters, including Casey Jones and April. It has a plethora of well-known bosses that you'll fight, as well as collect hidden items to upgrade your character. Most importantly, Shredder's Revenge has Bluetooth controller support; therefore, you can enjoy its crazy gameplay in the most comfortable way. Need more information about Shredder's Revenge? Read the Shredder's Revenge review

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The Castlevania series is one of the most prolific out there and revolves around the straightforward goal of killing Dracula. It wasn't until Symphony of the Night that the series made a huge splash by putting you in the role of Alucard, Dracula's son. With all-new graphics and far more abilities to use, Symphony of the Night offers a grand adventure with lots of supernatural creatures to take down. 2D action platformers like this one are a perfect fit for controllers.

Badland

Badland is an action-adventure game where you play as a black creature, who can slowly become a crowd of black creatures, moving through dangerous levels alone. You will need to have at least one of your creatures make it to the end of each area, so you will have to be careful what you run into and make quick decisions on movement. Sometimes you do need to sacrifice your buddies, all for the good of one. Badland does have controller support, which makes moving around such a harsh environment much easier!

Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing

Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing is a racing game, as you can imagine. It is inspired by the 80s and 90s, which gives you classic arcade racing gameplay, with newer updates on graphics and upgrades to spice things up a bit! Racing feels intense, and with so many different cars and tracks, there is a lot of fun to be had within the game itself. Having a controller will allow you to more easily take turns and brake at exactly the right time. We all know that playing a racer without a wheel or a controller can feel clunky at times.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage is a series that has been around for quite some time. Streets of Rage 4 brings multiplayer gameplay to mobile, while really levelling up the screen-based fighting game. You have a variety of different characters to pick from within this retro, hand-drawn comic-inspired world. There are plenty of 1 vs. many fights (or 2 vs many fights if you are playing with a friend) that really benefit from having a controller used in gameplay, instead of the buttons on either side of the screen. This also allows you to appreciate its visual design more, without the annoying UI and your fingers blocking the screen.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is one of the most popular gangster games ever created. So many people have played the PC version, and having controller support on the Android version itself really makes a difference. You are able to explore all of San Andreas, following a half-comical and half-tragic story of the main character who started in the hood. The characters' dialogue and personalities feel natural, which is one of the reasons why it has a cult following. That, and the fact that you can do mostly whatever you can think of in the city and its surroundings, which can lead to very radical situations that will mostly make you laugh.

We hope you liked our list of Android games with controller support. We will, of course, update it every now and then with new titles and releases, so keep visiting it if you're keen to get more similar titles. For iPhone owners, we have a list of iOS games with controller support as well.