When you're not a fan of touch controls but you love playing on mobile, a list of Android games with controller support will serve your demands
Gaming has spread quite far to cover all sorts of platforms so that everyone can get a chance to play. With the accessibility of smartphones, gaming has never been easier to get into than right now. Games on phones can range from something as simple as the classic Doodle Jump to far more demanding titles such as Genshin Impact. The only thing holding phone players back is the quality of their device as well as how much space they have to spare. As someone gets into gaming more seriously, they may decide that touch screen controls may not be enough to cut it.
Thankfully, when games are ported from PC or console to mobile, they bring their controller capabilities with them. That means that certain games can be played with various controllers on their phones should they choose to do so. This has become a more valid option with software like BlueStacks allowing for people to play mobile games comfortably on their PCs with keyboard and controller support readily available. For those looking to stay mobile but seeking a more comfortable kind of control, there are a number of titles that allow for easy adjusting and these are among the finest Android games with controller support.Original article by Will Quick, updated by Pocket Gamer staff
1
Stardew Valley
Farming sims have grown in popularity during times of quarantine with Stardew Valley on the frontlines. This pixelated adventure allows you to customize your own young go-getter who decides to leave corporate life behind for the honest hard work of running a farm. Whether you decide to build your farm or go adventuring in the mines, there are plenty of ways to keep busy. Most importantly, it has full controller support!
2
Terraria
Aside from farming, mining also became a trend in gaming with Terraria helping make it popular. As a 2D pixel adventure, you control an adventurer in a large world with tons of underground to explore and environmental surfaces to explore. You can spend all your time hunting for rare materials to build the biggest shelter or go hunting for giant monsters for a real challenge. Of course, we will teach you how to build a cell phone in Terraria as we are in fact, a mobile gaming website, so learn from pros.
3
Minecraft
How can anyone overlook one of the biggest and cleanest sandbox games ever to hit the market? Yes, Minecraft redefined what a game could do to be fun while giving players plenty of freedom to do whatever they want in a building-block world. You can make your own goals as you decide to build whatever you want while protecting it from exploding shrubbery.
You'll find a bunch of guides for Minecraft on the website that will teach you how to make an enchantment table in Minecraft, and what Bane of Arthropods do in Minecraft amongst other things.
4
Sky: Children of the Light
Thanks to games like Journey and Flower, games can be beautiful and simple. This had led to the creation of a similar experience in Sky: Children of Light. However, this one is more community-based, allowing different players or "children" to cross worlds and interact with each other. There's also a fair amount of lore and magic to discover through playing, but the biggest one of all is flawless controller support on Android.
5
Dead Cells
Rogue-lite and rogue-like games remain some of the most successful due to their replayability and degree of challenge. Dead Cells is one of these games that challenges players to explore 2D hostile worlds full of monstrous and magic-wielding enemies. Each run gives you the chance to collect new weapons, items, and abilities in order to give you a better chance of taking down the bosses. Talking about collecting - you'll need a guide on how to obtain Cavern Key and Gardeners Keys, take our word on it.
6
Brawlhalla
Smash Bros. redefined what a fighting game could be. With so much freedom to move around, use items, and worry about environmental hazards, it changes up how fights go which is just how it works in Brawlhalla. This 2D cartoon fighting game is able to create fast-paced and chaotic battles as you strive to be the last one standing among a huge roster of fighters. Of course, since it has been released on Switch as well, it's one of the best Android games with controller support hands down.
Since there are a bunch of featured characters, use the Brawlhalla tier list to get to know them better, and of course, for the best start, you should definitely redeem codes for Brawlhalla and get all those free gifts.
7
Limbo
Indie games got a big boost thanks to titles like LIMBO when it first appeared. Since then, it has become available on all sorts of platforms, including mobile. This game puts you in the role of a small child in a bleak world implied to be some part of Hell. With only the desire to find someone important driving the child, you'll have to venture through a dark, haunting, and puzzling world.
8
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Sometimes classic games are classic for a reason and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is one of them. Following the adventure of a young hero who becomes cursed with an animal form and must break out of it. As he defeats more dragons, he gains access to new forms that allow him to reach new areas and use new attacks in order to progress through the castle. There is also a matter of controller support, which is why you are here, and as the game was released for other platforms as well you can guess already that it's one of the Android games with controller support.
9
Portal Knights
It's fun being a hero, but it can be even more fun to fight alongside other heroes. In the world of Portal Knights, you can play as a hero in a colourful fantasy world taking on quests and giant monsters. Whether you go it alone or team up with others, there's lots of adventure to find across this vast world as you search for gold and glory. The graphics is blockish, and remind me a bit of Minecraft, but it feels a bit more colourful.
10
Dandara
Even though they're not as big as they used to be, platformers continue to draw players in with their visuals and mechanics. Dandara fits into this with detailed pixel art following a hero as they try to save the world from destruction. By leaping sharply through the air from different surfaces and through ever-changing chambers, it's up to you to change things for the better. For the fans of Metroidvania, this game will be a fresh summer breeze and of course, there is a full controller support, although it plays nicely without it as well.
11
Fortnite Battle Royale
What may be considered the reason for the explosion of battle royale games, Fortnite continues to go strong. Available on many major platforms, it has found its way to mobile in all its colourful third-person glory. You can either aim to be the last one standing out of a hundred players, enter a campaign to fight ghoulish creatures, and participate in all the random events that happen periodically.
12
Roblox
It's good to have a box full of tools and pieces so that you can make whatever you want and that's what Roblox does. The title presents a lot of options with very little structure so that you can make your own fun. People have created some very impressive projects on the platform, big enough to serve as their own games. We are featuring a lot of them on the website, and if you ever wondered with are the most popular Roblox games in 2022, just follow the link and enjoy.
13
Shadowgun Legends
Part of the appeal of mobile games is how easy you can get online while out in about to participate in competitive play. With Shadowgun Legends, you're put into an FPS arena with lots of firepower and robotic elements. Its main mode revolves around PvP combat as you run through a futuristic battlefield with lots of weapons and bosses to use them on as well as other players.
14
Soul Knight
Games can be colourful and wild which is what makes them fun to play and that's the appeal of Soul Knight. You're presented with an endless dungeon full of traps, enemies, weapons, and loot to build yourself up. You'll get a number of characters to choose from as you shoot and cut your way through the randomly-generated rooms. Touch controls are satisfying, but you're on the list of Android games with controller support for a reason, and yes, it supports controllers.
15
Grand Mountain Adventure
Extreme sports are not for everyone but they have mass appeal due to their radical nature and the adrenaline rush that goes with them. Among them, snowboarding is both exciting and surprisingly relaxing at times which is what Grand Mountain Adventure delivers. Take up a snowboard and tear up the frosty sides of various slopes. We have to mention smooth controls and silky gameplay, as that's the selling point here.
16
Teslagrad
A lot of effort goes into creating hand-drawn games and Teslagrad shows just the kind of effort that goes into them. This game follows the story of a young boy who is pursued into the castle of a kingdom that has fallen from grace. Through platforming and puzzling, the boy must acquire several electromagnetic tools in order to get through the castle and confront the mad king.
17
Alien: Isolation
The Alien franchise has a very distinct feel and atmosphere that gaming has struggled to capture, until Alien: Isolation. As the daughter of Ellen Ripley, you're on a quest to find out what happened to your mother. This leads you to a derelict space station that has fallen into chaos due to the presence of Xenomorphs. You'll need to use stealth and crafting in order to make it through to the end. As the game was already out on PC and consoles prior to the Android release, it has full controller support.
18
Townscaper
Building something can be very satisfying, especially when that thing is a town. That's the main goal of Townscaper, which offers you tons of buildings and foundations to combine in different ways in order to make small towns or large cities. Decide whether your urban project will be an island, in the mountains, lifted up by stilts or something more.
19
DOOM
John Romero made a name for himself in the gaming world when he released Doom. This game set the stage for the FPS genre which continues to dominate gaming. Even all these years later, this game is fast and flashy, placing you in the role of a nameless marine who decides to take on the forces of Hell with an arsenal of futuristic weapons.
20
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Castlevania series is one of the most prolific out there and revolves around the straightforward goal of killing Dracula. It wasn't until Symphony of the Night that the series made a huge splash by putting you in the role of Alucard, Dracula's son. With all new graphics and far more abilities to use, this game offers a grand adventure with lots of supernatural creatures to take down.
21
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is still one of the best gangsta games and is especially popular on Android. The original action game from Rockstar was carefully moved to mobile devices. And the controller is a really useful thing in a game like GTA: San Andreas. The name of the main character is Carl, and he was accused of an uncommitted murder. He has to travel all over San Andreas and protect his loved ones and friends while fighting with bad guys. The atmosphere of this game is amazing, and the music in the car is fantastic.
We hope you liked our list of Android games with controller support. We will, of course, update it every now and then with new titles and releases, so keep visiting it if you're keen to get more similar titles. For the iPhone owners, we have a list of iOS games with controller support as well.