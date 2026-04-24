Dicero redeem codes (April 2026) - Grab yourself some extra Gold, Stamina and Sojourn Keys

Dicero is a new game that's probably going to swallow all your free time and your social life with it. It's a dice game that adds roguelite mechanics to its gameplay, in which you have to fight monsters using points you score with every roll of your dice.

There are different dice combinations with, unsurprisingly, better combinations meaning more points and firepower. When you're not trying your luck, you can equip powerful pieces of gear and draw Talents, which are permanent upgrades for your character.

If you've just started to play, you may feel a little bit lost. If that's the case, don't hesitate to check out our Dicero beginner's guide. We've combined a few tips and tricks to help you enjoy a smoother start.

There is a redeem code option in Dicero, and if you're in need of more resources to upgrade your character, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE DICERO REDEEM CODES

DICE666 – Gold x666, Stamina x66

DICE888 – Gold x888, Sojourn Key x10

TOP2026 – Random Gear Scroll x30, Talent Crystal x5

TOPDICE666 – Gems x100, Gold x500

EXPIRED CODES

Currently, there are no expired codes.

How to redeem Dicero codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and progress until you unlock the mailbox function

Step 2: Click your profile icon on the upper left side of the screen

Step 3: Copy your User ID. It's a 9-digit number.

Step 4: Go to the official website

Step 5: Paste your User ID and your redeem code

Step 6: Enter the 4-digit verification code and redeem.

To redeem codes in Dicero, you need to use a dedicated website. Here is the process:

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox after a few minutes, so don't forget to grab them when they're available.

Alternatively, you can join the game's Discord server and head to the gift-codes channel. You'll find interactive buttons for each code: click on a code, add your User ID, enter the captcha, and you're good to go!

How to get more codes?

If you're looking for even more codes, you can join the game's Discord server . But you can also bookmark this article and come back often to check if new codes have been added.

And while you're here, we can get you some free goodies in other games, too. For instance, we've got Pop Echo codes and Mongil Star Dive codes.