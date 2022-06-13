How to build the Terraria cell phone step by step

It seems like everyone in the world has a cell phone. Kids seem to be getting them at younger and younger ages, so I guess it’s no surprise that Terraria, an open-world crafting, exploration, building and survival game has a cell phone that you can create. However, the Terraria cell phone is really difficult to create, since there's a quest that you need to embark on and dedicate time to before you can get it.

The Terraria cell phone is a great object if you do make it, so it is very much worth your time. You are able to use the phone to see all sorts of information that can help your gameplay, as well as use the phone to teleport back to your home without having to travel back there on foot yourself. Once you have a cell phone, you will find that the game itself is easier, in a few different ways, if you take full advantage of it.

Steps to build the Terraria cell phone

This process does take some time and planning and is the second-longest object to make in the entire game. To start off your adventure of becoming someone who owns a cell phone, you will need to collect a few crafting materials to start off with, but don’t worry, you have options.