Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Wuthering Waves

I feel like it's only been a week since we had an update for Wuthering Waves, but Kuro Games seems keen on spoiling us with yet another massive update announcement for the action-packed RPG. In particular, Version 4.0 will be dropping on December 22nd just in time for Christmas, so if you've been looking for new Resonators to add to your lineup during the holidays, this is it!

Even more exciting is that a whopping seven new characters will be joining the fray, with more narratives dropping throughout 2027. It's all about a Western-inspired world this time around, so it's safe to say Wuthering Waves is ending the year with a bang.

Wizardry Variants Daphne

If you're more interested in plunging into dark dungeons before the year ends, Wizardry Variants Daphne has launched its latest update with a New Alternate Style Adventurer: Clearwater Bride Lanavaille. Featured Adventurers include Chronicle of Battlefront Heroes [Season 2], while there's a brand-new facility for you to develop your heroes at the Hall of Apprentice Training.

The aforementioned featured banner includes Rinne, Shelirionach, Raffaello, and Erwin, with each one enjoying a boosted 1.25% rate from the summons pool - and the best part of it all is that this'll run until January 13th next year.

Azur Lane

Yostar is joining in on the fun too with new Shipgirls you can add to your collection , especially since the Azur Lane x 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Collaboration "It's Showtime! Angels' Azur Stage" is already underway! There are exclusive stages for Commanders to dive into until November 26th, plus a themed narrative to unlock as you go along.

And you don't even need to spend Wisdom Cubes to grab the new recruits - simply take part in the festivities to nab the Super Rare Liliel Angel Paratroopers/Ririsa and the Super Rare Miriella Angel Paratroopers/Mikari - entirely for free. Not a bad deal, eh?

Arknights

Speaking of collabs, Arknights is welcoming a pretty massive one as literally massive monsters join the fray with its "Thunder in the Azure Dream" Monster Hunter crossover. With the arrival of the popular Capcom franchise comes new Operators and themed stages until December 7th, plus a special limited-time login event where two "Song of the Bow, Leap to the Sky Headhunting Permits" will be up for grabs. All you have to do is keep checking in until November 30th to grab an Event Icon and event furniture to boot!

As for the New Operators, 6-star Operator: Violet Mizutsune Orchid [Limited] is joining as a Sniper Heavyshooter, while 5-star Operator: Zinogre S Catapult [Limited] buffs up your lineup as a Guard Mercenary.

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Calamities of epic proportions never seem to run out in Chaos Zero Nightmare, although I suppose the RPG is titled that way for a reason. With more conflict comes more compelling reasons to dive in though, as the second phase of Season 5's Galactic Disaster is now officially out! With that arrives new Combatant Blazebell and Partner Vivian as well, so you can start rethinking your character lineup today.

Apart from the Justice-attribute Controller and her Partner, The Great Rift is also challenging you to hone your boss-hunting skills with two tracks: Subjugation Battle and Merit Battle. The former allows you to experiment with your tactics without the pressure of the rankings, while the latter will keep your competitive spirit burning all throughout!

Puzzle and Dragons

We've got one more collab as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War leaps into Puzzle & Dragons from now until December 6th, where you can look forward to welcoming Ichigo Kurosaki and members of the Thirteen Court Guard Squad to the puzzle RPG.

Nine collab-exclusive dungeons are available for you to take on, so once you've strategised the best lineup for your squad, you can put them to the test accordingly - and with free pulls from the Bleach Egg Machine at that. For instance, the Bleach Event Quest rewards you with a Magic Stone with every Quest Level you clear in the collab-exclusive missions, totalling up to 10 Magic Stones you can grab for all your hard work. No better reason to draw your Zanpakuto, I'd say.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

And finally, we can't have a proper gacha roundup without a Netmarble entry, can we? The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is adding Melascula as a playable hero to the open-world RPG, and with a new character comes a new narrative plus a proper ranking boss to test her in.

For something a tad different, there's the Cordin Underground Waterway raid too, in which you'll have to adjust water levels and solve floodgate puzzles to grab the Explosive Shadow and Explosive Shadow (Transcendence) equipment sets as a reward!