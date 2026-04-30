Neverness to Everness tier list (April 2026) - Hethereau's hottest, ranked
| Neverness to Everness
Ace your career as an Anomaly Hunter with the best crew by your side using our Neverness to Everness tier list!
If you’ve just stepped into the amazing world of Hethereau, you’ve probably already realised one thing - not all characters are built equal.
From flashy abilities to layered mechanics, things are a lot more complex than you might think. Oh, and the ever-shifting meta doesn't help. It changes faster than you can finish your daily runs.
So, figuring out who actually deserves your resources can be quite a feat - and that is exactly where this Neverness to Everness tier list comes in.
This guide gets straight to the nitty-gritty. I wanted to create a tier list that will give you a clear idea of why you should play specific characters - efficiency, versatility, and long-term value are what I mainly focused on.
Of course, tier lists are never set in stone, especially in something as dynamic as Neverness to Everness. You need to know that updates, balance changes, and newly discovered team synergies can change the meta (quite literally overnight). We are constantly updating this, though, so you'll be the first to know if something changes.
Oh, and one more thing.
Before diving into the rankings, keep in mind that playstyle always matters. A top-tier character is only top-tier if you actually enjoy playing it. You shouldn't play Nanally just because the tier list says so if you don't enjoy her. Personally, I absolutely love Baicang's play style (and the character overall), so for me, that one is a clear God-tier. For you, it might be someone else entirely.
For some extra freebies, redeem the latest Neverness to Everness codes right here, too!
Neverness to Everness tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|A
|B
|C
Feel free to check the following pages for more info about some of the characters!
Nanally
- Rank: S
- Arc Compatibility: Plasma
- Trait: Main DPS, Follow-up Attack
- Type: Anima
Nanally is a natural damage dealer. Her kit is all about boosting her own CRIT DMG - what's even better is that she can also ignore gravity and walk on any surface with her Skill. That makes some instances a lot easier, especially when you're dealing with specific encounters.
With her Ultimate, Nanally can summon an Underboss to battle, which helps a lot in fights - it is ideal to pair her with Sakiri.
Jiuyuan
- Rank: S
- Arc Compatibility: Solid
- Trait: Burst DPS, Control
- Type: Anima
Jiuyuan is a ranged damage dealer who can peel for characters like Nanally by pulling enemies together. She can also apply a devour to enemies, which deals increased damage and can then be triggered into Pact Settlement, which boosts her own Ultimate Energy.
All in all, she's quite complex, but can pair well with some characters on our Neverness to Everness tier list.
Baicang
- Rank: S
- Arc Compatibility: Synthesis
- Trait: Main DPS, DoT
- Type: Incantation
Baicang is a ranged DPS who is so much fun to play! He has a lot of Incantation DMG burst, and with his Ultimate, he can also execute low-HP enemies. He can block one fatal hit, which in some situations is essential to swapping him out for someone else. He's super fun to play, and together with Haniel and Sakiri, he can have a really solid base team.
Now, if you're looking for other rankings because you want nothing but the best on your team, why not have a look at our Sage's Path: Convergence tier list or our Racing Master car tier list too?