Neverness to Everness tier list (April 2026) - Hethereau's hottest, ranked

Ace your career as an Anomaly Hunter with the best crew by your side using our Neverness to Everness tier list!

If you’ve just stepped into the amazing world of Hethereau, you’ve probably already realised one thing - not all characters are built equal.

From flashy abilities to layered mechanics, things are a lot more complex than you might think. Oh, and the ever-shifting meta doesn't help. It changes faster than you can finish your daily runs.

So, figuring out who actually deserves your resources can be quite a feat - and that is exactly where this Neverness to Everness tier list comes in.

This guide gets straight to the nitty-gritty. I wanted to create a tier list that will give you a clear idea of why you should play specific characters - efficiency, versatility, and long-term value are what I mainly focused on.

Of course, tier lists are never set in stone, especially in something as dynamic as Neverness to Everness. You need to know that updates, balance changes, and newly discovered team synergies can change the meta (quite literally overnight). We are constantly updating this, though, so you'll be the first to know if something changes.

Oh, and one more thing.

Before diving into the rankings, keep in mind that playstyle always matters. A top-tier character is only top-tier if you actually enjoy playing it. You shouldn't play Nanally just because the tier list says so if you don't enjoy her. Personally, I absolutely love Baicang's play style (and the character overall), so for me, that one is a clear God-tier. For you, it might be someone else entirely.

For some extra freebies, redeem the latest Neverness to Everness codes right here, too!

Neverness to Everness tier list

Tier Characters S A B C

Feel free to check the following pages for more info about some of the characters!