Summoners War Sky Arena tier list (February 2026)
There are thousands of monsters to choose from across this deeply complex RPG, so why not let our Summoners War Sky Arena tier list guide you through the best ones?
Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 9.1.1 - Latest Additions: Gandalf, Frodo, Aragorn, Legolas, Gollum
There are plenty of heroes you'll get in Summoners War, but do you really know which are the best? I mean, really, really know - since there are thousands to choose from.
In a similar style we've had in SW Lost Centuria and Chronicles, these heroes can belong to different elements. It's a lot to take in, I know - even more so if you're new. That's why this Summoners War: Sky Arena tier list ranks every single hero of 6-star rarity.
Now, should you focus on lower rarity heroes?
The short answer is no - I don't think you should.
I already mentioned that there are THOUSANDS of monsters, and you will get them eventually. Upgrading all of them is virtually impossible, unless you have endless resources (redeem the latest Summoners War codes for some free summons!), so the next best thing is to focus on your strongest ones.
You only want to upgrade the ones that you need in order to progress. Then, when you've finally collected some 6-star ones, you should focus on them exclusively.
Summoners War Sky Arena tier list - divided by elementOn the following pages, you will find a complete tier list for all the 6-star monsters, divided by element. There are five elements, so feel free to check the following pages if you're looking for one in particular. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Fire tier list
|Rank
|Monster
|SS
|Vanessa, Jeogun
|S
|Daimon, Megumi Fushiguro, Justice, Yennefer, Velajuel
|A
|Aragorn, Gandalf, Okeanos, Bayek, Juno, Sekhmet, Mei Hou Wang, Helena, Kassandra, Bloodya, Hollyberry Cookie, 7R1X, Masha, Frodo, Legolas, Gollum
|B
|Jin Kazama, Karuel and Lanoah,Tesarion, Karnal, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Moogwang, Zaiross, Chiwu, Tomoe, Douglas, Carlos, Rica, Laika, Zima, Geralt
|C
|Tityus, Ophilia, Rakan, Ren, Nora, John, Perna, Coco, Bellenus, Baleygr, Claire, Ezio, Raki, Kumar, Daphnis, Deragron, Tanjiro Kamado, Brandia
|D
|Paul Phoenix, Heihachi Mishima, Theodora, Xiong Fei, Bael, Triss, Vendhan, Ken, Itadori Yuji, Gojo Satoru, Inosuke Hashibira, Nezuko Kamado
Water tier list
|Rank
|Monster
|SS
|Gandalf, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Ciri, Shi Hou
|S
|Camilla, Irene, Parjanya, Josephine, Haegang
|A
|Aragorn, Frodo, Paul Phoenix, Anavel, Moore, Chandra, Lamiella, Shizuka, Miles, Nana, Belial, Bolverk, Amelia, Aaliyah, Gideon, Praha, Legolas, Gollum
|B
|Justice, Zibala, Ramael and Judiah, Gojo Satoru, Mo Long, Woosa, Psamathe, Abellio, Minato, Chow, Poseidon, Amber, Ezio, Beth, Eivor, K1D, Theomars
|C
|Hwoarang, Jeongnam, Inosuke Hashibira, Barbara, Yennefer, Taor, Verad, Borgnine, Holly Berry Cookies, Liam, Nezuko Kamado
|D
|Nina, Solvark, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Alicia, Sigmarus, Geralt, Ariel, Nobara Kugisaki, Itadori Yuji
Wind tier list
|Rank
|Monster
|SS
|Leo, Oliver, Seara
|S
|Zenitsu Agatsuma, Ethna, Sonia, Triton,
|A
|Aragorn, Frodo, Gandalf, Nobara Kugisaki, Sagar, Tiana, Byungchul, Riley, Jamire, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Taranys, Holly Berry Cookie, Bayek, Giou, Ganymede, Layla, Gojo Satoru, Justice, Legolas, Gollum
|B
|Sadiel and Zeryah, Smicer, Zen, Cheongpung, Feng Yan, Xing Zhe, Charlotte, Odin, Savannah, Mephisto, Teshar, Dominic, Diana, Christina, Tanjiro Kamado
|C
|Homunculus (Attack), Paul Phoenix, Hathor, Chakra, Ritesh, Lagmaron, Katarina, Louise, Eladriel, Kassandra, Ciri, Kashmir
|D
|Jin Kazama, Hwoarang, Gyomei Himejima, Akhamamir, Geralt, 570RM, Megumi Fushiguro, Ereshion, Orphina, Momo, Pungbaek, Elephas
Light tier list
|Rank
|Monster
|SSS
|Lora
|SS
|Tian Lang, Yeonhong, Gojo Saturo
|S
|Hwoarang, Veronica, Kovarci, 51LV3R, Eleanor, Lucifer, Akroma, Miruel and Graciah, Justice
|A
|Aragorn, Frodo, Gandalf, Julianne, Narsha, Oberon, Pontos, Seimei, Craig, Wedjat, Ella, Gollum
|B
|Euldong, Inoshuke Hashibira, Eivor, Isis, Shan, Qitian Dasheng, Laima, Asima, Zerath, Nigong, Elenoa, Geldnir, Ezio, Valantis, Talisman
|C
|Daniel, Jager, Elsharion, Dyeus, Jessica, Celia, Jeanne, Dorothy, Ariana, Shun, Audrey
|D
|Nina, Hyllus, Nobara Kugisaki, Eludia, Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Benedict, Hanwul, Shazam, Altair, Fridrion, Tanjiro Kamado, Mortera
Dark tier list
|Rank
|Monster
|SSS
|Nephthys, Qitian Dasheng
|SS
|Giana, Vivachel
|S
|Zeratu, Woonsa, Pater, Zenisek
|A
|Aragorn, Frodo, Gandalf, Elise, Han, Velaska, Nicki, Euldong, Douman, Sylvia, Craka, Giselle, Kassandra, Gojo Saturo, Nyx, Devaraja, Megumi Fushiguro, Eivor, Nezuko Kamado, Beelzebub, Legolas, Gollum
|B
|Justice, Grogen, Ritsu, Maximilian, Ragdoll, Bella, Hanwul, Kiki, Kinki, Veronica, Yeonhong, Craig, Trinity, Geldnir, Veromos, Amarna, Yennefer, Itadori Yuji, Geralt, Zenitsu Agatsuma
|C
|Mi Ying, Narsha, Daniel, Alexandra, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Leona, N1X, Triss, Cadiz, Vancliffe, Lydia, Fermion, Drakar
|D
|Jin Kazama, Nina, Jaduel and Aepiah, Liliana, Ryomen Sukuna, Rahul, Manannan, Jaara, Maya, Bayek, Actaeon
That's it for our Summoners War Sky Arena tier list for now - rest assured, we'll keep this updated regularly each time the meta changes. In the meantime, why not have a look at our Overfield tier list and Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list too?