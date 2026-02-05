Summoners War Sky Arena tier list (February 2026)

There are thousands of monsters to choose from across this deeply complex RPG, so why not let our Summoners War Sky Arena tier list guide you through the best ones?

Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 9.1.1

There are plenty of heroes you'll get in Summoners War, but do you really know which are the best? I mean, really, really know - since there are thousands to choose from.

In a similar style we've had in SW Lost Centuria and Chronicles, these heroes can belong to different elements. It's a lot to take in, I know - even more so if you're new. That's why this Summoners War: Sky Arena tier list ranks every single hero of 6-star rarity.

Now, should you focus on lower rarity heroes?

The short answer is no - I don't think you should.

I already mentioned that there are THOUSANDS of monsters, and you will get them eventually. Upgrading all of them is virtually impossible, unless you have endless resources (redeem the latest Summoners War codes for some free summons!), so the next best thing is to focus on your strongest ones.

You only want to upgrade the ones that you need in order to progress. Then, when you've finally collected some 6-star ones, you should focus on them exclusively.

Summoners War Sky Arena tier list - divided by element

On the following pages, you will find a complete tier list for all the 6-star monsters, divided by element. There are five elements, so feel free to check the following pages if you're looking for one in particular. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.