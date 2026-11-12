Neverness to Everness, Wuthering Waves, Duet Night Abyss - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Neverness to Everness

I feel like Neverness to Everness's latest update is pretty timely, as Version 1.5 is aptly dubbed "Once Upon a Glitched Call". Hethereau's apparently prepping itself for some hacking of its own as Lieutenant Elyms arrives along with Captain Exe , the latter of whom will be shaking things up on December 2nd.

I'm particularly curious about the hacker Exe, not just because his name is already indicative of his data constructs. He can apparently travel through digital billboards, so I'm guessing the city's Anomalies are about to get even weirder. There's a seven-day login event too, by the way, which is always a plus!

Wuthering Waves

Today marks the launch of Kuro Games' latest update for Wuthering Waves, which means we're gearing up for another new Resonator to add to our roster ! In particular, Version 3.8: Lilies in a Dying Dream will welcome Lily to the fray, and as you might expect, her arrival comes with a new Main Quest to sink your teeth into too.

What's perhaps more intriguing for fans of the action-packed RPG is that with 3.8, the narrative will start to open up as a precursor to the bigger setting of Version 4.0, so apart from being able to put your skills to the test on the new Tactical Hologram: Calamity Effigy, there's a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Plus, the Gifts of Bygone Dreams login event ensures you're ready for the fight with all its check-in rewards!

Duet Night Abyss

Duet Night Abyss is still offering some Halloween treats for anyone who hasn't fully settled into November, as its Towards the Dawn update puts limited Halloween-themed skins from "Treats Galore" up for grabs.

This means you can look forward to dressing up Lisbell, Truffle, and Filbert with themed looks; plus, Su Yi's mecha-themed Volant Viridity will be making a comeback alongside the zombie-themed Fading Echoes Adrift. The Nocturnal Evermore co-op challenge is also live now, so you can team up with your besties to take it on until November 22nd!

Blue Archive

Meanwhile, Nexon has moved way past Halloween and is bringing some sizzling summer shenanigans to Blue Archive. As part of its five-year anniversary update, the RPG is offering 200 recruitments for free - and the best part of it all is that you get to grab a ticket for a 3-star Fest student of your choice

New narratives are also underway, with Main Story Act 2, Vol. 1: Chapters 1 and 2 now live. A fresh Event Story will be available until November 24th, while 3-star Makoto (Swimsuit) & Satsuki (Swimsuit) will be obtainable via a limited-time recruitment banner.

Mongil: Star Dive

And finally, Netmarble's Version 1.5 update for Mongil: Star Dive is also bringing a new 5-star character to the fray - Fire-element Assassin, M.A.D.

She brings a special event story with her titled "A Flame Chasing Freedom", which you can get involved with from now until December 2nd. The event currency you earn here can be used to redeem an exclusive LIVE background and other goodies, so it's always worth trying your hand at them. And just in case you need extra resources, the 7-Day Gifts event should provide you with free Summon Tickets and growth materials before you head out.