Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Solo Leveling: Arise

Netmarble is kicking off this edition of our regular roundup with new SSR hunter Thalia De Rossi arriving in Solo Leveling: Arise, along with two Sung Jinwoo-exclusive SSR weapons for you to tinker around with. This means that apart from the Dark-element Supporter, you can test your lineup's might with Kamish's Wrath and Kamish's Roar too, so if you've been looking to Fire it up, now's your chance.

Of course, there's the new Power of Calamity revamp with its tier-based progression system, so I'd say there's no better way to put your new acquisitions to the test with the challenging bosses waiting for you here.

Zenless Zone Zero

Before we move on to the rest of the Netmarble squad, HoYoverse is also throwing a good ol' update out there with Zenless Zone Zero Version 3.4! Dubbed “The Finality of the Day”, the latest update will be launching on December 2nd, and if you're a loyal HoYo fan, you'll be happy to know that the Honkai: Star Rail crossover will finally come to fruition.

This means collab Agents Robin and Kafka will be coming to New Eridu, and the best part of it all is that Robin will be available for free! You can even boost her to Lv. 40 with extra growth materials and a full set of Drive Discs too - plus, the crossover Bangboo Pom-Pom will also be dropping by just to make sure we've got all the cuteness covered.

Tower of God: New World

As promised, we've got more Netmarble with Tower of God: New World's latest update, welcoming [God of FUG] V to the fight. The Blue Element, Mage, Wave Controller Teammate offers a powerful addition to your roster , with a fearsome water dragon he can summon with his Ultimate that not only deals damage but also keeps your foes from healing for a period of time - and nothing's better than a DPS-debuffer combo, right?

He'll also have a special limited-time event via the Labyrinth of Memories: V until December 9th, where you can redeem Revolution Fragments and Soul Dice in exchange for your event points!

The King of Fighters AFK

As for The King of Fighters AFK, Netmarble is celebrating Black Friday with King(KOF XIII), who's a true force to be reckoned with using her brand of Muay Thai kickboxing. You can try to pull her from the gacha until December 10th to boost your team's [Rush] Synergy.

As for the aforementioned Black Friday goodies, the Black Friday Special Selection Summon lets you pick from three choices on your wishlist, so if you somehow missed KOF XV Nakoruru and KOF XV Haomaru, now's your chance to complete your collection.