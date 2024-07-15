Zenless Zone Zero tier list - Agents ranked

Soldier 11 Fire / Attack

Soldier 11 is an S-ranked attacker in ZZZ, and the only pure Fire DPS character currently (Version 1.0) in the game. If you want to play around her, spec towards critical rate and attack to unlock her true potential. Timing of her basic attacks is the key to maximizing her damage output. Partnering her with fire support or stun units like Lucy, Kala, Ben, or Keda further enhances her effectiveness on the battlefield.

Nekomata Physical / Attack

Nekomata is an S-rank attacker, excelling in close-quarters combat, and dealing high physical damage. Her skillset is a combination of basic attacks, dodge counters, and special attacks to maximize her offensive potential. Her ultimate attack can clear out large groups of enemies. Overall I'd say Nekomata's playstyle is relatively easy to learn. That said, mastering her timing with the dodge counter is key to unlocking her full potential. If you enjoy aggressive melee fighters, Nekomata is a great addition to your Zenless Zone Zero team

Piper Physical / Anomaly

Piper is a physical damage dealer who specializes in building up Anomaly, which boosts her ultimate attack. So maximizing her stacks is crucial. Try to either use her spinning special attack right after a basic attack or dodge an enemy attack followed by her special. Upgrade her C1 for more stacks and C6 for extended attack duration if possible. Nekomata who is another strong physical attacker is a good pair for Piper.

Anby Electric / Stun

Anby is a hybrid stun agent who can also be played as an on-field DPS in Zenless Zone Zero. Her core passive increases her damage output when she uses the fourth hit of her basic attack combo, which is a slam attack. It goes without saying that it is important to time your attacks correctly if you want to maximize her damage. She is a good character to use if you are looking for a free character who can both stun enemies and deal damage.

Koleda Fire / Stun

Koleda is a ranged DPS agent who excels at applying daze and stun effects to enemies. Her core mechanic revolves around acquiring and expending "Cold Furnace" gained through her various attacks. Cold Furnace enhances her basic attacks to inflict additional stuns or daze. Koleda's effectiveness is further amplified when teamed with Bog Gear Industry members or Fire Agents. This synergy allows her to debuff enemies with her EX special attack, making them more susceptible to damage and stuns from chain attacks. While Koleda can dish out damage, her main role is that of a team utility agent who sets up combos for her allies.

Lucy Fire / Support

Next on our Zenless Zone Zero tier list we have Lucy, a Fire/Support agent who excels in buffing her allies while dealing consistent damage through her summoned wild boars. Her unique skillset makes her something like an "off-field damage dealer." Let me explain this. So, her core mechanics revolve around summoning and buffing her loyal guard boars. These boars can be called to the field using her special attack or her EX skill, the latter offering a significant damage boost and granting a buff to allies' attack. Even though her basic attacks offer some fire damage, it's her perfect dodge that truly shines with high damage and stun potential. By strategically summoning boars, buffing allies, and utilizing her perfect dodge, Lucy becomes a valuable team player, especially in the third slot.

Nicole Ether / Support