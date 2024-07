Zenless Zone Zero tier list - Agents ranked

On this page, we rank every agent in ZZZ! Find out which are the best and worst agents to use with our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

About Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is the latest action gacha game by miHoYo, the developers behind Genshin Impact Honkai Impact 3rd , and Honkai: Star Rail . The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting where humanity scavenges for resources in exclusion zones crawling with monsters. As the player, you take upon the role of a Proxy guiding these expeditions.

The story unfolds in a visual novel format with a mix of animation, comic strips, and interactive conversations. As for the gameplay, it blends action RPG combat and exploration across a grid-based map.

With that out of the way, let's get right into our Zenless Zone Zero tier list!