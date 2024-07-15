Zenless Zone Zero tier list - Agents ranked
On this page, we rank every agent in ZZZ! Find out which are the best and worst agents to use with our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.
About Zenless Zone ZeroZenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is the latest action gacha game by miHoYo, the developers behind Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Honkai: Star Rail. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting where humanity scavenges for resources in exclusion zones crawling with monsters. As the player, you take upon the role of a Proxy guiding these expeditions.
The story unfolds in a visual novel format with a mix of animation, comic strips, and interactive conversations. As for the gameplay, it blends action RPG combat and exploration across a grid-based map.
With that out of the way, let's get right into our Zenless Zone Zero tier list!
1
SS-Tier
|Ellen
|Ice / DPS
|Even though everyone has their own opinion when it comes to a Zenless Zone Zero tier list and power rankings, in this case everyone agrees. Ellen is by far the best DPS character in the game. That's really not surprising considering she's the headliner of the first banner (Version 1.0) and her overall stats are just better than all other agents. A team including Ellen, Rina (or Soukaku) and Lycaon dominates the meta currently.
|Lycaon
|Ice / Stun
|Lycaon is an Ice element melee fighter with the highest HP stat in the game (Ver. 1.0). His ability to stun opponents with charged attacks and lower enemys' Ice resistance makes him the ideal partner for Ellen. Even though he does lack a bit of damage output, it doesn't really matter. You just want him to soak up damage and apply Daze before you switch on to Ellen.
2
S-Tier
|Rina
|Electic / Support
|Rina is overall the best and most flexible support currently in Zenless Zone Zero. Even though she's Electric element, you can use her in other team comps without any problems. With the use of her companions, she can provide multiple teamwide buffs such as PEN ratio, Shock damage and Shock duration. She's more of a tagger, so you don't even need her on the field. You simply cast the buffs and switch on to another agent.
|Sousaku
|Ice / Support
|Since the Ice team is meta right now thanks to Ellen primarily, and Lycaon, Soukaku becomes S-Tier even though she's only A-Rank. Her ability to increase her teammates' ATK and Ice damage is all you care about. Obviously, she's S tier only if you are going to use her in a team with Lycaon and Ellen, Otherwise, I'd rank her A or B tier.
|Grace
|Electic / Anomaly
|Grace is an Anomaly agent and core of the Electic team. Her kit is pretty simple. She builds stacks of Zap (up to 8) whenever her attacks or dash attacks hit an enemy. Once she reaches maximum stacks, her Special Attack or EX Special Attack will consume all the Zap to increase her damage. If there's another character in your squad who shares the same Faction or Attribute, Grace will increase the next Shock DMG by 18%.
3
A-Tier
|Soldier 11
|Fire / Attack
|Soldier 11 is an S-ranked attacker in ZZZ, and the only pure Fire DPS character currently (Version 1.0) in the game. If you want to play around her, spec towards critical rate and attack to unlock her true potential. Timing of her basic attacks is the key to maximizing her damage output. Partnering her with fire support or stun units like Lucy, Kala, Ben, or Keda further enhances her effectiveness on the battlefield.
|Nekomata
|Physical / Attack
|Nekomata is an S-rank attacker, excelling in close-quarters combat, and dealing high physical damage. Her skillset is a combination of basic attacks, dodge counters, and special attacks to maximize her offensive potential. Her ultimate attack can clear out large groups of enemies. Overall I'd say Nekomata's playstyle is relatively easy to learn. That said, mastering her timing with the dodge counter is key to unlocking her full potential. If you enjoy aggressive melee fighters, Nekomata is a great addition to your Zenless Zone Zero team
|Piper
|Physical / Anomaly
|Piper is a physical damage dealer who specializes in building up Anomaly, which boosts her ultimate attack. So maximizing her stacks is crucial. Try to either use her spinning special attack right after a basic attack or dodge an enemy attack followed by her special. Upgrade her C1 for more stacks and C6 for extended attack duration if possible. Nekomata who is another strong physical attacker is a good pair for Piper.
|Anby
|Electric / Stun
|Anby is a hybrid stun agent who can also be played as an on-field DPS in Zenless Zone Zero. Her core passive increases her damage output when she uses the fourth hit of her basic attack combo, which is a slam attack. It goes without saying that it is important to time your attacks correctly if you want to maximize her damage. She is a good character to use if you are looking for a free character who can both stun enemies and deal damage.
|Koleda
|Fire / Stun
|Koleda is a ranged DPS agent who excels at applying daze and stun effects to enemies. Her core mechanic revolves around acquiring and expending "Cold Furnace" gained through her various attacks. Cold Furnace enhances her basic attacks to inflict additional stuns or daze. Koleda's effectiveness is further amplified when teamed with Bog Gear Industry members or Fire Agents. This synergy allows her to debuff enemies with her EX special attack, making them more susceptible to damage and stuns from chain attacks. While Koleda can dish out damage, her main role is that of a team utility agent who sets up combos for her allies.
|Lucy
|Fire / Support
|Next on our Zenless Zone Zero tier list we have Lucy, a Fire/Support agent who excels in buffing her allies while dealing consistent damage through her summoned wild boars. Her unique skillset makes her something like an "off-field damage dealer." Let me explain this. So, her core mechanics revolve around summoning and buffing her loyal guard boars. These boars can be called to the field using her special attack or her EX skill, the latter offering a significant damage boost and granting a buff to allies' attack. Even though her basic attacks offer some fire damage, it's her perfect dodge that truly shines with high damage and stun potential. By strategically summoning boars, buffing allies, and utilizing her perfect dodge, Lucy becomes a valuable team player, especially in the third slot.
|Nicole
|Ether / Support
|Nicole is a damage dealer who relies on reloading her weapon to buff up her basic and dash attack damage. There are three ways to reload: a perfect dodge, a dodge followed by an immediate attack, or using her special ability. Both her ultimate and chain attacks contribute to an "ether meter" that increases her damage. Her ultimate offers the additional benefit of applying the "ether" status effect to enemies, making them more susceptible to your team's attacks. Best paired with Nekomata and one Stun character.
4
B-Tier
|Anton
|Electric / Attack
|Anton is a physical attacker with a pretty straightforward playstyle. In my opinion, he's perfect for new players. He operates in two modes: basic and burst. Basic mode deals physical damage, while burst mode unleashes electrically charged attacks. Simply utilize his basic attacks until the burst mode meter depletes. Anton isn't really about complicated combos and perfect timing. Simply just mash the basic attack button and you are golden. Grace and Ben are good agents to pair with him.
|Corin
|Physical / Attack
|Corin is a specialist DPS agent who thrives on taking down stunned enemies. Her core skills, Hyperfocus, and Cleanup Assistance, amplify her damage on continuous slashes and against stunned targets respectively. That said, Corin struggles against multiple enemies, especially ranged attackers, and relies heavily on specific team compositions to shine. She really needs a teammate who can reliably stun enemies and benefits from additional physical damage dealers or characters from her faction.
|Ben
|Fire / Stun
|Ben is a defensive agent who can apply stun to his enemies. His core mechanics revolve around blocking and counterattacking. His special allows him to block with a shield or unleash a counterattack, and his EX special offers an additional shield after the follow-up attack. These defensive capabilities are further amplified by team composition. Having two fire agents in the team bolsters his anomaly build-up, while two strike characters grant a team-wide shield after his special.
5
C-Tier
|Billy
|Physical / Attack
|Even though a fan favorite, the sad truth is that Billy isn't all that. In fact, he's the worst DPS agent in the game. His playstyle is fun and his design is one of the best in my opinion, but the numbers are just not there. If you want to make the most out of Billy's skillset, master canceling out his rolling shot with a dodge, followed by a dash attack.
Keep in my that our power rankings will definitely change with future agent releases. Make sure to check back on this page to get accurate power rankings from our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.
