Zenless Zone Zero codes (December 2025)

Fans of HoYoverse's latest RPG will be thrilled that we have a list of working ZZZ codes they can use to grab Dennies, Polychromes, Investigator Logs and more!

Updated on December 7, 2025 - new code added

One of the most modern action MMOs that you can play on your mobile phone now has a shortcut! You all know how much time it takes to level up characters in New Eridu and your skill can impact the gameplay only so much.

Well, with these Zenless Zone Zero codes, you can receive some free Polychrome, Dennies, and maybe even Master Tape to help you get some more Agents. Since all the codes have an expiration date, we can't guarantee that everything here will work. But we have listed the rewards for each of them, so if you want to see them, all you have to do is keep reading.

Working ZZZ codes

DIALYN1125 - 60 Polychrome, 6,666 Dennies (new!)

60 Polychrome, 6,666 Dennies (new!)

50 Polychrome, 2 Official Investigator Log, 3 W-Engine Power Supply, 1 Bangboo Algorithm Module



Expired

How to redeem ZZZ codes?

ZZZ23SWEETILY I ZZZ22OBOLSQUAD I ALICEYUZUHA I YUZUHAGIFT I ZZZ21SUMMER I ZZZTHANK I ZZZYOU I ZZZFOR I ZZZSTAYING I ZZZWITHUS I SPOOKSHACK I ABZVGEWK3O I ZZZ20SIMI I ZZZ20NEWSEASON I ZZZ2NDSEASON I MOCKINGBIRD | ZZZ16SPECIAL | ZZZ17XSZ5Y11M | ZZZ17MIFUYU | ZZZ17TIMOTHYRANDY | ZZZANNIVERSARY | SOLDIER0ANBY | ZZZ15MINA | ASTRANOMICAL | LS7FG347AHRH | ZZZFM | ZZZGFN24 | ZZZASSEMBLE | MIYABIRELEASE | HARUMASAFREE | HSAHLWFEFE | YANAGIGIFTALL | SGJADSHBF | ZZZ4PC | TOURDEINFERNO | BANDP43VWC7H | KANURBT5MQ8D | CATCHABOO | ZENLESSLAUNCH | VOIDHUNTER | VIRTUALREVENGE | UNDERCOVERRNB | XTNDQAS44985 | ZZZHOYOLAB | 4BPDRBT459RH | NB6D9SB4MPSZ | NS6U9TTLM6AV | USNC9SB4499R | ZZZFREE100 | NIJIZZZ | ZZZ2024 | ZZZTVCMRedeeming the codes is rather easy. All you have to do is go to the official Zenless Zone Zero redemption website , enter your HoYoverse account and make sure that you have created a character. Then, select your server, enter your name and paste the code into the field that says "redemption code". Afterwards, you'll get your rewards in the email, and that's all you have to do.

How to get more codes

ZZZ codes are released regularly during livestreams, exclusive events and for milestones, but you don't have to keep scouring the internet. We will update this list with new codes as soon as they're out, so just keep an eye out here, and you should be good to go when it comes to Zenless Zone Zero codes.