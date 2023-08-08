Tower of God New World tier list

Get the most accurate tier list for Tower of God New World here as we rank all the currently available characters in the game. With more characters being added consistently to the Idle RPG, we would advise readers to bookmark the page and re-visit once new characters are added or existing ones are re-balanced after a patch.

Best characters in Tower of God

This tier list is made for the purpose of finding the best characters in the game and ranking them in a classic tier-list fashion, consisting of multiple tiers. Each tier signifies the individual standings of the characters placed inside it.

Tower of God tier list is formed by taking into account different crucial factors, such as base rarity, base stats, abilities, exclusive equipment, team-building, power levels, and general sentiment for the character in the community. The inherent nature of tier lists is subjective and not definitive; hence, we would advise players to use their own sound judgment while taking the rankings in this tier list as a point of reference.

Hit the big blue button below to view the complete tier list!