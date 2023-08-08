Tower of God New World tier list
Get the most accurate tier list for Tower of God New World here as we rank all the currently available characters in the game. With more characters being added consistently to the Idle RPG, we would advise readers to bookmark the page and re-visit once new characters are added or existing ones are re-balanced after a patch.
Best characters in Tower of GodThis tier list is made for the purpose of finding the best characters in the game and ranking them in a classic tier-list fashion, consisting of multiple tiers. Each tier signifies the individual standings of the characters placed inside it.
Tower of God tier list is formed by taking into account different crucial factors, such as base rarity, base stats, abilities, exclusive equipment, team-building, power levels, and general sentiment for the character in the community. The inherent nature of tier lists is subjective and not definitive; hence, we would advise players to use their own sound judgment while taking the rankings in this tier list as a point of reference.
S Tier Characters
This tier holds some of the strongest characters in the game, which will definitely make your entire team shine. They are generally regarded as the most lucrative of the bunch
- Evan Edrok (Fast Ship)
- Karaka (Steel Armored)
- Zahard (Data)
- Evankhell (Hellfire)
- Khun Mascheny (Data)
- Khun Mascheny (Lightning Spear)
A Tier Characters
This tier has very strong characters which have the potential to move up to even S-tier with a few tweaks to their skills.
- [Young Girl] Rachel
- [Princess] Endorsi
- [Tactician] Lero Ro
- [Dark Abyss] Ghost
- [Insightful One] Laure
- [Strategist] Khun Aguero
- [Red Wings] Amigocharz
- [Deep-Sea Fish] Hansung Yu
- [Gamer] Khun Hatzling
- [Proud Waves] Lozeal
- [Red Rose] Ha Yuri
- [Black March] Bam
- [Anima] Narae Seonwoo
- [Forever Prepping] Wangnan Ja
B Tier Characters
Some characters can be exceptionally useful in some areas of the game, and so they are placed in this tier. Otherwise, in a general scenario, they are quite average relatively.
- [Wings of Destruction] Horyang Kang
- [Hunter] Rak
- [Disruptor] Kurdan
- [Bora Bora] Prince
- [Blooming Flower] Miseng Yeo
- [Doctor] Michael
- [Black Fish] Quant
- [Speedster] Edin Dan
- [One-eyed Wolf] Blarode
- [Arsonist] Quaetro
- [Black Horn] Arkraptor
- [Dual Swords] Hatz
- [Green April] Anaak
C Tier Characters
Characters in this tier are naturally considered bad and we would advise using them for long-term progression due to their limitations.
- [Yellow Feathers] Gyetang
- [Deadly Martial Arts] Shibisu
- [Knight] Cheonhwa Hong
- [Rapper] Dede Cancho
- [Godfather] Lurker Kim
- [Slugger] Leeron 3
- [Flail] Tin
- [South Wind] Chungchung
- [Void] Grey
- [Thief] Serena
- [Red Lighthouse] Apple
- [Imugi] Changsoo Yeon
D Tier Characters
- [Challeneger] Leo
- [Dark Spirit] Katan
- [Man of Virtue] Hyun Seoung
- [One Strike] Super Dude
- [Honorable Brother] Noma
- [Gemmed Rings] Yeongsuk
- [One-Eyed Swordsman] Deod
- [Sniper] Levin
- [Guns Akimbo] Chichi
- [Four-eyed Swordsman] Palgyeon
- [Prophet] Shopin
- [Dual Swords] Kon
- [Grey Needle] Ryan
- [Pink Knit Sweater] Goseng Yeo
- [Spear Thrower] Mauchi
In the end we have the lowest tier on the whole Tower of God tier list. Out of the above-mentioned characters, not a single one stands out as someone to look forward to building and using in your team. They are all having low base stats, bad abilities, and no synergy with other characters in the game. Use them for collector’s purposes, as even with duplicates they won’t be able to shine in any team composition.
