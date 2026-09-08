Tower of God New World tier list
| Tower of God New World
Evan Edrok, Zahard, Ha Yuri and a few others top our Tower of God New World tier list!
Updated on September 8th, 2026 - Version: 4.01.00 - Added: [Thirteen-Month Series] Ha Yuri
With more characters being added consistently to this idle RPG, we would advise readers to bookmark the page and revisit it once new characters are added or existing ones are rebalanced after a patch.
Best characters in Tower of God New WorldThis tier list is made to find the best characters in the game and rank them in a classic tier-list fashion, consisting of multiple tiers. Each tier signifies the individual standings of the characters placed inside it.
Our Tower of God New World tier list is formed by taking into account different crucial factors, such as base rarity, base stats, abilities, exclusive equipment, team-building, power levels, and general sentiment for each character in the community. The inherent nature of tier lists is subjective and not definitive; hence, we would advise you to use your own sound judgment while using these rankings as a point of reference.
Hit the big blue button below to view our complete tier list for Tower of God New World!
1
S Tier
This tier holds some of the most powerful characters in the game, which will make your entire team shine. They are generally regarded as the most lucrative of the bunch.
|Characters
|[Family Head] Yirang Yeon, [Opera Holder] Repellista, [The One Who Shone] Mago, [FUG Elder] Sophia Tan, [Family Head] Khun Edahn, Sachi Faker, [Crown-Forsaker] Amizu, [Fortune Teller Witch] Soo-oh, [Red-Haired Witch] Hwaryun, [Family Head] Traumerei, [Ill-Fated Anima] Evelyn, [Stingray] Rachel, [First Man] Cha, [Wolhaiksong] Urek Mazino, [Fairy Sword] Sharon, [Luxury] Hugo, [Family Head] Gustang, [Essence of Nothingness] Kallavan, [Forget-Me-Not] Dowon, [Hermit] Garam, [Spear Bearer] Anaak, [Princess of Zahard] Anaak, [Regular] Kaiser [Ruler], Ha Yuri, [Regular] Lero Ro, Evan Edrok (Fast Ship), Karaka (Steel Armored), Zahard (Data), Urek Mazino (Flight), Yihwa Yeon (Flame User), Hwaryun (Destined Guide), Evankhell (Hellfire), Ha Jinsung, Vivi, [hololive] Mori Calliope, [Flame of Yeon] Khun
|[Thirteen-Month Series] Ha Yuri, Khun Mascheny, [Escaped] Beta, [Adventurer] Zahard, Kranos Ha Yuri, Ha Yura, Twenty-Fifth Bam, Albelda, [Daughter Slayer] Vivi, Khun Mascheny (Data), Khun Mascheny (Lightning Spear), [Doomsday Herald] Yeonhee, [Torn Authority] White, [Master of the Cage] Yama
Evan Edrok stands out as one of the best characters, and most likely the best Support at the time of writing. He has the ability to provide the Immortality buff to all allies, making it impossible for them to die while it’s active and granting them some of their lost HP back when the buff ends. Evan alone can help you climb a lot of floors in the tower due to his capability to stall enemies. He also recovers all ally HP and cleanses debuffs from them, too. Additionally, for each enemy with debuffs on the battlefield, he gains extra energy to cycle between his ultimate abilities. Zahard is a special character, combining both defensive as well as offensive capabilities with his versatile skill set. He is touted as one of the best characters, being designated with the coveted SSR+ rarity tag. Zahard can be quite tough to hit, due to his passive ability, which provides him with an innate Evasion boost. Furthermore, each time he evades, he counters the enemy with a sharp attack, dealing tons of damage. His ultimate ability lets him switch between three forms – Lecalicus, Coelacanth, and Leviathan. Each form cements his role further as a top-tier attacker, with the ability to knock down enemies and pierce the defense of enemies, all the while granting himself the Immortality buff.
2
A Tier
|Characters
|[Red Lantern] Shilial, [Serpent Master’s Offspring] Lilial , [Sniper] Lefav, Tiara [Lunatic], [Field Commander] Robadon, [Regular] Khun Edahn, [Golden Carp] Ju, [Shinsu Picture] Augusgus, [Elite Spy] Xia Xia, Ice Spear Khun Aguero, [Shinsu of the Heart] Endorsi, [Young Girl] Rachel, [Shattered Pride] Vicente, [Phoenix Incarnate] Rachel, [Princess] Endorsi, [Tactician] Lero Ro, [Donghae] Hatz , [Great Family] Yirang Yeon, 003
|FUG Elder] Khel Hellam, [Dream Decision] Cherry La, [Unleashed Desire] David, [Family Head] Traumerei, [Dark Abyss] Ghost, [Insightful One] Laure, [Data] Gustang, [Strategist] Khun Aguero, Khun Kiseia (Assassin), [Teenage Mercenary] Ijin Yu, [Fallen Wings] Cassano
|[Red Wings] Amigocharz, [Deep-Sea Fish] Hansung Yu, [Gamer] Khun Hatzling, [Proud Waves] Lozeal, Khun Ran (Lightning Pill)
|Augusgus, [Forest] Alice, [Red Rose] Ha Yuri, [Infernal Blademaster] Shane, [Black March] Bam, [Anima] Narae Seonwoo, [Forever Prepping] Wangnan Ja
This tier has very strong characters that have the potential to move up to even S-tier with a few tweaks to their skills.
Wangnan Ja is straight up the best damage dealer, at least for the early-mid game stages. He is an SSR rarity character, making him neither easy nor difficult to obtain. Wangnan Ja grants himself important damage-dealing buffs, such as increased critical hit chance and increased critical hit damage, before also cleansing any fear debuffs from him. Wangjan Ja is perhaps most notorious for his heavy damage-dealing AoE bombs that deal increased damage to enemies who were struck with a critical hit. Khun Hatzling, the magical SSR damage dealer, has created his own niche usage in any team formation he is added to. His active ability, Exploit, can pierce through targets' defenses while also exploding upon being hit. The explosion deals a huge amount of AoE damage to surrounding enemies. His passive ability, Blueberry 13, is a stackable combo hitter that deals increased damage according to the number of enemies affected. The overall damage dealt by Khun Hatzling can be doubled according to his ATK coefficient, making him a great option to choose in drawn-out fights.
3
B Tier
|Characters
|[Dark Shadow] Reflejo, [Wings of Destruction] Horyang Kang, [Hunter] Rak, [Disruptor] Kurdan, [Bora Bora] Prince, [Red Snake] Shilial, [Soul Guardian] Anna
|[Data] Khun Asensio,[Blooming Flower] Miseng Yeo, [Doctor] Michael, [Black Fish] Quant, [Speedster] Edin Dan, [One-eyed Wolf] Blarode
|[Broken Wings] Icarus, Khun Edahn (Data), [Arsonist] Quaetro, [Black Horn] Arkraptor, [Dual Swords] Hatz, [Green April] Anaak, [Corrupted Time] Aria
Horyang Kang is an SSR Defender who excels at being a frontline tank for the team. The only reason he is placed in B-tier is due to his limited usage as a tank and not being able to provide additional support for the rest of the team. Fulfilling his role, Horyang Kang’s active ability, Indomitable Will, makes him immune to status effects, along with increasing his Physical and Magical resistance. His ultimate ability, Transform Wing: Shield, is a great lifesaver as he rushes to the ally with the lowest HP, knocking down all enemies in his path, and granting a huge Shield buff equal to a certain percentage of his HP to himself and his ally. Anaak is an SSR character that is classified as a Warrior. She is available to recruit via an initial purchase but is also unlockable via the gacha system. Anaak is often rated low on ToG: New World tier lists due to her low damage multipliers on her abilities. Also, the fact that all of her abilities are single-targeted and pose a threat to the rest of her allies. Hatz simply outshines her in damage-dealing capabilities while fulfilling the same role.
4
C Tier
|Characters
|[Yellow Feathers] Gyetang, [Deadly Martial Arts] Shibisu, [Knight] Cheonhwa Hong, Urek Mazino (Data), [Golden Beast] Lilial
|[Rapper] Dede Cancho, [Godfather] Lurker Kim, [Slugger] Leeron 3, [Flail] Tin
|[South Wind] Chungchung, [Void] Grey, [Thief] Serena, [Dollmaker] Verdi
|[Red Lighthouse] Apple, [Imugi] Changsoo Yeon
Shibisu is a decent Supporter, but should be removed as soon as you get better characters. He can grant extra Physical and Magical resistance to the ally with the lowest HP and then focus all ally attacks toward a single enemy. If the focused enemy is defeated, Shibisu gains a full energy bar to rinse and repeat. Sadly, this move gets pretty self-harming at harder stages due to not being able to target a particular enemy with the ability. Cheonhwa Hong is another decent Assassin-type SSR character in this tier that can hold his weight up to Tower Floors 6-7. He gets majorly outshone by Hatz, another popular Assassin from the SSR rarity group. Cheonhwa Hong’s special move Narumada, Ignition!, has the highest single-target damage multiplier out of all the characters. Sadly, the rest of his skills are quite mediocre, only providing selfish gains such as self-HP leech buff and Provoke debuffs on enemies.
5
D Tier
|Characters
|[Challenger] Leo, [Dark Spirit] Katan, [Man of Virtue] Hyun Seoung, [One Strike] Super Dude, [Honorable Brother] Noma
|[Gemmed Rings] Yeongsuk, [One-Eyed Swordsman] Deod, [Sniper] Levin, [Guns Akimbo] Chichi
|[Four-eyed Swordsman] Palgyeon, [Prophet] Shopin, [Dual Swords] Kon, [Grey Needle] Ryan
|[Pink Knit Sweater] Goseng Yeo, [Spear Thrower] Mauchi
At the end, we have the lowest tier on this Tower of God New World tier list. Out of the characters above, not a single one stands out as someone to look forward to building and using in your team. They all have low base stats, bad abilities, and no synergy with other characters. Use them for collector’s purposes, as even with duplicates they won’t be able to shine in any team composition.
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