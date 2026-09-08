Evan Edrok, Zahard, Ha Yuri and a few others top our Tower of God New World tier list!

Updated on September 8th, 2026 - Version: 4.01.00 - Added: [Thirteen-Month Series] Ha Yuri

Best characters in Tower of God New World

With more characters being added consistently to this idle RPG, we would advise readers to bookmark the page and revisit it once new characters are added or existing ones are rebalanced after a patch.This tier list is made to find the best characters in the game and rank them in a classic tier-list fashion, consisting of multiple tiers. Each tier signifies the individual standings of the characters placed inside it.

Our Tower of God New World tier list is formed by taking into account different crucial factors, such as base rarity, base stats, abilities, exclusive equipment, team-building, power levels, and general sentiment for each character in the community. The inherent nature of tier lists is subjective and not definitive; hence, we would advise you to use your own sound judgment while using these rankings as a point of reference.

Hit the big blue button below to view our complete tier list for Tower of God New World!