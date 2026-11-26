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The way the wind blows

Where Winds Meet is nominated for Best Mobile Game at TGA

It boasts console-level quality optimised for mobile

Cast your votes for the action-packed RPG ahead of December 10th

With all the buzz around The Game Awards this coming month, it's easy to get lost in all the mobile adventures that are up for nominations this year - but one particular game we've got our eye on is NetEase's Where Winds Meet, which is up for Best Mobile Game. And if you're not quite sure where to cast your votes, here's why this action-packed RPG might just be your best bet.

The defending gamescom champion, and then some

Where Winds Meet actually won Best Mobile Game at gamescom 2026 earlier this year, so that alone should be a testament to the RPG's quality. There's no shortage of reasons why it's up for the same award at TGA, as the cross-platform adventure offers console-level quality optimised for mobile devices.

Intuitive touchscreen controls aside, there's also the motion sickness reduction mode along with the customisable UI, offering more freedom for players to tinker around with button sizes and transparency to suit their preferences. This comes on top of the massive open-world scale that's not just a "lite" version of the PC version but the full experience on mobile - and with cross-progression to boot.

It was also nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at the 2025 D.I.C.E. Awards, proving just how much of an impact its narrative and its martial arts combat have had on its community from the very beginning.

A dedicated community, and an even more dedicated team

Speaking of the player base, adventurers have been diving into this Wuxia-themed world since the mobile version launched on December 12th last year, topping the charts on iOS' free downloads across 60 regions.

Over a whopping 100 million players have built a community around Where Winds Meet throughout the globe, and it's all thanks to the equally dedicated development team that's constantly releasing massive updates to keep the momentum going.

The first of many massive anniversaries to come

And if you haven't been keeping up with the latest, Where Winds Meet is currently celebrating its first anniversary festivities with the Hutuo update, pushing the RPG to skyrocket to the 4th spot on the top-sellers chart on Steam. It bagged 7th place on Twitch on November 13th, hitting its peak of 70,000 concurrent viewers.

It's not just the Dual Spears Martial Art combat and the Hutuo storyline players were keen to sink their teeth into - the Horse Racing Chess and Jianghu Tactics also offered everyone more casual ways to get into the action with the latest update. Plus, more than $150's worth of goodies were given away, with more to expect before the year ends.

No better time than now

Given that the PC and console versions were released globally on November 15th, 2025, that means that only the global mobile version is eligible for The Game Awards this year. It still boasts the same uncompromising quality across all platforms, regardless of the category.

Suffice it to say that Where Winds Meet is poised to win big at The Game Awards, and if you'd love to show your support, you can vote for the Eastern fantasy adventure and make your voices (and your choices!) heard at the awards ceremony ahead of December 10th!