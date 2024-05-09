Solo Leveling: Arise tier list
Are you eager to learn who the best Hunters are to upgrade? Then I've got just the right article for you - a complete Solo Leveling: Arise tier list where you can learn more about every single character currently available in the game.
With so many options available, the gacha might seem a little bit confusing at the start. Should you spend all your resources on a particular draw? Should you save your tickets or your Essence Stones? Everything should be much clearer once you know the best-ranked Hunters.
That's exactly the goal of this article, so without further ado, let's dive into our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list!
Solo Leveling: Arise Custom Draw tier listThis SLA tier list is divided into tiers, and in the S+ tier, you can find the hunters that are a must. You should always pick those in the Custom Draw, so before you do any draws, make sure you've selected them to be in your "Rate Up List".
Another thing to remember is that the Custom Draw doesn't have all of the Hunters, and from the ones that you can select, all of them are okay, but some of them are excellent. Here are the 4 you should select for the Rate Up List:
- Min Byung-Gu
- Choi Jong-In
- Emma Laurent
- Seo Jiwoo
If you aren't looking for Hunters in particular, then these are the best weapons to prioritise in this gacha:
- Demonic Plum Flower Sword
- The Huntsman
- Thethis' Grimoire
- Demon King’s Longsword
Solo Leveling Arise global tier listNow that you know which are the best Weapons and Hunters to pick in the Custom Draw, let's take a more in-depth look at the complete unit and weapon tier list. This is going to come in handy especially if you plan on enrolling for the optimal game start lineup.
Feel free to use the links below to check out the SLA tier list you're interested in!
Solo Leveling: Arise Hunters tier list
When we're talking about a tier list or the best Hunters, the first unit that comes to mind is Sung Jinwoo. However, he's not in the gacha, so we want to be looking at the remaining characters. Some of the best options are listed below, starting from tier S+, where the most powerful ones reside, and going all the way down to C tier.
I strongly recommend rerolling to get at least one of the S or S+ Hunters, because it's going to make things a lot easier in the long run. However, if you want to play the game casually, rerolling is not mandatory.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Cha Hae-In, Min Byung-Gu, Silver Mane Baek Yonhoo, Choi Jong-In, Emma Laurent, Seo Jiwoo
|S
|Baek Yoonho, Lee Bora, Hwang Dongsoo, Lim Tae-Gyu, Kang Taeshik, Nam Chae-Young, Park Heejin
|A
|Kim Chul, Yoo Jinho, Hwang Dongsuk, Anna Ruiz, Woo Jinchul
|B
|Song Chiyul, Han Song-Yi
|C
|Jo Kyuhwan, Lee Joohee, Park Beom-Shik, Kim Sangshik
Seo Jiwoo
Seo Jiwoo is a Water Tank that you most certainly want to have on your team. She is one of the most powerful units in the game at the moment, not only because she is a "tank", but also because she's able to deal heaps of damage. Currently, she is one of the best units to have when facing Cerberus.
Cha Hae-In
Miss Cha is a Light Fighter that specialises in swift and powerful attacks. She relies on Crit, and she can inflict crowd control effects on the enemy, in addition to another effect, "Unrecoverable", which denies the target's HP recovery. She is a great all-rounder, especially if you're looking to clear enemies fast.
Silver Mane Baek Yoonho
Silver Mane is a Dark Fighter whose attack damage increases considerably, the more a battle goes on. He scales with attack and HP, dealing incredibly high damage while also being tanky. He becomes even stronger when equipped with his weapon, Howling White Tiger's Soul.
Solo Leveling: Arise Weapons tier list
Weapons are arguably as important as Hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise, since you will get a lot more battle effects, thus increasing your Hunters' stats exponentially. If you equip a specific Hunter with their default Weapon, they automatically become a lot stronger.
Therefore, whenever you aim to get one of the top-tier Hunters, you should also try to obtain their Weapon, because they go hand in hand. Here are the best weapons you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword, The Huntsman, Thethis' Grimoire, Demon King’s Longsword, Suppressed White Tiger's Soul, Eternal Slumber, Night-Thoughts, The Sword of Light, Howling White Tiger's Soul, West Wind
|S
|Moonshadow, Shadow Scythe, Unparalleled Bravery, Solid Logic, A Gentle Touch, Equivalent Exchange, Intercept, Radiru Family's Longbow, Orb of Avarice
|A
|Vulcan's Rage, On a Different Level, Naga Guardian Dragon's Trident, Kasaka's Venom Fang
|B
|Black Hawk, Baruka's Dagger, Knight Killer, Burning Demon's Grimoire
|C
|Dragonscale Broadsword, Demon Knight's Spear, Lustrous Dragon Sword, Frostbite Falchion, Rock Golem Hammer, Orc's Broadsword, Ancient Grimoire, Steel Axe, Steel Dagger, Steel Bow, Steel Longsword, Steel Staff, Steel Shield, Knight's Sword, Grave Keeper's Scythe, Sandstorm Cube, Lizard Glaive, Razan's Blade, Ice Elf's Bow, Lycan Slayer, Kim Sangshik's Sword, Arachnid's Hand Crossbow, Essence of Magic, Shield, Hatchet, Dagger, Bow, Sword, Staff
And that brings us to the end of our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list.