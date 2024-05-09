Are you eager to learn who the best Hunters are to upgrade? Then I've got just the right article for you - a complete Solo Leveling: Arise tier list where you can learn more about every single character currently available in the game.

With so many options available, the gacha might seem a little bit confusing at the start. Should you spend all your resources on a particular draw? Should you save your tickets or your Essence Stones? Everything should be much clearer once you know the best-ranked Hunters.

That's exactly the goal of this article, so without further ado, let's dive into our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list!

Solo Leveling: Arise Custom Draw tier list

This SLA tier list is divided into tiers, and in the S+ tier, you can find the hunters that are a must. You should always pick those in the Custom Draw, so before you do any draws, make sure you've selected them to be in your "".

Another thing to remember is that the Custom Draw doesn't have all of the Hunters, and from the ones that you can select, all of them are okay, but some of them are excellent. Here are the 4 you should select for the Rate Up List:

Min Byung-Gu

Choi Jong-In

Emma Laurent

Seo Jiwoo

If you aren't looking for Hunters in particular, then these are the best weapons to prioritise in this gacha:

Demonic Plum Flower Sword

The Huntsman

Thethis' Grimoire

Demon King’s Longsword

Solo Leveling Arise global tier list

Now that you know which are the best Weapons and Hunters to pick in the Custom Draw, let's take a more in-depth look at the complete unit and weapon tier list. This is going to come in handy especially if you plan on enrolling for the optimal game start lineup.

Feel free to use the links below to check out the SLA tier list you're interested in!