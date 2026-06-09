We've Gacha Covered - Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, and Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Season 3 is making a splash in HoYoverse's urban fantasy RPG with its first Wind attribute Agent - and as you might expect, she's a proper S-Rank Agent at that. Anomaly Agent Velina also comes with S-Rank Fire attribute Stun Agent Norma, and to help you level them up as soon as you can, the devs are gifting everyone with 1,600 Polychromes as a Season 3 celebratory giveaway (Phaethon faction Agent Pyrois comes as a bonus too!).

As for the new city, Sky Island Roscaelifer, we've been told that an estimated 70% of its residents are Bangboo - and if that's not reason enough to head on over there right now, I don't know what is.