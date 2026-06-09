We've Gacha Covered - Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, and Goddess of Victory: Nikke
| We've Gacha Covered
Our regular roundup of stars and summons
Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days, since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!
The Seven Deadly Sins - OriginNetmarble's open-world RPG is welcoming Merlin to the fray this week, which means you can switch up your strategies with this battlemage, as she can wield the Grimoire, Wand, and Staff as weapons. She comes with her exclusive Grimoire “Sacred Treasure: Morning Star Aldan” too, along with an expansion to the main storyline titled “The Snare of Time”. Plus, with the new “Sealed Sanctuary” region, you can put her skills to the test across ancient ruins - provided you make it through the dangerous sandstorms first.
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Zenless Zone Zero
Season 3 is making a splash in HoYoverse's urban fantasy RPG with its first Wind attribute Agent - and as you might expect, she's a proper S-Rank Agent at that. Anomaly Agent Velina also comes with S-Rank Fire attribute Stun Agent Norma, and to help you level them up as soon as you can, the devs are gifting everyone with 1,600 Polychromes as a Season 3 celebratory giveaway (Phaethon faction Agent Pyrois comes as a bonus too!).
As for the new city, Sky Island Roscaelifer, we've been told that an estimated 70% of its residents are Bangboo - and if that's not reason enough to head on over there right now, I don't know what is.
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Wuthering Waves
Summer Game Fest gave us a whole lotta stuff to gush about over the weekend, and one of them was Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners crossover trailer. This gives us a peek at Version 3.4 "The Dream Not Dreamed", as well as the arrival of two new characters, Lucy and Rebecca (5-Star Resonator Rebecca will be obtainable for free via the Instant Flashlight event).
With the latest version comes the permanent Episodic Quest, At Dream’s Edge, as well as the new Somnoire: Night City region. And with a new area comes new foes to challenge too - a quality you can expect from CD PROJEKT RED.
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StoneAge: Idle Adventure
Netmarble's idle RPG definitely isn't lazing around all day, as StoneAge Idle Adventure is celebrating 100 days of service, which means you can look forward to a whole host of freebies from now until June 18th. In particular, the 100-Day Celebration Push Event will put up to 44,000 Blue Gems up for grabs; plus, they'll also be giving away commemorative coupon codes that'll net you 9,000 Blue Gems, 700 Pet Summon Tickets, 500 Capture Tickets and 500 Speed Up Tokens in the next few days.
More details will be revealed soon, but until then, we've got a bunch of StoneAge Idle Adventure codes you might want to redeem too!
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Arknights: Endfield
Speaking of sneak peeks, Gryphline is doing the same by hyping up the launch of Arknights: Endfield's upcoming update titled "Back to the North". The captain of the Yinglung Special Task Force, Arcane, is supposedly making a comeback, and as you might expect, there'll be plenty of narrative expansions to look forward to up ahead.
Apparently, the RPG's heavy industrial-slash-sci-fi theme will be front and centre in the next update, but for now, why not have a look at our Arknights Endfield tier list? We have a guide for every single Operator, so we've got you covered no matter what your lineup's like!
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Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
Finally, we round up this roundup with another preview because the hype is very much real here - and that's with Goddess of Victory: Nikke and its "Ark Ranger" update on June 11th. It supposedly takes inspiration from "tokusatsu-style" heroes, with new costumes, new characters, and a new narrative to sink your teeth into.
Basically, you'll follow the tale of Black, Red, and Blue, and while it's all fun and games on the surface, you'll eventually uncover a story about trauma and loss underneath the flashy lights. Moran will be taking the spotlight here with a new costume, so if you're a fan of the underworld Peony association's leader, now's your chance to get to know her even better.