StoneAge Idle Adventure codes (March 2026) - Collect creatures with a head start
You can never have too many Blue Gems when you're trying to survive the Stone Age, so why not use these StoneAge Idle Adventure codes for some extra perks?
StoneAge: Idle Adventure is a mobile RPG from developer Netmarble in which you must capture and care for dinosaur-like creatures to stop the 4 Spirits from destroying the world. In the past, these nefarious spirits destroyed the advanced society that ruled over Tectonika, bringing about a second Stone Age.
Once locked away, the Spirit's supreme leader, Golros, has escaped and is wreaking havoc on the world. To take on his mechanical beast minions, you’ll need every bit of help you can get. Thankfully, StoneAge: Idle Adventure has a built-in gift system allowing you to snag free resources like Blue Gems.
Active StoneAge Idle Adventure codes
- STONELAUNCH - Blue Gem x1000
Expired
- N/A
How to redeem your rewardsTo redeem StoneAge Idle Adventure codes, just follow these easy steps:
- Step 1: Launch the game
- Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner
- Step 3: Tap account
- Step 4: Tap on Redeem Coupon
- Step 5: Type or copy and paste a gift code into the text box and tap Use.
- Step 6: Rewards will be added to your inventory
If it's listed as active but doesn’t work for you, try checking for typos and extra spaces. Most are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as they appear above to avoid redemption issues.
Of course, remember to check back soon for any new additions, as we update our lists frequently to make sure you've got all the free resources you can get your hands on!
