The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list (March 2026)

Want to build the best team of four? Our Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list is on hand to help

Everyone who has ever watched 7DS has probably wondered when an action RPG featuring their favourite characters will come out - and now it has. So, as someone who loved the manga, the anime and all the previous mobile games, I was personally thrilled to see this one come out.

To make things even better, I decided that a Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list would fit just perfectly - after all, who doesn't want to know who the best characters are?

About the tier list

Of course, this tier list is a little bit different. Since Seven Deadly Sins Origin has quite a unique system, it is important to know how to make your characters shine.

You will have to upgrade them individually, but the entire gameplay revolves around the team, rather than individual prowess. So, you'll need to have four good characters that act as "one". You can swap between them at any time, and also edit your team however you please.

So, if you want to know how all the characters currently rank, let's take a look!

Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list

Tier Character S+ Meliodas S Diane, Mannie, Elaine A Guila, Jericho, Tristan, Tioreh, King B Hendrickson, Drake, Slater, Bug, Gilthunder C Dreyfus, Howzer, Dredrin, Griamore

Bear in mind that all the characters have a weapon of choice - take Diana, for instance. She will use Gauntlets, since that's her ideal weapon. I strongly recommend giving the top-tier characters their preferred weapon for the skill kit you're trying to play.

This can make a huge difference. For example, some characters can spec in two elements, while others only have one. They can also equip different weapons, so carefully consider that before completely dismissing one of the characters.

Who knows - you might even find some sleeper build that completely changes the meta!

Before you jump in, I just wanted to let you know we also have a Voidpet Dungeon tier list and Subway Surfers City tier list if you're the multiple genres on the go type.