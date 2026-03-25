The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list (March 2026)
Want to build the best team of four? Our Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list is on hand to help
Everyone who has ever watched 7DS has probably wondered when an action RPG featuring their favourite characters will come out - and now it has. So, as someone who loved the manga, the anime and all the previous mobile games, I was personally thrilled to see this one come out.
To make things even better, I decided that a Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list would fit just perfectly - after all, who doesn't want to know who the best characters are?
About the tier listOf course, this tier list is a little bit different. Since Seven Deadly Sins Origin has quite a unique system, it is important to know how to make your characters shine.
You will have to upgrade them individually, but the entire gameplay revolves around the team, rather than individual prowess. So, you'll need to have four good characters that act as "one". You can swap between them at any time, and also edit your team however you please.
So, if you want to know how all the characters currently rank, let's take a look!
Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Meliodas
|S
|Diane, Mannie, Elaine
|A
|Guila, Jericho, Tristan, Tioreh, King
|B
|Hendrickson, Drake, Slater, Bug, Gilthunder
|C
|Dreyfus, Howzer, Dredrin, Griamore
Bear in mind that all the characters have a weapon of choice - take Diana, for instance. She will use Gauntlets, since that's her ideal weapon. I strongly recommend giving the top-tier characters their preferred weapon for the skill kit you're trying to play.
This can make a huge difference. For example, some characters can spec in two elements, while others only have one. They can also equip different weapons, so carefully consider that before completely dismissing one of the characters.
Who knows - you might even find some sleeper build that completely changes the meta!
Before you jump in, I just wanted to let you know we also have a Voidpet Dungeon tier list and Subway Surfers City tier list if you're the multiple genres on the go type.
Meliodas
In a meta where everything is about building up Elemental Burst, Meliodas is the only unit who doesn't really care about any of that. With his Darkness corruption mechanic, he has all the damage he needs. If that wasn't enough, he also has the best scaling among all the characters.
With his dual sword spec, he has solid lifesteal, which is super important during the earlier stages (if you can pull him). Also, his Longsword spec has the highest damage output, which works great towards the end-game - that is a boss-killer spec.
Diane
Diane is a must-have character right now in Seven Deadly Sins Origin. She's the most versatile of all available characters, since she can pretty much cover any role.
If you need a tank, she can be unkillable thanks to her Gauntlets. In terms of DPS, she can also deal crazy high damage with her Axe. Of course, she also has some utility in her kit, if you want to go with her Nunchucks. She's just a beast.
Mannie
In the current meta, Mannie is the best support in the game. Most people think of her Staff spec as broken, and you can't really argue with that.
This spec buffs the team's crit rate, but it also gives resistance reduction and magic point restoration. It's also worth noting that she's the best pair for Meliodas. Together with her, he can easily be considered God-tier (which automatically makes her S-tier).