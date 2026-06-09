Off the AppStore: Get rich quick, rob Gold Bank!

The Gold Bank is just sitting there waiting to be robbed!

It's full of security measures, including guards, traps, puzzles, and itself

You're armed, fast, and smart, but you've gotta find every resource and loot you can

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

There are no shortcuts to success (except being the child of success); you're going to have to work hard to build yourself up and make something worthwhile. Of course, that won't stop people from trying to find shortcuts, and there are entire careers and crimes centred on getting a lot of money in a very short time. These methods are… unethical to say the least, but dang if they don't make for exciting stories and games to play. Onion Studios is going the classic route of digital robbery by dropping you into the exciting and money-driven world of Gold Bank.

You are filling the red hoodie shoes of the faceless Ryan who has managed to get in league with a shady criminal group known as The Hunters. The thing is, these guys are the best for a reason: they only take the best, and finding them is just the first step. In order to prove himself, the Hunters give Ryan the challenge of robbing the Gold Bank. This bank, as I'm sure you can surmise, is filled with tons of gold, and Ryan is tasked with bringing back as much of it as he can carry or die trying. But don't worry, a guy named DJ will be on the radio to help out.

Ryan breaks into the bank armed with a rifle and his own wits. You'll help him navigate the different rooms, which are filled with all sorts of security guards and measures designed not to catch Ryan but to end him. You're free to go in guns blazing, but there is room for stealthier tactics so that you can observe and get the drop on unsuspecting guards. You'll be looking for any loot that can help you along the way, as well as equipment like armour and special ammo. There will also be plenty of secrets to uncover for those who know where to look.

Gold Bank is a 2D top-down arcade shooter about robbing a bank filled with gold. It's fast, simple, exciting, and flows quickly from room to room. You'll succeed a lot, and you'll die a lot, but you always just get back up and toss Ryan back into the chaos. The bank is larger than it seems, hiding a lot just waiting to be discovered, and hey, if you manage to get out alive, you'll be golden.

Gold Bank is available to download and play from its itch.io page!