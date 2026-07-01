Summoners War, King of Fighters AFK, Seven Deadly Sins: Origin - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

There's always reason to celebrate over at Netmarble, it seems, as The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is celebrating 100 days since launch for the open-world RPG! That means welcoming the new hero Elizabeth to the lineup of characters , offering handy support for your party based on her healing abilities from the series. She comes with an exclusive Weapon Skin “Forbidden Tome Solvire”, of course, and a lovely pickup event too to make the most of the gacha.

As for the narrative, it's not falling by the wayside either, as the summer-themed “A Midsummer Day's Dream” is now live. You'll get to experience plenty of cool activities over in the Spray Island, so if you've been looking to escape the heat this summer, why not do so with Elizabeth, Howzer, Merlin and the gang?

The King of Fighters AFK

Speaking of summer fun in the sun, The King of Fighters AFK is also splashing in with its Summer Festival event, where Aqua Splash style Kula Diamond will be debuting to join in on all the action. She can freeze the mixture in the air and deal devastating attacks, and since she'll only be available for a limited time, you'd best get on it from now until her event ends on July 8th.

The Summer Festival event, however, will run until July 22nd, with Aqua Splash running from July 2nd to the 15th. Check-in bonuses await too, so wouldn't you say it's time to dive in?

Epic Seven

Smilegate isn't falling behind with all the sizzling summer shenanigans too, as Epic Seven’s summer season will also be welcoming a new Limited Hero Eye of the Abyss Fumyr to the fray until July 16th.

Up to 100 free Moonlight Hero summons will be given away, along with 5-star Hero Selectors, so you can set your squad lineup straight. And the "Epic Dash" event will run until August 27th, so there's plenty of time to get involved! As for the Special Side Story that puts Fumyr on centre stage, this will run until August 6th, so if you've been longing for a narrative set on the gorgeous coast, this might just be your cup of tea.

Summoners War

I've personally been looking forward to this one as I'm a huge Frieren fan, and now it's finally here! Summoners War's crossover with the popular anime/manga brings the eponymous mage to the fray along with Fern, Stark, Übel, and Himmel, and with these collab characters, you can take on the new event dungeon "Subjugation Request" (which is set in locations fans of the franchise will recognise).

Apart from the limited-time content that'll run until August 31st, you'll also receive a default 5-star Water Himmel for free once you clear 10 Subjugation Request missions - even better is that he'll be fully levelled to 6-star and will already be Awakened, at Lv. 40, with all of his skills maxed. It's a fitting tribute to the hero who took down the Demon King!

And speaking of free stuff, have you taken a peek at our Summoners War codes yet?