Tower of God: New World, Seven Knights Rebirth, Wuthering Waves - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Tower of God: New World

Netmarble always seems to be at the forefront of gacha RPG releases lately, and now, Tower of God: New World is also joining in on the fun with this edition of our gacha roundup. This is all to hype up the upcoming 3rd Anniversary update, so to keep the momentum going, SSR+ [Opera Holder] Repellista is stepping in as a Red Element, Support, Light Bearer hero.

Apart from the new character adding to the roster, if you just can't wait for the third anniversary, you'll be happy to know that you can now pre-register for the event to score up to 1,000 Nonstop SSR+ Tickets along with 100 Growth Resource Selection Chests (24h). What a way to ramp up the festivities on July 22nd!