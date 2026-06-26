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Tower of God: New World, Seven Knights Rebirth, Wuthering Waves - We've Gacha Covered

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| We've Gacha Covered
Tower of God: New World, Seven Knights Rebirth, Wuthering Waves - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

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Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Tower of God: New World

Netmarble always seems to be at the forefront of gacha RPG releases lately, and now, Tower of God: New World is also joining in on the fun with this edition of our gacha roundup. This is all to hype up the upcoming 3rd Anniversary update, so to keep the momentum going, SSR+ [Opera Holder] Repellista is stepping in as a Red Element, Support, Light Bearer hero.

Apart from the new character adding to the roster, if you just can't wait for the third anniversary, you'll be happy to know that you can now pre-register for the event to score up to 1,000 Nonstop SSR+ Tickets along with 100 Growth Resource Selection Chests (24h). What a way to ramp up the festivities on July 22nd!

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1
Raven2

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Raven2
Raven2

Now, to tell you the truth, Netmarble is pretty much going to dominate today's list, so we might as well rename the series to Netmarble's Gacha Covered for now. And that's because Raven2 is celebrating the sizzling summer sun with a new swimsuit-themed Holy Garment called “Hot Summer Sea (Rare Grade)”, which might be an odd choice for a dark fantasy MMORPG, but hey - everyone deserves a break this summer.

You can grab this from the check-in event; plus, the “Island of Greed” event dungeon will put your skills to the test alongside the obtainable Holy Garment “Ocean Breeze (Heroic Grade)” and Familiar “Aloha Boogie (Heroic Grade)”. There's the Abyss 3F region content too, so if you've been looking for something fresh to test your boss-battling prowess, this might just be it.

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2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Publisher: Netmarble
Available on: iOS + Android
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

It's a new collab this time around within The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS), as Netmarble teams up with the anime series Gachiakuta from now until July 16th. As you might expect, four new SSR heroes are joining the fray, including [Team Akuta] Cleaner Rudo, [Team Akuta] Cleaner Enjin, [Team Akuta] Cleaner Zanka and [Team Akuta] Cleaner Riyo.

Fret not if you're feeling overwhelmed about your roster of characters - there's a pick-up draw to help you out. Ten Pickup Tickets will also be available at 100, 200, 400 and 500 mileage, and when you hit the 300-mileage milestone, you can grab one SSR hero from the lineup. And as icing on the cake, there's a new addition to the 7DS Grand Cross codes as well.

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The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
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3
Seven Knights Re:BIRTH

Developer: Netmarble
Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
Seven Knights Re:BIRTH

Speaking of new characters and rate-up chances in the summons pool, Seven Knights Re:Birth is welcoming Legendary hero [Cruel Sentence] Orkah to the fight as a proper support for attack-focused teams. You can look forward to boosting your DPS especially since the Orkah Rate Up Summon is live now along with the Orkah Power Up Event, so you should be all set once you've pulled him from the gacha.

He goes hand-in-hand with the arrival of awakened versions of [Divinity of Frost] Heavenia and [Divinity of Flame] Hellenia, which means you can also expect to ramp up your roster's buffs and healing too!

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Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
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4
Wuthering Waves

Publisher: Kuro Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves

Just before we wrap up the workweek, we've got Wuthering Waves ending this list with a bang as Version 3.5, “Blade of Past Resounds, Lingering Dream Hymns”, gears up for launch! Kuro Games' action RPG will be adding a new region Mengzhou: Land of Xuanfang on July 10th, along with the next instalment of the main story via Chapter IV Act I: The Wind Before the Storm, Chapter IV Act II: Xuanling Sings, Storm Quelled, and Chapter IV Segue: The Chant of Unseen Ties.

Of course, no update would be complete without new characters joining the roster, with Yangyang: Xuanling and Suisui. Quality-of-life enhancements include voice-over customisation for your Resonators, and to help newbies hit the ground running, the updated beginner event system should do just the trick.

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.