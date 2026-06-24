Where Winds Meet, Genshin Impact, Summoners War - We've Gacha Covered
| We've Gacha Covered
Our regular roundup of stars and summons
Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!
Where Winds MeetPets always make things better, don't they? Where Winds Meet is getting in on all the cuddly action with their Version 1.8 update, adding furry friends to the Wuxia-themed open-world ARPG via the new “Companions Make Home” content on June 25th.
This also comes with customisable features for your Homestead, which means you can now forge those epic bonds with your pets as you build your community with the local villagers in your estate. This covers everything from crafting porcelain kilns to brewing fine wine, all to bring back the former glory of the community. Interactive Cats and Geese react to the weather and to the events going on in the world too.
By the way, shoutout to the official press release for this, where they've signed it off with "I'm playing Where Winds Meet, and I'm feline fine", which is 10/10!
1
Genshin Impact
Despite already being as massive as it is, Genshin Impact isn't slowing down at all - and by July 1st, you can experience a whole host of fresh stuff thanks to the Version Luna VIII launch. Sandrone, the Seventh of the Fatui Harbingers, will be joining the fray as a 5-star character, while the Fontinalia Film Festival in Fontaine limited-time event will let you enjoy a bunch of mini-games, which, when completed, allows you to invite Charlotte to your lineup for free.
And as you might have guessed from the update title, you'll also get to journey to the moon itself via a new spacecraft-accessed map expansion!
2
Chaos Zero Nightmare
It's all a bit catastrophic in a good way over in Chaos Zero Nightmare, because really, there's a reason why "chaos" is in the title. Smilegate's RPG is concluding the Galactic Disaster Season 3 content along with a new Psionic-class Combatant named Tenebria, plus a lovely Jukebox system too just in case the chaos proves to be too much. There's a whole bunch of rhythm-based challenges to dive into, all going hand-in-hand with the new Season 3 Story, “Starry Night”.
Tenebria and Aria will take centre stage until July 29th, so there's plenty of time to get your groove on!
3
Summoners War: Sky Arena
There's going to be a big collab that I'm actually really excited about - and that's with the all-powerful Frieren! Things are still pretty hush-hush at the moment, but we do know from the official website that the new characters, on top of the eponymous mage, will include Fern, Stark, and Ubel - with a special bonus of Himmel that'll be given away for free.
And to hype things up even more, Com2uS is also giving away a bunch of free resources via a new Summoners War code - there's also a Share the Hype event on YouTube where a simple comment can net you Mystical Scrolls, Energy, and Mana Stones. Suffice it to say that I'm properly psyched for June 29th to arrive!
4
Kaiju No. 8 The Game
And finally, this week sees the debut of [The Resurgent Commander] Sagan Shinomiya into Kaiju No. 8 The Game, with the 5-star character sporting her OG prototype suit. If you've always been curious about the founding of CLOZER, this should be right up your alley, as the update also adds the prequel Special Event "Patchwork Bonds" to the fray.
With this version of her, you can look forward to buffing your party with her shield; plus, there's the 1,500 Dimensional Crystals and event-limited 4-star Weapon up for grabs too, simply by taking part in all the new challenges up ahead.