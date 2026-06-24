Where Winds Meet, Genshin Impact, Summoners War - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Where Winds Meet

Pets always make things better, don't they? Where Winds Meet is getting in on all the cuddly action with their Version 1.8 update, adding furry friends to the Wuxia-themed open-world ARPG via the new “Companions Make Home” content on June 25th.

This also comes with customisable features for your Homestead, which means you can now forge those epic bonds with your pets as you build your community with the local villagers in your estate. This covers everything from crafting porcelain kilns to brewing fine wine, all to bring back the former glory of the community. Interactive Cats and Geese react to the weather and to the events going on in the world too.

By the way, shoutout to the official press release for this, where they've signed it off with "I'm playing Where Winds Meet, and I'm feline fine", which is 10/10!