Another Eden, Mongil: Star Dive, Shop Titans - We've Gacha Covered
| We've Gacha Covered
Our regular roundup of stars and summons
Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!
Order of KingsSeason 2 dubbed "All's Fair in War" has officially launched on Order of Kings, which means the SLG x RTS is upping the ante when it comes to your tactical mastery. In particular, you can look forward to some cool day-night cycle content to grapple with to make sure things are as akin to real life as possible. And with new visuals that shift with the time come new strategies too, so you can tinker around with a whole bunch of skills in the Wetlands & Swamps terrain.
Speaking of skills though, the Season 2 commanders [Xiang Yu], [Zhou Yu], [Liu Ji], [Li Siyi], and [Da Ji] will be showing off their battle flair this time around, so if you haven't yet, now's the best time to dive right in!
1
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade
Any reason to celebrate an anniversary is always a good thing, especially when a brand-new SSR character is involved, yes? That's exactly what Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is thinking too, it seems, as the turn-based RPG is currently celebrating its 1.5th Anniversary Event Second Wave festivities with [Executioner] Yuta Okkotsu joining the fray.
Tagging along for the ride is SSR Ko Attribute Yuta Okkotsu, and with new characters comes a fresh storyline too with the [Garden of Reverberations] event. Get involved and you might just nab Yuta Gacha Ticket * 10 along with the limited SSR Recollection Bits [Unlit City] - and you'd best get on it as you only have until June 29th to do so.
2
Ensemble Stars!!Music
Speaking of anniversaries, Ensemble Stars!! is rolling out the red carpet in celebration of four years of service - and that means the idol training rhythm game is thanking its community with a whole host of rewards this season. Taking centre stage is the Original Scout "Unlimited U", where you get to score fab new "Star Voyage Outfits" for your beloved idols.
And given that it's the 4th anniversary, you'll obviously get your hands on a bunch of login bonuses too, with a total of 4th Anniv.! 10-Scout Ticket × 12 up for grabs. There's no better time than now to flaunt your fandom, I'd say!
3
Shop Titans
It seems to be the season for birthdays in this edition of our gacha roundups, as Shop Titans is also celebrating its anniversary - and for its 7th one, at that! Kabam's fantasy RPG is going all out for its 7th Anniversary festivities for its Shopkeepers, offering the new “Fortunes Unearthed” content until July 13th.
This means Lucky 7 special events throughout the month, along with the Tomb of Titans expansion, as well as the Enter the Tomb community event. This comes with plenty of login bonuses too and an Anniversary content pass, so expect to score bonus Piggy Banks, extra Quest rewards, bonus Fortune Zones, and so much more.
4
Another Eden
Moving on from anniversaries, Another Eden is celebrating its Ver. 3.15.60 update for a crossover this time - in particular, the Finale Event for its Final Fantasy IX collab, "Memories of Another Sky". Of course, that means new characters as always, which includes Xianhua flaunting a fresh "Another Style".
There's a reason why the JRPG boasts over 15 million downloads, after all (I myself enjoyed this a fair bit back then), and I'd say that's not just because of the Stellar Awakening for Amy's 5-star class "Brawler" and Mistrare's 5-star class "Isaiah". The crossover will run until July 6th, so you'd best get on it!
5
Mongil: Star Dive
And finally, we have another Netmarble entry this week with monster-taming RPG Mongil: Star Dive and its 5-star character Nagi, all coming in hot with tons of limited-time events as well. The "Whitefire Shaman" will figure prominently in the current narrative as the leader of the Serpent Dragon Guild, and with her Wind-element Destroyer-type build, she can do proper crowd control using her fatal fan.
Of course, there's a Nagi recruitment event that'll last for three weeks too, which will give you a closer look at her backstory. And don't forget to keep logging in for those sweet, sweet check-in bonuses as well!