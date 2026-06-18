Another Eden, Mongil: Star Dive, Shop Titans - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Order of Kings

Season 2 dubbed "All's Fair in War" has officially launched on Order of Kings, which means the SLG x RTS is upping the ante when it comes to your tactical mastery. In particular, you can look forward to some cool day-night cycle content to grapple with to make sure things are as akin to real life as possible. And with new visuals that shift with the time come new strategies too, so you can tinker around with a whole bunch of skills in the Wetlands & Swamps terrain.

Speaking of skills though, the Season 2 commanders [Xiang Yu], [Zhou Yu], [Liu Ji], [Li Siyi], and [Da Ji] will be showing off their battle flair this time around, so if you haven't yet, now's the best time to dive right in!