The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 84 - Call of Duty Mobile x The Boys, Songs of Conquest, and Persona 5

On crossover curses and slow but steady strategy

Is there really such a thing as the Persona 5 collab curse? And do you prefer turn-based combat, or real-time action? We dive into a healthy back-and–forth on all things mobile in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we ponder the mysteries of Boomers playing mobile games and Homelander possibly professing his love for candy.

The big discussion for today is the apparent return of turn-based strategy as a trend in mobile games, where Songs of Conquest features prominently in the topic. We also shed light on overgamification and overstimulation, and whether or not turn-based strategy can actually be incredibly relaxing.

This reminds me of just how much I've been enjoying Grabby Crab recently, a premium puzzler where you can take your time and strategise the best movements to clear each stage. Will and I chat a little bit about developer Tepes Ovidiu and his previous works, Is This Yours? and Almost Out of Mana, before Iwan segues into the new Call of Duty Mobile crossover with Persona 5.

Now, apparently, there's this supposed curse that's been going on where games tend to shut down shortly after doing a collab with Persona 5 - is this a real thing, or does the franchise just have incredibly terrible luck? We'll find out soon enough, I suppose, if COD Mobile will indeed be the next casualty.

Although, it's not likely that it'll go down any time soon, especially since it's also done a crossover with the popular TV show The Boys. Our very own Iwan got to sit down with Erin Moriarty (Starlight), and if you're curious about how it all went down, you can check out his interview to get all the deets.

In any case, did you know, by the way, that Google Play actually holds big discounts on premium games from time to time? I definitely didn't, so I've probably been living under a rock all this time (although to be fair, Iwan does mention that both Google Play and the App Store have a knack for failing to advertise their sales as much as Steam does).

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