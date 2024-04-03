The best April Fool's content in mobile gacha games

While they announced their decision to pass on this year, 2023 is when they truly cooked with a fourth-wall-breaking mini-event. In Dante's dream, we are treated to the sight of Vergilius, our fellow Red Fixer no-nonsense guide breaking his character while enacting a series of introduction cut-scenes that's a parody of Blue Archive and Arknights. The wildest part was no doubt his sudden metamorphosis into a grey horse cheering for Dante, clearly a parody of Uma Musume. Impressively, this joke event probably made Limbus the first-ever South Korean title to feature games from two of its geographic neighbours.

