Limbus Company tier list - The best Identities for each character

Lobotomy E.G.O:: Lamp Gregor

[Heishou Pack - You Branch] Sinclair

[T Corp. Class 3 VDCU Staff] Outis

[Seven South Section 4] Heathcliff

[Shi Assoc. East Section 3] Faust

The Middle Little Brother Sinclair

[R Corp. 4th Pack Reindeer] Hong Lu

[Seven South Section 4] Faust

[District 20 Yurodivy] Ryoshu

[Blade Lineage Salsu] Yi Sang

[R.B. Chef de Cuisine] Ryoshu

[The Pequod First Mate] Yi Sang

[LCB Sinner] Outis

[Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Ryoshu

[Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Rodion

[Blade Lineage Salsu] Faust

[Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Hong Lu

[Wuthering Heights Chief Butler] Outis

[Lobotomy E.G.O.:Red Sheet] Sinclair

[Molar Office Fixer] Outis

[Dieci Assoc. South Section 4 Director] Meursault

[Molar Office Fixer] Yi Sang

[G Corp. Manager Corporal] Gregor

[G Corp. Head Manager] Outis

[R Corp. 4th Pack Rhino] Meursault

[W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Faust

[Cinq Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote

[Shi Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote

[Shi Association South Section 5] Ishmael

[Rosespanner Workshop Rep.] Rodion

[Rosespanner Workshop Fixer] Gregor

[The One Who Grips] Faust

[Seven Association South Section 6] Yi Sang

[Seven Association South Section 6] Ryoshu

[Seven Association South Section 6 Director] Outis

[Liu Association South Section 6] Gregor

[Liu Association South Section 5] Hong Lu

Faust - The One Who Grips

The One Who Grips is, despite a nerf or two, an incredibly strong Identity. This Identity makes Faust the main villain of chapter 3 of the story mode, and brings with it some incredibly powerful abilities. Two out of three of her abilities utilise pierce damage, and the last does blunt, so don’t expect her to have a place on your slash team. All of these abilities hit really hard, though, and apply lots of bleed, so she's basically a mainstay in just about any composition.

Hong Lu - Kurokumo Clan Wakashu

You may see this Identity ranking quite well in our Limbus Company tier lists and think that a 2-star wouldn’t match up to Hong Lu’s 3-star variant. What you don’t know, however, is that this 2-star rarity Identity is one of the best in the game. Oriented around slash attacks, Kurokumo Hong Lu specifically has the ability Cloud Cutter, which deals up to six Bleed to an enemy who has no current Bleed stacks. This is possibly the strongest ability in the entire game, so be sure not to sleep on this Identity.

Outis - Seven Association South Section 6 Director

This version of Outis is easily her best due to her Passive ability, which deals extra damage if you are doing damage that the target is Weak or Fatal to, and each ability of hers debuffing the target’s offence and defence, respectively. If you are facing a boss, Seven Section 6 Outis is great to use to debuff them down to an easier level. Still, she has her flaws, so she can't move past the middle of this tier list at the moment.

Ryoshu - Kurokumo Clan Wakashu

This 3-star version of Ryoshu is powerful for the same reason as the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, which is her ability to put huge stacks of Bleed on an opponent, as well as debuff them and do more damage depending on the stacks of Bleed the target has. Combine her with the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, and you won't struggle with any current content.

Gregor - G Corp. Manager Corporal

Gregor's only 3-star variant thus far focuses on self-sustaining, with each ability healing him for a set amount. This makes him a tough one to beat on the field, though he does fall a little short, given that his abilities aren't super strong in Clashes outside of Dismember. Still, he’s a worthy addition to any team composition.

Ryoshu - R.B. Chef de Cuisine

Another big Bleed stacker, this version of Ryoshu can deal hefty damage with both her Bleed abilities and the fact that I Can Cook Anything does way more damage if the target has low HP. Add in her Passives, which heal the lowest HP ally on your team when an enemy is defeated, and she’s a solid pick for long Dungeons specifically.