Limbus Company tier list - The best Identities for each character

Faust - The One Who Grips

The One Who Grips is, despite a nerf or two, an incredibly strong Identity. This Identity makes Faust the main villain of chapter 3 of the story mode, and brings with it some incredibly powerful abilities. Two out of three of her abilities utilize pierce damage, and the last does blunt damage, so don’t expect her to have a place on your slash team. All of these abilities hit really hard though, and apply lots of bleed, so she's basically a mainstay in just about any composition.

Mersault - N Corp. Grobhammer

Grobhammer is another N Corp Identity much like The One Who Grips, and utilizes the same two-pierce, one blunt set-up. Once again, this one does lots of Bleed, but also holds the ability to heal himself on any hit with Annihilate Heretics too. He’s basically strong for the same reasons The One Who Grips is, but with some self-healing added in too.

Hong Lu - Kurokumo Wakashu

You may see this Identity at the top of the Limbus Company tier lists and think that a 2-star wouldn’t match up to Hong Lu’s 3-star variant. What you don’t know, however, is that this 2-star rarity Identity is one of the best in the game. Oriented around slash attacks, Kurokumo Hong Lu specifically has the ability Cloud Cutter, which deals up to 6 Bleed to an enemy who has no current Bleed stacks. This is possibly the strongest ability in the entire game, so be sure not to sleep on this Identity.

Hong Lu - Tingtang Gang Leader

Tingtang Gang Leader revolves around re-casting two of the three abilities specific to this Identity, one re-casting if the opponent has less than 25% HP, and the other fully choosing a new target if you kill the first target with it. Specifically, you should focus on using Mutilate as much as possible on low HP targets to then re-cast it over and over on the squishier opponents.

Outis - Seven Section 6 Director

This version of Outis is easily her best due to the Passive ability, which deals extra damage if you are doing damage that the target is Weak or Fatal to, and each ability of hers debuffing the target’s offence and defence respectively. If you are facing a boss, Seven Section 6 Outis is great to use to debuff them down to an easier level.

Ryoshu - Kurokumo Wakashu

This 3-star version of Ryoshu is powerful for the same reason as the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, which is her ability to put huge stacks of Bleed on an opponent, as well as debuff them and do more damage depending on the stacks of Bleed the target has. Combine her with the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, and you won't struggle through any current content.

Heathcliff - R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit

Despite not having any way to refresh his Ammo Count, this version of Heathcliff inflicts lots of Bleed, Fragile, and Rupture, which are all hyper-damaging debuffs to whichever target. Throw in his massively damaging abilities, and he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Sinclair - The One Who Shall Grip

Sinclair's newest Identity goes hand-in-hand with The One Who Grips, as their passives bounce off one another to do lots of damage. Much like his predecessor, he does lots of Bleed damage and focuses on purely Blunt skills. Add in the ability to raise his own Stagger Threshold, and this new version of Sinclair seems to dominate pretty strongly.