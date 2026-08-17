Limbus Company tier list - The best Identities for each character
| Limbus Company
We will be going over the best Identities for each character and what makes them so strong, explaining through the whole Limbus Company tier list.
In the Limbus Company tier list below, we have compared each Identity and ranked them according to their overall power and usefulness.
But first, a word on rerolling. Given the length of the tutorial section being rather large and every Identity you can get from the first roll you make on the gacha banner, it's my own opinion that re-rolling is basically worthless here. Still, if you're truly after a specific Identity, you can do so simply by resetting your account in the game options once they're accessible.
With that out of the way, click on the blue button below and let's check out our Limbus Company tier list together!Original article by Connor Derrick. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
The best Identities at the moment are sorted and ranked at the top of our Limbus Company tier list, as usual. If you have them, you're set - if you don't, try to acquire them when they have a Rate Up banner. Although many Identities are very good in the game overall, these deserve a tier of their own.
- The House of Spiders: The Middle Nursefather] Outis
- [The House of Spiders: The Index Nursefather] Yi Sang
- [The Pinky Apprentice] Sinclair
- [Drifting Blade] Ryōshū
- [Lobotomy E.G.O::Red Eyes & Penitence] Ryoshu
- [R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit] Heathcliff
- [Blade of the House of Spiders] Ryoshu
- [The House of Spiders: The Middle Nursefather] Outis
- [The House of Spiders: The Thumb Apprentice] Heathcliff
- [Full-Stop Office Fixer] Heathcliff
- [Wild Hunt] Heathcliff
- [The Thumb East Capo IIII] Meursault
- [Jeong's Office Rep] Ishmael
- [Heishou Pack - You Branch Adept] Heathcliff
- [Zwei. Assoc. West Section 3] Ishmael
- [Dieci Assoc. South Section 4] Rodion
- [T Corp. Class 3 Collection Staff] Don Quixote
- [The Princess of La Manchaland] Rodion
- [The One Who Shall Grip] Sinclair
- [Heishou Pack - Mao Branch Adept] Faust
- [The Manager of La Manchaland] Don Quixote
- [Lobotomy E.G.O::Solemn Lament] Yi Sang
- [Blade Lineage Mentor] Meursault
- [The Pequod Captain] Ishmael
- [Firefist Office Survivor] Gregor
- [W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent] Yi Sang
- [Kurokumo Clan Captain] Ishmael
- [N Corp. E.G.O::Contempt, Awe] Ryōshū
- [Effloresced E.G.O::Spicebush] Yi Sang
- [W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent] Ryoshu
- [The Ring Pointillist Student] Yi Sang
- [Dieci South Section 4] Rodion
- [Lobotomy E.G.O::Magic Bullet] Outis
- E.G.O Target Extraction
Heathcliff - R Corp. 4th Pack RabbitDespite not having any way to refresh his Ammo Count, this version of Heathcliff inflicts lots of Bleed, Fragile, and Rupture, which are all hyper-damaging debuffs to whichever target. Throw in his massively damaging abilities, and he’s a force to be reckoned with.
Sinclair - The One Who Shall GripSinclair's newest Identity goes hand-in-hand with The One Who Grips, as their passives bounce off one another to do lots of damage. Much like his predecessor, he does lots of Bleed damage and focuses on purely Blunt skills. Add in the ability to raise his own Stagger Threshold, and this new version of Sinclair seems to dominate pretty strongly.
2
S Tier
- [Dawn Office Rep] Gregor
- [Dawn Office Fixer] Faust
- [The Middle Big Brother] Heathcliff
- [The House of Spiders: The Thumb Nursefather] Rodion
- [S Corp. Ch'unokkun] Hong Lu
- [LCD OSIR Team] Ishmael
- [Lobotomy E.G.O::Faint Aroma & Solitude] Ryoshu
- [The House of Spiders: The Pinky Apprentice] Sinclair
- [Lobotomy E.G.O::Hornet (Alteration)] Meursault
- [The Ring Fauvist Student] Meursault
- [Heishou Pack - Wu Branch Adept] Yi Sang
- [Night Awls Capitano] Gregor
- [The Thumb East Soldato II] Sinclair
- [Heishou Pack - Wei Branch] Don Quixote
- [Edgar Family Chief Butler] Ryoshu
- [Drifting Blade of Hongyuan] Ryōshū
- [Family Hierarch Candidate] Ishmael
- [R Corp. 4th Pack Reindeer] Ishmael
- [The Ring Fauvist Docent] Rodion
- [The Middle Apprentice] Ishmael
- [W Corp. L4 Cleanup Agent - CCA] Heathcliff
- [Öufi Assoc. South Section 3] Heathcliff
- [Heishou Pack - You Branch] Sinclair
- [Heishou Pack - Mao Branch] Outis
- [W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent] Don Quixote
- [Liu Association South Section 3] Yi Sang
- [K Corp. Class 3 Excision Staff] Hong Lu
- Bygone Days Ishmael
- The Princess of La Manchaland Rodion
- [Blade Lineage Salsu] Don Quixote
- [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Heathcliff
- Devyat' North Section 3 Rodion
- [LCCB Assistant Manager] Ishmael
- [Liu South Section 4] Ishmael
- [LCE E.G.O::Ardor Blossom Star] Faust
- [Lobotomy Corp. Remnant] Faust
- Devyat' North Section 3 Sinclair
- [Tingtang Gang Gangleader] Hong Lu
- [Effloresced E.G.O::Spicebush] Yi Sang
- [District 20 Yurodivy] Hong Lu
- [Molar Boatworks Fixer] Ishmael
- [Zwei Association South Section 4] Gregor
Hong Lu - Tingtang Gang LeaderTingtang Gang Leader revolves around re-casting two of the three abilities specific to this Identity, one re-casting if the opponent has less than 25% HP, and the other fully choosing a new target if you kill the first target with it. Specifically, you should focus on using Mutilate as much as possible on low HP targets to then re-cast it over and over on the squishier opponents.
Ishmael - LCCB Assistant ManagerAnother Ammo-based character, which is probably the only pitfall of this Identity. LCCB Ishamel is pretty good at winning clashes, though she could be better. But she is one of the few who can apply Rupture and Tremor to opponents, buffing up your team's damage significantly. The other downfall of this Identity is that all of her abilities are Blunt, so be sure to know the enemy's resistance before you add her to your roster.
3
A Tier
- Lobotomy E.G.O:: Lamp Gregor
- [Heishou Pack - You Branch] Sinclair
- [T Corp. Class 3 VDCU Staff] Outis
- [Seven South Section 4] Heathcliff
- [Shi Assoc. East Section 3] Faust
- The Middle Little Brother Sinclair
- [R Corp. 4th Pack Reindeer] Hong Lu
- [Seven South Section 4] Faust
- [District 20 Yurodivy] Ryoshu
- [Blade Lineage Salsu] Yi Sang
- [R.B. Chef de Cuisine] Ryoshu
- [The Pequod First Mate] Yi Sang
- [LCB Sinner] Outis
- [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Ryoshu
- [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Rodion
- [Blade Lineage Salsu] Faust
- [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Hong Lu
- [Wuthering Heights Chief Butler] Outis
- [Lobotomy E.G.O.:Red Sheet] Sinclair
- [Molar Office Fixer] Outis
- [Dieci Assoc. South Section 4 Director] Meursault
- [Molar Office Fixer] Yi Sang
- [G Corp. Manager Corporal] Gregor
- [G Corp. Head Manager] Outis
- [R Corp. 4th Pack Rhino] Meursault
- [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Faust
- [Cinq Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote
- [Shi Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote
- [Shi Association South Section 5] Ishmael
- [Rosespanner Workshop Rep.] Rodion
- [Rosespanner Workshop Fixer] Gregor
- [The One Who Grips] Faust
- [Seven Association South Section 6] Yi Sang
- [Seven Association South Section 6] Ryoshu
- [Seven Association South Section 6 Director] Outis
- [Liu Association South Section 6] Gregor
- [Liu Association South Section 5] Hong Lu
Faust - The One Who GripsThe One Who Grips is, despite a nerf or two, an incredibly strong Identity. This Identity makes Faust the main villain of chapter 3 of the story mode, and brings with it some incredibly powerful abilities. Two out of three of her abilities utilise pierce damage, and the last does blunt, so don’t expect her to have a place on your slash team. All of these abilities hit really hard, though, and apply lots of bleed, so she's basically a mainstay in just about any composition.
Hong Lu - Kurokumo Clan WakashuYou may see this Identity ranking quite well in our Limbus Company tier lists and think that a 2-star wouldn’t match up to Hong Lu’s 3-star variant. What you don’t know, however, is that this 2-star rarity Identity is one of the best in the game. Oriented around slash attacks, Kurokumo Hong Lu specifically has the ability Cloud Cutter, which deals up to six Bleed to an enemy who has no current Bleed stacks. This is possibly the strongest ability in the entire game, so be sure not to sleep on this Identity.
Outis - Seven Association South Section 6 DirectorThis version of Outis is easily her best due to her Passive ability, which deals extra damage if you are doing damage that the target is Weak or Fatal to, and each ability of hers debuffing the target’s offence and defence, respectively. If you are facing a boss, Seven Section 6 Outis is great to use to debuff them down to an easier level. Still, she has her flaws, so she can't move past the middle of this tier list at the moment.
Ryoshu - Kurokumo Clan WakashuThis 3-star version of Ryoshu is powerful for the same reason as the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, which is her ability to put huge stacks of Bleed on an opponent, as well as debuff them and do more damage depending on the stacks of Bleed the target has. Combine her with the Kurokumo version of Hong Lu, and you won't struggle with any current content.
Gregor - G Corp. Manager CorporalGregor's only 3-star variant thus far focuses on self-sustaining, with each ability healing him for a set amount. This makes him a tough one to beat on the field, though he does fall a little short, given that his abilities aren't super strong in Clashes outside of Dismember. Still, he’s a worthy addition to any team composition.
Ryoshu - R.B. Chef de CuisineAnother big Bleed stacker, this version of Ryoshu can deal hefty damage with both her Bleed abilities and the fact that I Can Cook Anything does way more damage if the target has low HP. Add in her Passives, which heal the lowest HP ally on your team when an enemy is defeated, and she’s a solid pick for long Dungeons specifically.
4
B Tier
- [Zwei Association South Section 4] Faust
- [Liu Association South Section 6] Meursault
- [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Meursault
- [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Hong Lu
- [Fanghunt Office Fixer] Hong Lu
- [Dieci Assoc. South Section 4] Yi Sang
- [Shi Association South Section 5] Heathcliff
- [LCE E.G.O::Lantern] Yi Sang
- [Rosespanner Workshop Fixer] Meursault
- [N Corp. Mittelhammer] Rodion
- [N Corp. Kleinhammer] Heathcliff
- [LCB Sinner] Heathcliff
- [Lobotomy E.G.O.:Sunshower] Heathcliff
- [Dead Rabbits Boss] Meursault
- [Molar Boatworks Fixer] Sinclair
- [Blade Lineage Salsu] Sinclair
- [N Corp. Groẞhammer] Meursault
Meursault - N Corp. GroẞhammerGroẞhammer is another N Corp Identity, much like The One Who Grips, and utilises the same two-pierce, one blunt set-up. Once again, this one does lots of Bleed, but also holds the ability to heal himself on any hit with Annihilate Heretics, too. He’s basically strong for the same reasons The One Who Grips is, but with some self-healing added in too.
5
C Tier
- [Zwei South Section 5] Rodion
- [Zwei Association South Section 6] Sinclair
- [R.B. Sous-chef] Gregor
- [Los Mariachis Jefe] Sinclair
- [Lobotomy E.G.O.:Sloshing] Ishmael
- [Blade Lineage Cutthroat] Outis
- [LCCB Assistant Manager] Rodion
- [LCB Sinner] Yi Sang
- [LCB Sinner] Sinclair
- [LCB Sinner] Ryoshu
- [LCB Sinner] Rodion
- [LCB Sinner] Hong Lu
- [LCB Sinner] Gregor
- [LCB Sinner] Meursault
- [LCB Sinner] Faust
- [LCB Sinner] Ishmael
- [LCB Sinner] Don Quixote
- [N Corp. Mittelhammer] Don Quixote
Beyond the top of this tier list, the remainder of the characters are all decent options in one way or another, but most require more investment than the ones above to stand out. Some notable exceptions are Don Quixote’s W Corp. Cleanup Agent Identity, which can dish out huge damage but is kept back by not being able to keep her Charge count up. Alongside her, I’d point out that Faust’s Lobotomy Corp Remnant Identity is a pretty strong Clasher, but falls short in most other departments when compared to stronger slash-based Identities.
Otherwise, Identities beyond the ones mentioned above aren’t worthless by any stretch of the imagination because they are outclassed by their stronger variants. Focus on grabbing those in the S Tier, and you will be able to tackle all of the current content in Limbus Company with ease!
There are other similar lists that you can take a look at, like our Legend Clover tier list, or this Call of Dragons tier list, to name a few. Of course, we have a lot more, so take a look around!