GranBlue Fantasy tier list - best characters to use in August 2023

Released back in 2014, GranBlue Fantasy has captivated and captured the hearts of many, so much so that even almost a decade later, players still seem to be enthralled with it.

We have taken into account all the newest characters that were added to the turn-based RPG. With such an expansive cast of characters, it sure gets confusing to rate and categorize them into different tiers. We have taken into account several factors such as the base rarity, base stats, abilities, and community sentiments while building our rankings for the tier list. Simply scroll through the different tiers to find your favourite character.

GRANBLUE FANTASY TIER LIST FOR THE STRONGEST CHARACTERS

Since there are a lot of characters to cover and rank, it was quite difficult to make a tier list based on simple usage. Hence, we have made a tier list based on rankings assigned to each character. This will also help players get a great idea of which characters they should add to their elemental formations when building their teams. It also helps segregate each character efficiently without disturbing the overall harmony of the tier list.

As with any tier list, they are subjective in nature and not objective as not everybody will have access to the same roster of characters. For clarity purposes, the characters included in the S tier are currently considered as the strongest while those placed in the E tier are currently considered the weakest out of all. Naturally, we will make sure to update the rankings in case of future balance patches or the addition of new characters to the roster.

Without further ado, let’s get you right to the GranBlue Fantasy tier list!