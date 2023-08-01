Tier Lists

GranBlue Fantasy tier list - best characters to use in August 2023

By Harsh Paliwal
First published: | Updated:

iOS + Android
| Granblue Fantasy
GranBlue Fantasy tier list - best characters to use in August 2023

Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow

Released back in 2014, GranBlue Fantasy has captivated and captured the hearts of many, so much so that even almost a decade later, players still seem to be enthralled with it.

We have taken into account all the newest characters that were added to the turn-based RPG. With such an expansive cast of characters, it sure gets confusing to rate and categorize them into different tiers. We have taken into account several factors such as the base rarity, base stats, abilities, and community sentiments while building our rankings for the tier list. Simply scroll through the different tiers to find your favourite character.

However, if you're a fan of similar titles, you can rummage through the Snowbreak tier list first, and then maybe take a look at the Brown Dust 2 tier list, or Black Clover Mobile tier list. Most of these are a tasty bite for any real fan of mobile anime games.

GRANBLUE FANTASY TIER LIST FOR THE STRONGEST CHARACTERS

Since there are a lot of characters to cover and rank, it was quite difficult to make a tier list based on simple usage. Hence, we have made a tier list based on rankings assigned to each character. This will also help players get a great idea of which characters they should add to their elemental formations when building their teams. It also helps segregate each character efficiently without disturbing the overall harmony of the tier list.

As with any tier list, they are subjective in nature and not objective as not everybody will have access to the same roster of characters. For clarity purposes, the characters included in the S tier are currently considered as the strongest while those placed in the E tier are currently considered the weakest out of all. Naturally, we will make sure to update the rankings in case of future balance patches or the addition of new characters to the roster.

Without further ado, let’s get you right to the GranBlue Fantasy tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
S Tier

  • Metera
  • Sturm
  • Pengy
  • Monika
  • Robomi
  • Wulf and Renie
  • Anila
  • Lucio
  • Mahira
  • Grimnir
  • Io
  • Anthuria
  • Athena
  • Vane
  • Leona
  • Tiamat
  • Zooey
  • Predator
  • Shiva
  • Narmaya
  • Dante and Freiheit
  • Nezahualpilli
  • Noa
  • Vania
  • Zeta
  • Cagliostro
  • Alexiel
  • Andira
  • Ilsa
  • Helel ben Shalem
  • Siegfried
  • Europa
  • Zeta and Vaseraga
  • Yurius
  • Ferry
  • Clarisse
  • Altair
  • Cain
  • Meteon
  • Jeanne d’Arc
  • Black Knight
  • Vajra
  • Yodarha
  • Melissabelle
  • Rei
  • Lecia
  • Hallessena
  • Amira
  • Grea
  • Halluel and Malluel
  • Kolulu
  • Lily
  • Kumbhira
  • Olivia
  • Katalina
  • Vikala
Metera is a Bow user that is classified as an Earth elemental Balanced type character. She excels as an Attacker/Debuffer in-game. Metera can beautifully make use of the item Aetherial Shaft to attack 2 times with all of her abilities due to being a damage dealer. She also has a stacked debuff heavy kit, being able to apply Charmed, Delay, Attack Down, Allure, and Paralyzed debuffs. Her utility in any team makes her a threat to allies if you lack a debuff cleanser or cycler. Alexiel is a standard Katana/Sabre user that is classified as an Earth elemental Defence type character. She excels as an Attacker/Support/Defender. Even though she was released long ago, she is still at the top of the GranBlue Fantasy tier list due to the loaded skill set. Her passive ability Uncrossable Realm provides all allies with a large amount of damage cut, mitigating more than half the incoming damage. Alexiel’s 3rd active skill Lagulf is a 6-hitter ability that can deal a ton of explosive damage, making her a top-tier party defender as well as nuker for the team.

2
A Tier

  • Rackam
  • Pholia
  • Medusa
  • Naoise
  • Percival
  • Orchid
  • Satyr
  • Sandalphon
  • Baal
  • Societte
  • Silva
  • Vaseraga
  • Therese
  • Lancelot
  • Ladiva
  • Kokkoro
  • Levin Sisters
  • Lunalu
  • Ghandagoza
  • Romeo
  • Aletheia
  • Morrigna
  • Shitori
  • Black Knights and Orchid
  • Colossus
  • Vania and Malinda
  • Jessica
  • Seruel
  • Dorothy and Claudia
  • Tanya
  • Scathacha
  • Silva
  • Eustace
  • Gawain
  • Danua
  • Azazel
  • Reinhardtzar
  • Diantha
  • Rosetta
  • Stan and Aliza
  • Amira
  • Kou
  • Magisa
  • Anne
  • Hallessena
  • Heles
  • Juliet
  • Narmaya
  • Teena
  • Milleore and Sahil Lao
  • Ayer
  • Levi
  • Sarunan
  • Rosetta
  • Percival
  • Yngwie
  • Vaseraga
  • Lennah
  • Mary
  • Veight
  • Kallen Kouzuki
  • Aglovale
  • Sara
  • Selfira
  • Sandalphon
  • Nicholas
  • Abby
  • Arulumaya
  • De La Fille
  • Albert
  • Rosamia
  • Joker
  • Aoidos
  • Yuel
  • Eugen
  • Zeta
  • Lady Grey
  • Grea
  • Shura
  • Soriz
  • Seox
  • Zahlhamelina
  • Macula
  • Marius
  • Vira
  • Yuisis
  • Izmir
  • Beatrix
  • Kolulu
  • Lancelot and Vane
  • Charlotta
  • Yuel
  • Aqours Second-Years
  • Tabina
  • Drang
  • Ilsa
  • Mugen
  • Illnot
  • Tsubasa
Sandalphon is a Sabre/Katana user that is classified as an Earth elemental Special type character. He excels as an Attacker/Debuffer in-game. Sandalphon is a direct power creep to existing crit rate based meta units as his passive allows him to have 100% critical hit rate from the get-go. He has a high damage multiplier cap, and deals double hits with all of his abilities, settling his place as one of the most coveted damage dealers in the game. His special ability Prisoners of War stops enemies from using their special skills. Izmir is a Sabre user that is classified as a Water elemental Attack type character. She excels as an Attacker/Supporter in-game. Izmir is a self-buffer that can provide herself with stackable Attack to increase overall DPS output. By herself, Izmir can provide a lot of critical hit rate up to all allies! In short, she can enable low quality grids with her skill set. Izmir also has great damage multipliers, not shying away from being able to burn out entire grids with her AOE abilities.

3
B Tier

  • Charioce XVII
  • Lady Katapillar and Vira
  • Herja
  • Carmelina
  • Cure Black and Cure White
  • Freezie
  • Aquors Third-Years
  • Cucuroux
  • Nezahualpilli
  • Korwa
  • Conan Edogawa
  • Skull
  • Agielba
  • Owen
  • Yggdrasil
  • Yuisis
  • Pecorine
  • Forte
  • Lilele
  • Catherine
  • Suzaku Kururugi
  • Mikazuki Munechika
  • Lelouch Lamperouge
  • Chat Noir
  • Jin
  • Kaede Takagaki
  • Sophia Karyl
  • Ilsa
  • Arriet
  • Baotorda
  • Marquiares
  • Yaia
  • Feena
  • Cerberus
  • Razia
  • Juri
  • Walder
  • Christina
  • Aquors First-Years
  • Sen
  • Gachapin
  • Petra
  • Mirin
Cerberus is a Sabre user that is classified as a Dark elemental Special type character. She excels as an Attacker/Debuffer in-game. Cerberus is one of the few characters that can successfully triple attack on every turn due to her special effect called Pandemonium Roar. She is a single target damage dealer that can be a monster if allowed to roam free on the battlefield. She also brings useful debuffs in her kit such as Debuff Resistance down, Blinded, and Charmed. Catherine is a Gun user that is classified as an Earth elemental Special type character. He excels as an Attacker/Debuffer in-game. She is the only character in the game that brings the Enticed debuff which limits the number of attacks an enemy can do. She is also useful for PvE bosses as she can lock up to 2 bosses with her charms, but it depends on RNG.

4
C Tier

  • Aster
  • Minami Nitta
  • Nemone
  • Sevastien
  • Erica Fontaine
  • Shao
  • Friday
  • Leona
  • Almeida
  • Mikasa Nicholas
  • Sarunan
  • Miria Akagi
  • Ejaeli
  • Melleau
  • Shiki Ichinose
  • Tear Grants
  • Mika Jougasaki
  • Gemini Sunrise
  • Lowain
  • Galadar
  • Krugne
  • Vermeil
  • Will
  • Dante
  • Cailana
  • The Lowain Brothers
  • Helnar
  • Feather
  • Elize Lotus
  • Danua
  • Mina
  • Miku Maekawa
  • Arusha
  • Katalina
  • Ferry
  • Morphe and Phoebe
  • Sutera
  • Tyre
  • Meg
  • Lina
  • Mimlemel and Stumpeye
  • Bridgette and Cordelia
  • Deliford
  • Izuminokami Kanesada
  • Sevilbarra
  • You
  • Sutera
  • Richard
  • Naoise
  • Zaja
Tyre is a Sabre/Gun user that is classified as a Wind elemental Balanced type character. He excels as an Attacker/Support in-game. Tyre can help allies get more turns with his special ability Doubles that pushes the attack bar of a selected ally. He is a pair-based hero, which sadly means you need to use him with Vira as the main ally in order to make use of his full potential. This would mean sacrificing an important slot for a sub-par character. Helnar is a Sabre user that is classified as a Wind elemental Balanced type character. He excels as an Attacker/Debuffer in-game. He is a decent single target damage dealer that can stack up his Attack according to the number of female members in the party. He also grants a party-wide Triple Attack boost, a rare thing to observe with SR rarity characters.

5
D Tier

  • Elmott
  • Erin
  • Augusta
  • Rashid
  • Novei
  • Ranko Kanzaki
  • Barawa Mishra J.J.
  • Arthur and Mordred
  • Johann
  • Yuri Lowell
  • Ippatsu
  • Farrah
  • Carmelina
  • Toru Amuro
  • Soriz
  • Randall
  • Rosine
  • Chun-Li
  • Zaja
  • Keehar
  • Nakoruru
  • Luna
  • Karin
  • Ange
  • Redluck
  • Hazen
  • Daetta
  • Koume Shirasaka
  • Karva
  • Naga
  • Juri
  • Eso
  • Ezecrain
  • Zehek
  • Alec
  • Lamretta
  • Anzu Futaba
  • Arthur
  • Philosophia
  • Stan
  • Stahn Aileron
  • Suframare
  • Ryu
  • Sakura Kinomoto
  • Milla Maxwell
  • Sahli Lao
  • Laguna Robertina
  • Ceylan

    • Out of the above-mentioned characters, try to limit yourself to building only SSR characters, as the rest of the low rarity characters are power crept. They provide no value in team-building, if you’re serious regarding your progression. Avoid sinking your resources into these characters.

    6
    E Tier

    • Anna
    • Pengy
    • Paris
    • Aster
    • Sachiko Koshizimu
    • Ange
    • Teru Tendo
    • Volenna
    • Syr
    • Rita
    • Sarya
    • Haohmaru
    • Ludmila
    • Dorothy
    • Joy

    All of the characters at the bottom of the GranBlue Fantasy tier list are sub-par and below average. Try to avoid building them at all costs as you will soon require an upgrade on your adventures. The majority of them are given for free and have a power crept skillset. Avoid spending your precious resources training them as well.

    Granblue Fantasy icon
    Download now!
    Granblue Fantasy
    Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

    Left Arrow
    0/6
    Right Arrow
    Harsh Paliwal
    Harsh Paliwal
    LinkedIn
    Helping organizations and individuals by curating and creating different types of written content and editorial services for everything regarding gaming on Mobile, with an emphasis on the RPG/ARPG/MMORPG/MMO/TD/Gacha genres.