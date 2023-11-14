Metria tier list: Ranking all currently available characters

Asobimo’s Metria has captured our interest recently, and despite a relatively small roster for a game of its type, each of the playable characters featured has a unique appeal. But for those more concerned about stats than other attributes, what’s important is knowing where they place and what you should be going for.

While set up like a traditional JRPG, Metria more closely resembles a hack 'n slash. Rather than using a given set of characters in a turn-based set-up, you'll be constantly switching between them during quickly moving, flowing battles against a variety of enemies. Spacing and dodging will be your friend, but being able to do damage and make use of unique moves is also key to success.

Given that the roster is fairly limited currently - and that there aren't any downright "bad" characters - we're going to keep the rankings to the S - B tiers. We'll be sure to revisit when more characters are released, especially if Metria manages to find its footing and start making an even bigger splash.

You'll also want to use our reroll guide to Metria as well, but for a brief overview, you should know that each character has an element that they're in affinity with. This boosts their damage against enemies weak to that type and means that they will also take greater damage in certain situations too. Characters also have four slots where you can apply upgrades in the form of tarot cards, some of which provide extra boosts to certain characters or those with a certain affinity.

If you take a look at whatever characters you get, you can open the details tab in order to see all their damage types, stats and more broken down. We also have a guide taking you through the beginning of the game and explaining all the basic mechanics if you want to know more!

That’s where our latest Metria tier list comes in - we’ll be looking at the characters currently available, ranking them based on our experience and their usefulness, and discussing why we’ve made these placements! So let’s get started with…