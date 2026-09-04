Every character in Shadow Fight 4 Arena, attacks and strategies included
Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.9.83
Shadow Fight Arena is one of the best fighting games we've seen come to mobile for quite a long time, and it's great to see such a strong franchise move towards the online PvP gameplay that fighting game fans crave.
If you want to get ahead in Shadow Fight Arena, you're going to need to understand the characters you're going into battle with, and this guide will help you with exactly that.
Here, we've listed every single Shadow Fight Arena character, all of their abilities and special attacks, and then broken down which strategies you should use to win with each character.
Take a look through and if you're a fighting game veteran, you'll easily be able to understand which character is right for you before even having to play as them.
|Name
|Unique Abilities
|Rarity
|Type
|Difficulty
|Strategy
|Ling
|
|Rare
|Heralds
|Easy
|Ling is a patient character - use him to block a few blows, and then punish with fast neutral combos.
|June
|
|Legendary
|Dynasty
|Hard
|June is extremely strong as she can break the opponent's block. To reach her full potential, it requires you to become familiar with her gameplay.
|Shang
|
|Common
|Dynasty
|Normal
|Shang has a long reach with his weapon, so you shouldn't be afraid to attack from a distance. Use his projectile to keep enemies back, and when cornered, unleash your Shadow form.
|Kate
|
|Common
|Legion
|Easy
|Kate doesn't have the longest range, but is fast and has brutal combos. Be patient and space your opponent out, and then unleash hell.
|Ironclad
|
|Common
|Legion
|Easy
|Ironclad is an up-close brawler, and can even armour through projectile attacks. Use a more rushdown-focused attack strategy with this one.
|Kibo
|
|Epic
|Heralds
|Normal
|Kibo loses her Shadow energy if she doesn't hit the opponent with her attacks, so spacing and zoning out your opponent isn't so worthwhile. Instead, just be patient and wait for your enemy to make that one big mistake before you strike.
|Marcus
|
|Epic
|Legion
|Normal
|Marcus starts out big and slow, but ends up becoming incredibly nimble when you use his special ability. Keeping your opponent on their toes while dealing the big hits is the strategy here.
|Hong-Joo
|
|Rare
|Dynasty
|Normal
|Hong-Joo is all about trapping opponents in combos - get them up against a wall and go ham. His ability set is different from most, just being a single Triumph ability - this will help you do big damage to foes.
|Fireguard
|
|Common
|Heralds
|Normal
|Since Fireguard restores Shadow energy through his Shadow Generator ability, you can feel free to use the Shadow energy whenever available, and all of the special attacks, to dominate foes.
|Helga
|
|Rare
|Legion
|Easy
|Helga punishes enemies that use the Shadow form automatically with Smite, and she gains access to her Shining Dash attacks just by attacking a foe. Combine these to overwhelm enemies.
|Sarge
|
|Rare
|Legion
|Normal
|Sarge builds Shadow energy fast while attacking, and also gains invulnerability while in Shadow form - a powerful combo. Who needs special moves?
|Azuma
|
|Common
|Heralds
|Hard
|Azuma negates Shadow energy, so he's a hard counter to all of those characters we've mentioned, which thrive on it - and that's where Azuma dominates. The long reach helps, too.
|Yukka
|
|Rare
|Dynasty
|Easy
|Shade's True Form unleashes a shade on your opponent to attack them, and Yukka is best when she's doing this often.
|Jack Bulwark
|
|Common
|Legion
|Hard
|When your opponent enters their Shadow form, Jack Bulwark lives up to his name and becomes invulnerable. Use this to dominate foes.
|Jet
|
|Rare
|Dynasty
|Hard
|Jet lacks the fancy attacks, but specialises in a single strategy - patience. Jet's attacks will be weak at first, but as Shadow Harmony builds, Jet's combos will shred through a blocking enemy.
|Emperor
|
|Epic
|Dynasty
|Hard
|The Emperor dominates while in Shadow form as the Shadow Beast - build up Shadow energy and then go all-out.
|Lynx
|
|Epic
|Heralds
|Normal
|Lynx is a hunter who will never back away from slashing an enemy. They dominate from the shadows with powerful attacks.
|Monkey King
|
|Legendary
|Dynasty
|Hard
|Monkey King's attacks excel the more he damages the opponent. It's a fun unit, but quite difficult to play. Once you master his kit, he will win you a lot of games.
|Midnight
|
|Epic
|Heralds
|Normal
|She can teleport behind enemies, performing surprise attacks that deal quite a lot of damage.
|Cobra
|
|Rare
|Heralds
|Normal
|Corba can pierce through the enemy's block, dealing massive amounts of damage. She also has the ability to reduce the opponent's damage.
|King of the Legion
|
|Legendary
|Legion
|Hard
|King of the Legion can deal heavy attacks that cover an area in front of him - the upper attack, however, has one of the shortest reach, but is also one of the greatest damage-dealing abilities when executed right. The player should always be careful about his HP, since King of the Legion sacrifices his health to charge Shadow Energy.
|Butcher
|
|Epic
|Legion
|Easy
|With Butcher, you want to attack as if you're fighting against "cattle" - as his move suggests. You want to alternate kicks and Cleaver attacks and trap enemies in the Cattle Cage whenever they are weakened.
|Itu
|
|Legendary
|Heralds
|Hard
|When playing Itu, your goal is to use the talent like Yadomejutsu to deflect ranged attacks, while using Time Manipulation to land successful attacks on enemies, even from a short range (especially against ranged enemies).
|Lord Gideon
|
|Epic
|Legion
|Normal
|With Lord Gideon, you don't really fear going low on HP. His kit is designed in a way that he becomes "invulnerable" if you may - he cannot go below 1 HP. Use this time window to strike your opponents down with a flurry of attacks.
|Raikichi
|
|Epic
|Heralds
|Normal
|Raikichi is a fast, powerful Herald hero in Shadow Fight 4: Arena. He uses abilities like Electric Field to absorb damage and counterattack, and talents like Stable Field and Lightning Leap for flexible strategies. Great in close combat, he builds sparks to break defenses but struggles against faster heroes or jump attacks. His moves mostly hit low, and he’s vulnerable to long hit stuns.
|Lord Gideon
|
|Epic
|Legion
|Normal
|With Lord Gideon, you don't really fear going low on HP. His kit is designed in a way that he becomes "invulnerable" if you may - he cannot go below 1 HP. Use this time window to strike your opponents down with a flurry of attacks.