Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.9.83

Shadow Fight Arena is one of the best fighting games we've seen come to mobile for quite a long time, and it's great to see such a strong franchise move towards the online PvP gameplay that fighting game fans crave.

If you want to get ahead in Shadow Fight Arena, you're going to need to understand the characters you're going into battle with, and this guide will help you with exactly that.

Here, we've listed every single Shadow Fight Arena character, all of their abilities and special attacks, and then broken down which strategies you should use to win with each character.

Take a look through and if you're a fighting game veteran, you'll easily be able to understand which character is right for you before even having to play as them.