My Hero Ultra Impact tier list (MHUI tier list) and who to reroll for
If you're looking for a complete My Hero Ultra Impact tier list, then you're in the right place. Today we're going to take a look at all the best characters in MHUI and rank them accordingly, so you will know exactly which ones to aim for when rerolling or summoning in the gacha.
There are quite a lot of characters, so we've decided it's best we rank only the UR characters since they are the ones you'll have on your team ultimately. Also, they are the ones you'll reroll for in the early game, so there's no point bothering to get the others.
Who is the best character in My Hero Ultra Impact?To give a short answer to this, there's no such thing as a single best UR character. You can't even name two or three best characters in MHUI - it all depends on the opponent and the team composition, so it's ideal to reroll a little bit at the start until you have a couple of good heroes at least.
At the moment, some of the best heroes are [Wild Curiosity] Nejire Hado, [Persistence] Eijiro Kirishima, [Number One] Katsuki Bakugo, [Post-Struggle] Shoto Todoroki and a few more. We've listed them all below in the My Hero Ultra Impact tier list, so if you're eager to check them out, then let's dive right in, shall we?Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
MHUI tier list - S rank characters
These are the S rank characters in My Hero Ultra Impact tier list. They are meta right now, and you can reliably upgrade them as much as possible since they can bring a lot to the team.
- [Heartbeat Strum] Kyoka Jiro
- [Heroes Assemble] Izuku Midoriya
- [Heroes Assemble] Katsuki Bakugo
- [Wild Curiosity] Nejire Hado
- [Fire Power] Endeavor
- [Blink of an Eye] Shota Aizawa
- [Heroism] Eijiro Kirishima
- [Persistence] Eijiro Kirishima
- [Post-Struggle] Shoto Todoroki
- [Fastest Cover] Shoto Todoroki
- [Phantasmagoric] Tamaki Amajiki
- [Number One] Katsuki Bakugo
- [Expectations] Izuku Midoriya
MHUI tier list - A rank characters
The A tier characters are also pretty good, so you can't really go wrong by using them. You will need to pay extra attention to their skills and Memory because they might need a little bit more investment in order to be as strong as the options in the higher tier.
- [Camaraderie] Twice
- [Camouflage] Tsuyu Asui
- [Yukata Time!] Tsuyu Asui
- [Ready? Okay!] Momo Yaoyorozu
- [Burn Everything] Dabi
- [Deception] Mr. Compress
- [Unrelenting Desire] Overhaul
- [Ruler of Evil] All For One
- [Awakening] Tomura Shigaraki
- [Evil Unbound] Tomura Shigaraki
- [Sharp Gale] Hawks
- [Crush Despair] All Might
- [Reach it!] Mirio Togata
- [Flashing Bolts] Denki Kaminari
- [Ever Ready] Momo Yaoyorozu
- [World Heroes] Shoto Todoroki
- [Ice and Fire] Shoto Todoroki
- [My Own Will] Shoto Todoroki
- [Swelling Heart] Shoto Todoroki
- [Red Hot Spirit] Endeavor
- [Advantage] Ochaco Uraraka
- [Never Give Up] Izuku Midoriya
- [Yukata Time!] Izuku Midoriya
MHUI tier list - B rank characters
The MHUI characters that land in the B Tier are pretty much the middle of the pack. They are not exceptional, but they could prove useful against certain enemies, especially when they are used as counters. Of course, keep in mind they are still UR characters so you will be able to use them reliably up to a point. After that, you'll either need to switch to some stronger units, to stall until you upgrade them further. Overall, I wouldn't recommend using them.
- [Bloody Love] Himiko Toga
- [Hidden Attack] Shota Aizawa
- [Sharp Words] Hitoshi Shinso
- [Camouflage] Tsuru Asui
- [Burst Attack] Katsuki Bakugo
- [Swelling Heat] Shoto Todoroki
- [Merciless] Katsuki Bakugo
MHUI tier list - C rank characters
Last on our MHUI tier list is the C tier, where we have the heroes who aren't that strong. It's best to not bother upgrading them, and if you get them from the first rerollable gacha, just keep on rerolling.
- [Swift Strike] Hawks
- [In Shadows] Fumikage Tokoyami
- [My Ability] Izuku Midoriya
- [Final Blow] Izuku Midoriya