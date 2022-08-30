My Hero Ultra Impact tier list (MHUI tier list) and who to reroll for

: August 30, 2022 - added [Deception] Mr. Compress

If you're looking for a complete My Hero Ultra Impact tier list, then you're in the right place. Today we're going to take a look at all the best characters in MHUI and rank them accordingly, so you will know exactly which ones to aim for when rerolling or summoning in the gacha.

There are quite a lot of characters, so we've decided it's best we rank only the UR characters since they are the ones you'll have on your team ultimately. Also, they are the ones you'll reroll for in the early game, so there's no point bothering to get the others.

Who is the best character in My Hero Ultra Impact?

To give a short answer to this, there's no such thing as a single best UR character. You can't even name two or three best characters in MHUI - it all depends on the opponent and the team composition, so it's ideal to reroll a little bit at the start until you have a couple of good heroes at least.

At the moment, some of the best heroes are [Wild Curiosity] Nejire Hado, [Persistence] Eijiro Kirishima, [Number One] Katsuki Bakugo, [Post-Struggle] Shoto Todoroki and a few more. We've listed them all below in the My Hero Ultra Impact tier list, so if you're eager to check them out, then let's dive right in, shall we?

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.