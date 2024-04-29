Pixel Heroes Tales of Emond tier list - Ranking the units in every class

We couldn't compare the units otherwise, so we had to rank them according to their class. This tier list will make sure you know who are the best characters.

With a few hours of gameplay, you can unlock half of all available units in Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond. It's not that the summoning feature is highly rewarding but the character roster is limited. Right now, the game only has fifty-odd units, and you’ll need the best of the best to hunt down the Demon King and restore peace to the floating continents of Emond.

To help you find worthy partners for the Executor, we’ve put together this Pixel Heroes Tales of Emond tier list. This list - or lists - separates the strong from the weak so players know exactly which units to focus on.

Before diving into the tier list, here's a quick explanation of how it works.

Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond tier list explanation

Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond has close to 60 units divided into four classes: Assault, Defense, Support, and Magic. So, instead of making a single tier list, I've created four tier lists for Pixel Heroes; one for every class.

This will help you choose the best unit from every class and fill every battle position with the best unit possible.

Every list has SIX tiers, starting from S+ (strongest) and going down to D (weakest).

Units in the D tier will flood your hero inventory pretty quickly. Don’t invest too heavily in any of those and save your resources for when you finally roll higher-tier units.

With all said and done, let’s kick things off with the Assault units tier list.