The Wrapp - Extreme ball pits, Frozen Butlers: Remastered, and defensive towers

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

It's Friday! And that means it's time for The Wrapp, our regular series where we chat about the games we're playing this weekend. In our latest instalment, Will is dipping into tower defence-ish stuff while Shaun is taking a trip down memory lane to a simpler time when it was acceptable to lock a man in a freezer. Oh, how the world has changed.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Once more, I’ve been foiled in my desire to play something by its unavailability. Lately, I’ve been in quite a medieval mood (no doubt helped by my recent acquisition of the Pendragon starter set). And while I’m eyeing Medieval II for mobile curiously, what I really wanted to have a go at was Knight Lancer, a jousting game that’s sadly only available on iOS.

Well, it could be worse, I suppose. But it has got me curious about trying out Kingdom again, even if that’s one I find myself tiring off quicker and quicker each time I jump into it. But with a trip to a certain major convention coming up in April, I’ll definitely have more time to spare for Balatro and Vampire Survivors, what with long waits in the airport to be had.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Let's cut to the chase: I've been getting into Tennis Clash and enjoying playing a few matches here and there. While I'll still make plenty of mistakes whenever I try to make sharp and precise shots, I won't go down easily. I don't know all the ins and outs of tennis (especially the outs, the court is always smaller than you think), but I'm enjoying myself, and it's got a stylistic angle to make it more or less intense and more entertaining.

Speaking of style, I've also been playing a fair amount of Wicked Defense and have been liking it. There's actually some strategy to equipping the right gear and actually seeing it make a significant impact on the level. Let's hope I can go a bit longer before I hit the difficulty wall.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Like Will, I’ve started smashing tennis balls every which way with Tennis Clash, but, unlike Will, I don’t think I’m getting any good at it. Practice makes perfect, though, as they say, so I’m hoping things will change over the next few days.

Outside of that, I think I’m going to take it easy and go offline this weekend. It has been and continues to be an incredibly difficult year personally, to be honest, so I’m trying to unplug to re-ground myself whenever I can.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Not much to report on this front, I’m hoping that I’ll get to try out Ball x Pit over the coming days, but I don’t have much hope. Everything has been incredibly busy here, and I’ve been living in the realm of PC games much more than mobile lately.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am going back to where it all began for me, a young Shaun playing his first PlayStation 1 game as brave explorer Lara Croft. That might be a lie; I can’t remember if I had that or Pokémon Red on Game Boy first, but they were both pivotal moments. The point is! Tomb Raider Remastered I - III is out on mobile, and I am jumping on them. I may even try Challenge Mode, before remembering I haven’t played Tomb Raider in a while, and then cowering back to normal. One thing is for certain, though: I am going to race the hell out of the quad bike. And Winston is going in that freezer. Okay, two things then.

Mihail Katsoris Staff Writer

To tell the truth, I’ll have quite a bit of work over the weekend (thank you, Dann), so I won't have much time to play. However, whenever I want to take a break, Diablo Immortal and Halls of Torment are two of my go-to games lately.

To be honest, in Diablo, I’m trying out a build that Christina wrote, and so far it’s going very well. As for Halls of Torment, for someone like me who has spent countless hours on Path of Exile, it’s a very enjoyable game that I would recommend to all fans of the genre.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Much like Dann, Ball x Pit is on my agenda. The excitement when it launched for PC and console last October was infectious, and I was keen to get involved. However, much like anything outside of mobile these days, I've not managed to get around to it yet. Now that it is on phones, though, I feel like I can justify the time since it's work-related. That's a solid excuse, right? Exactly. Roll on the ball puns, then!