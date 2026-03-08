Wicked Defense launches on iOS and Android with roguelike tower defence and spell card builds

A washed-up witch returns to save the world

Wicked Defense combines roguelike runs with tower defence strategy

Card-based upgrades shape spells and elemental combat

Out now on iOS and Android

Being a legendary witch sounds glamorous until the story skips ahead a few years. In Wicked Defense, the hero who once saved the world is now… unemployed. And drunk. Mostly lying in an alley somewhere.

Then a dragon tears open the sky and shows up uninvited. Which, inconveniently, means the washed-up witch might have to dust off those world-saving skills again. The roguelike defence is now available on iOS and Android, setting up a fantasy scenario that features just as much chaotic humour as it does spell-slinging strategy.

Wicked Defense combines tower defence with roguelike deck-building elements. Each run revolves around choosing cards that shape how your defence unfolds. Pick the right combinations and your witch becomes an unstoppable magical artillery platform. Pick poorly and, well… dragons tend not to be very forgiving.

Combat revolves around elemental spellcasting. Freeze enemies in place, burn entire waves, or simply wipe them away with your magical abilities. The villagers also play a role in your growth. The more people gather around the witch, the stronger she becomes. You can even send them on expeditions to bring back resources and rewards while you focus on holding the line.

Progression extends beyond the battlefield too. Staffs, hats, robes, and other pieces of gear can be upgraded, while socketed gems allow you to tweak abilities and experiment with different builds. There’s also a special one-off Journey of Destiny challenge offering rare rewards on completion.

And while we’re on the subject of mobile experiments, Catherine recently spent some time with Overwatch Rush in preview form. Her early impressions suggest Blizzard’s bite-sized shooter offers a more approachable third-person format, something even self-confessed shooter novices might be able to wrap their heads around.

If Wicked Defense has you in the mood for more run-based chaos, you might want to check out our list of the top roguelikes on Android while you wait for its release.