Tomb Raider I-III Remastered make surprise drop on iOS and Android today

Guns akimbo

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered drops today for iOS and Android

Replay the classic Croft adventures with enhanced visuals and controls

Check out the new Challenge Mode for changes to difficulty to unlock new goodies

As one of the first major PlayStation superstars and most popular female characters ever, Lara Croft remains video game royalty. Now, you'll be able to jump into her first three adventures in full HD glory on mobile for the first time with the release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered!

Today, Aspyr, the folks behind the remastered version of the first three entries in the Tomb Raider franchise, launched the new Challenge Mode update and Switch 2 release. Not only that, but they also dropped the surprise announcement that the recent remaster is also available for iOS and Android.

Retailing at $14.99 (50% off other platforms), these will need little introduction as you step into the shoes of globe-trotting tomb raider Lara Croft as she explores everywhere from the depths of the pyramids, to the canals of Venice and the snowbound vastness of Antarctica.

Raiding the world

Aside from a variety of visual upgrades and controls that both hew close to the original and offer a modern version for newer players, this release also comes alongside the Challenge Mode update for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

Challenge Mode offers a variety of tweaks and adjustable settings, allowing you to make things easier or harder, while adjusting the challenge rating upwards unlocks special secrets. So keep an eye out for 10 new outfits and other goodies, as you enjoy the classic acrobatics, puzzle-solving and gun-blazing fun of Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3 for mobile!

Speaking of Tomb Raider, it's apparently quite a big year for our humble platform, as we also saw Croft appear in the mobile debut of Tomb Raider (2013). And if you want to see how that plays, well, you only need to take a look at our glowing review for Tomb Raider (2013) to find out how this reimagining holds up!