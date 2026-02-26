Diablo Immortal Necromancer's summoner build - Tips to let your undead army reign

Whether you're raising the dead or unleashing hellish minions on your foes, our guide on Diablo Immortal Necromancer's summoner build can help you dominate the battlefield.

After taking a considerable break from Diablo Immortal, I've decided to come back strong with a complete Diablo Immortal Necromancer summoner build. That's what this guide revolves around, so if you're completely new and want to focus on a fun build, I'll give you everything you need to know to make your Necro an unstoppable summoner on the battlefield.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer's summoner build

It’s interesting to take a look at how the meta has evolved regarding the Necromancer class over the last few years.

If you are an old player deciding to return to the fray, you might remember that Necros usually played around their summons (almost always Golem/Skeleton), with the Shepherd’s Call to Wolves gear set being a must-have.

Even though that build is still viable (at least in PvE), things have changed quite a bit. Honestly, there is a simple reason for that: new gear has been released since.

For example, Welcome End (legendary off-hand weapon) changes the standard Skeletal Mages into very powerful Grim Reapers that have more mobility and better melee damage. This build allows you to farm much more easily than before.

Another interesting item is Rotspur (shoulders), which changes how the Corpse Explosion skill functions. Instead of the well-known explosion the skill usually performs, the corpses now create a pool that deals poison damage over time. So, the continuous damage, combined with the Necromancer’s minions, results in good damage.

Some other key summoner items, like Strange Sojourn and Proximal Fear, change the way Wraith Form functions, and many players prefer them.

The build I’m going to present to you here is still my favourite (even though it's not super meta) and the one I usually use on my Necro. If I’m not terribly mistaken, the build was created by Medievaldragon on the forum.

So, let’s take a look at how the build plays.

First off, since we’re talking about a pure Necromancer summoner build, this one really has a lot of summons (just the way I like it!).

You run around the map, gather mobs, debuff them with Dark Curse, and then kill them with Skeletal Mage, Command Skeletons, and Command Golem.

We're talking about a build that has very good clear speed for farming; however, it loses a bit compared to other builds when it comes to Bosses.

Gear - Shepherd’s Call to Wolves set

Piece Slot Shepherd and Architect Neck Shepherd and Begetter Waist Shepherd and Beastmaster Hands Shepherd and Leader Feet Shepherd and Father Finger Shepherd and Mother Finger Shepherd and Benefactor Wrist

Skills

Skills Command Golem Skeletal Mage Command Skeletons Dark Curse

Skill rotation

Skill rotation Command Golem > Grim Scythe > Skeletal Mage > Dark Curse > Primary Attack (Soulfire) > Dark Curse

Gems

Alternative meta builds for Necromancer summoner

Content Type Core Skill/Item PvE / Raids Skeletal Mage (Grim Reaper); Shepherd's Set PvP / BG Bone Spikes; Feasting Baron's Set Speed Farming Wraith Form (Fear Essence); Corpse Explosion

When it comes to the gems, legendary ones that boost minion damage and attack speed, as well as general damage increases, are great for this build. Normal gems should focus on boosting damage.Here are a few alt builds you can try, depending on the content you want to clear. These work similarly, but have some different pieces of gear.