Total War: Medieval II, the classic strategy game, is now available for iOS and Android
| Total War: Medieval II
Following the announcement three weeks ago, Feral Interactive has launched its port of the classic strategy game Total War: Medieval II for iOS and Android. The game first released for PC in 2006 and was well-received, boasting an 88 Metacritic score.
And now it's available on mobile. But, given its PC origins, a direct port wouldn't have worked. Instead, Feral Interactive has introduced a new user interface with touch controls in mind. It allows players to manage the thousands of units that battle in every skirmish with a swipe of their fingertips. On top of that, there is also a feature called Command Slowdown, which switches the ongoing battle to slow-motion while players execute their orders.
If you're unfamiliar with Total War: Medieval II, it sees players taking command of their troops in a mixture of real-time and turn-based strategy in the Middle Ages. There are 17 playable factions to choose between as players look to reign supreme across three continents. The standard medieval units, like archers, cavalry, and infantry, are available to send into battle, armed with a host of different weapons.
Outside of combat, players can use diplomacy to try and gain the upper hand over the enemy, whether that's by reaching trade agreements with other factions or forging alliances that could make life harder for opposing groups. You can check out some gameplay for Total War: Medieval II in the trailer above.
Total War: Medieval II is now available on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium game that costs $14.99 or your local equivalent. For a list of compatible devices, check out the list below:iOS
- iPhone 6S / 6S Plus and later
- Any iPhone SE
- iPod Touch (7th generation, 2019)
- Pad mini (4th generation, 2015) and later
- iPad Air (2nd generation, 2014) and later
- iPad (5th generation, 2017) and later
- Any iPad Pro
- ASUS ROG Phone II
- Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL / 3 / 3 XL / 3a / 3a XL / 4 / 4XL / 4a / 5 / 6 / 6 Pro
- HTC U12+
- LG V30+
- Motorola Moto G 5G Plus / Moto G100 / Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5T / 6 / 6T / 7 / 7T / 8 / 8T / 9 / Nord / Nord N10
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy A70 / A80
- Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S10e / S10 Lite / S20 / S21 / S21 Ultra / S21+ / S22 / S22 Ultra / S22+
- Samsung Galaxy Note8 / Note9 / Note10 / Note10 Lite / Note10+ / Note20
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 / S5 / S6 / S7 / S8 / S8 Ultra / S8+
- Sony Xperia 1 / XZ1 / XZ1 Compact / XZ2 / ZX2 Compact
- Vivo NEX S
- Xiaomi Mi 6 / Mi 9 / Mi 9 SE / Mi 9T / Mi 10T Lite / Mi 11
- Xiaomi Poco F3 / Poco X3 Pro
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1 / Pocophone POCO X3 NFC
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro / Note 9 S / Note 10