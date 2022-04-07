Total War: Medieval II, the classic strategy game, is now available for iOS and Android

Following the announcement three weeks ago, Feral Interactive has launched its port of the classic strategy game Total War: Medieval II for iOS and Android. The game first released for PC in 2006 and was well-received, boasting an 88 Metacritic score.

And now it's available on mobile. But, given its PC origins, a direct port wouldn't have worked. Instead, Feral Interactive has introduced a new user interface with touch controls in mind. It allows players to manage the thousands of units that battle in every skirmish with a swipe of their fingertips. On top of that, there is also a feature called Command Slowdown, which switches the ongoing battle to slow-motion while players execute their orders.

If you're unfamiliar with Total War: Medieval II, it sees players taking command of their troops in a mixture of real-time and turn-based strategy in the Middle Ages. There are 17 playable factions to choose between as players look to reign supreme across three continents. The standard medieval units, like archers, cavalry, and infantry, are available to send into battle, armed with a host of different weapons.

Outside of combat, players can use diplomacy to try and gain the upper hand over the enemy, whether that's by reaching trade agreements with other factions or forging alliances that could make life harder for opposing groups. You can check out some gameplay for Total War: Medieval II in the trailer above.

Total War: Medieval II is now available on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium game that costs $14.99 or your local equivalent. For a list of compatible devices, check out the list below:

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus and later

Any iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation, 2019)

Pad mini (4th generation, 2015) and later

iPad Air (2nd generation, 2014) and later

iPad (5th generation, 2017) and later

Any iPad Pro