Knight Lancer is a super-simple jousting game where your objective is to unseat your opponent

Enjoy the simple pleasures of medieval combat sports

Knight Lancer is a game of medieval jousting, with all the violence that implies

Use physics-based mechanics to unseat your opponent in a ragdoll mess

Play through 18 levels and an endless freeplay mode!

Ah, the medieval era. The Black Plague, religious intolerance and a short life expectancy. Yes, it wasn't the best time to be alive, but they sure knew how to party. But it wasn't pro wrestling or football that they enjoyed, it was jousting. And now you can live out your bone-breaking fantasies with Knight Lancer.

Put simply, Knight Lancer is a physics-based jousting game where your objective is to unseat your opponent from their horse and send them flying.

Since your lance shatters on impact, you need to not only keep it on target as you careen towards your opponent, but also time the angle and impact right so that as your lance shatters into three pieces it hits the opponent each time, scoring an instant win.

Knight Lancer boasts 18-story missions and an endless free-play mode. The new update recently added also includes a new mechanic in the form of shield positioning, adding a level of strategy to a game of seemingly mindless violence.

Knight Lancer is a great reminder that simple, straightforward and impressively fun games are hidden all over the place on mobile. This is no gacha or ARPG, but a great physics-based battler that puts us in the mind of games like Nidhogg.

You can get Knight Lancer now on iOS, sadly there's no news of a potential release on Google Play, but fingers crossed!

And in the meantime, if you want some other games to play, check out our handpicked list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) and pick out your favourites from our own suggestions!

Naturally, you can also take a gander at some of our other content, like our recently-released series of interviews from Twitchcon 2024, all about the rise of streaming on mobile and whether gaming on your phone might become a popular new genre for it.