The Wrapp - Battlin' cards, cleaning canals, and The Marshall Splatters LP

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello, folks. The weeks are passing quickly as it's time for The Wrapp once again. In this instalment, Shaun decides it's time to assassinate Eminem despite being a fan, as Catherine does her best to avoid social obligations by dabbling in some roguelike fun. Elsewhere, Iwan plans on diving into the brilliant Dead Cells, while I'm setting off in a boat to do some cleaning.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It has been a slow week, but overall mellow. Even so, the world of mobile adventuring and challenging doesn't stop, and I must keep an eye on it. This has become an even greater endeavour with all the approaching awards and presentations, and I almost feel spoiled for choice. We also have our own awards to present and promote, given the fantastic games we've had this year.

But, this is also a time for more indie releases to make it into circulation, and thanks to Cat, I'll be checking out a Gorotsuki Paradise to build card decks on the go.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Like Will, I’ll also be exploring an indie card battler this weekend, but with corrupted gods, arcane spells, and plenty of roguelike replayability to keep me occupied. December pretty much means chaos when it comes to braving the traffic outside, and the social obligations are piling up, steadily forcing me to leave the house with each passing day. For now, though, there’s Sengodai to keep me at home - even for just a little bit longer.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have a quandary this weekend, for there are two games calling me. First, Warframe released The Old Peace, and I am dying to whip around the 12-minute wars as Uriel. But alternatively, I still have not played the Eminem level on Hitman. And I adore both Hitman and Eminem. In the end, however, there can only be one winner. Both, it's both, I shall be playing both.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Surprise, surprise. I’m actually going to be playing something new this week! And that’s because the Epic Games Store’s new freebie is here in the form of Dead Cells. I absolutely adore Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, but I think few people would dispute that it has aged poorly in some places.

In contrast, I like the roguelike mechanics of Dead Cells a lot more. So with it being free-to-keep, I’ll be giving it a go this weekend and seeing how it holds up. Oh, and don’t worry, that preview for Arknights: Endfield is right around the corner, just in time for news of when it’ll finally hit storefronts!

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

It's getting super cold here, so I'm going to try and really lean into the winter vibes by trying out Bread & Fred. It's a co-op platformer where you play as a pair of penguins who climb and spelunk their way up a frozen mountain - mostly, seemingly, by chucking each other around on a massive length of rope. Think of it as being somewhere between Ice Climbers and Celeste, but twice as cute (and definitely at least as frustrating).

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Thanks to Dredge, I now find myself enticed by anything with a small boat doing its best. It's a strange switch-up in my life, particularly given my fear of deep water. And now, this strange new obsession has led me to want to play Spilled. It's a game that sees you clearing up all manner of ickiness in the ocean alongside saving cute animals. That sounds like a worthy cause to me!

Elsewhere, I've been sprucing up our best Netflix games list since it needed some love. And when you're doing that sort of task, it invariably makes you want to play Into the Breach. While I'm not the most intelligent human being ever, this particular indie makes me feel like a strategy savant. Successfully watching my giant bug-squishing plans play out as intended is a never-ending delight, and I'm looking forward to piloting my giant mechs once more.