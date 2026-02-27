The Wrapp - No gimmick chess, Acme Armageddon and cultivating flowers

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, and welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly series where the PG team discuss their weekend gaming plans, and sometimes plans in general. This time, Shaun is engaged in Looney Tunes tussles, Iwan is playing actual chess, and Dann is gearing up for some Pokémon Go.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

After an ill-timed trip down the stairs sent my ankle to the metaphorical Shadow Realm, it looks as if I’ll be laid up for the weekend, letting it heal. So that gives me plenty of time to pursue my latest hobby of playing chess on my smartphone! Yes, Chess.com has grabbed me, and I admit it’s quite a soothing pastime, although I suppose it only counts as mobile gaming if you squint.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am still deep in the rabbit hole of Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, doing battle with people over the same crate over and over again. The definition of insanity, but then again, this is Looney Tunes, so I suppose insane is par for the course. However, there is something even more exciting on the horizon.

The next Elusive Target has dropped in Hitman: World of Assassination, and I can’t wait to play it. It stars Milla Jovovich, and it is time that she pays for the crimes of the Resident Evil movies. IO Interactive have made her appearance part of the Patient Zero story as well, which is quite amusing. I wonder if I can make a zombie get her…

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

No gaming for this weekend, I’m afraid, as I’ll be helping my mom with some stuff around her place. It’s not the most exciting adventure, but it’s nice to log off every once in a while and see the outside world (gasp).

I do have my eye on a 4X thingy as a potential Ahead of the Game contender, and while I’m not the biggest fan of the genre, this one’s caught my attention as it apparently tasks me with going back in time to save the dinosaurs from extinction. I’ll keep you guys updated on how that noble quest goes - I might even ruin the timeline altogether and send us all into outer space. Tune in next week!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

My weekend is incredibly gaming-focused, actually, thanks for asking. Firstly, Saturday is going to be tangled up in Day 1 of the Pokémon Go Kalos Tour. We’ve had some great raid hours throughout the week, including three-lobby strong raids on Wednesday, with over 45 people out in our local group.

I might also be doing a bit of Day 2 of the Kalos Tour; however, the afternoon (and evening, and night?) is going to be spent away from screens as I’ve pulled together an OSR-style modernisation of the D20 Modern system and will be running a long system for some of my usual D&D group. I’m really pumped for it and have created a Player’s Handbook and Character Creation sheet in anticipation.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I have a flight to catch this weekend for a work trip, which means a good opportunity to try out a few things I've had good intentions to play for a while. Of course, by that I mean the games I've downloaded from the EGS and forgotten about because my memory is abysmal. That means Botany Manor, Boxes: Lost Fragments, and The Forest Quartet are on the menu.