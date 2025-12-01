Hitman World of Assassination launches Eminem Vs Slim Shady elusive target mission

Dead again

Hitman World of Assassination sees the debut of a new elusive target

Eminem's alter-ego Slim Shady once more takes a starring role

Either chance the elusive target or purchase the new DLC pack for permanent access

When it comes to killing people, Agent 47 has been doing it for decades now, and few do it better. So when it comes to (literally) destroying your alter ego, who else should you call? That's apparently the mindset of rapper Eminem as he recruits Agent 47 to put Slim Shady to rest once and for all.

Yes, it's all coming as part of the latest addition to Hitman World of Assassination. Slim Shady will be very familiar to longtime fans of Eminem as the rapper's early alter ego, and one who frequently pushed the envelope in terms of taste. And until December 31st, you can do a lot more than just attempt to bury the past as Slim Shady debuts as the latest elusive target.

It's pretty telling that The Death of Slim Shady was the name chosen for the most recent album that attempted to put the bleach blonde problem child to rest. But now in World of Assassination, you'll get one shot at taking Slim Shady out for good.

Guess who's back?

It's hard not to see the tongue-in-cheek nature of this latest mission and collab. But regardless of your opinion, the idea is pretty original, and with the recent launch of World of Assassination on mobile, you can take the action of Hitman into the palm of your hand!

And if you're worried about fumbling the 'one-shot-one-kill' nature of the elusive target, you can also nab the new Eminem Vs Slim Shady pack to gain permanent access to the Antithesis, a two-level arcade contract you can play any time. But be quick, because this pack is also only available until December 31st.

But Hitman: World of Assassination is far from the only representation everyone's favourite bald-faced assassin has. Why not dig into our mobile review of Hitman: Absolution to see if the infamous grindhouse entry in the series holds up to scrutiny?