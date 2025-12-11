Interview: Jeffrey Gullett tells us how Call of Duty Mobile plans to infiltrate the extraction shooter world

We also discuss the Street Fighter collaboration and six years of CoD: Mobile-ing

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently celebrating its sixth anniversary, which, as I often say, is no easy feat in the live service world. Many try, and many fail, but this iteration of CoD has stuck around for a while now, with no plans to disappear anytime soon.

In fact, a new extraction mode has recently arrived, and they've also hosted a Street Fighter collaboration. So there's plenty to look forward to, meaning lots to discuss. So, we sat down with Jeffrey Gullett, Sr. Director of Production for Call of Duty: Mobile, to chat about DMZ: Recon, the Street Fighter collaboration, and the game's longevity.

I’m Jeffrey Gullett, Sr. Director of Production for Call of Duty: Mobile. I work across the team to deliver our seasonal content as well as updates, and new gameplay modes, like DMZ: Recon.

DMZ: Recon is all about giving players a new kind of challenge. You drop into the map, complete contracts, grab loot, and then decide when to make your extraction. The tension comes from deciding if you should risk staying longer to gather more loot or play it safe and get out while you can. It’s designed to be quick, exciting, and perfect for mobile gaming.

Unlike Multiplayer or Battle Royale, DMZ: Recon is focused on a mix of fighting hostile bots, completing contracts, and sometimes running into other players. The big difference is that you choose when to leave. If you stick around too long, your experience will get tougher, but the rewards get better, too. The mode is all about risk vs. reward.

We’ve definitely been watching how extraction shooters have grown, especially in Asia. The original DMZ mode from Modern Warfare II was a huge inspiration for us. But we wanted to make something that feels right for Call of Duty: Mobile. We wanted to capture those tense moments where you have to make quick decisions, but also add new elements to the meta game to give players more ways to progress.

If you’re just jumping into DMZ: Recon, start by making sure your loadout is solid before you drop in. It really makes a difference in how things play out. But if you don’t want to spend time getting set up, use the “Fast-Fill” option to get the basics and get right into the action.

Once you’re on the map, head for contracts. Completing these helps you rack up loot and cash fast.

Keep in mind, some areas have tougher enemies than others. The harder the fight, the better the rewards, so weigh the risks before charging into a heavily guarded area.

We’re planning to keep DMZ: Recon fresh with new content, gameplay tweaks, and events based on what players like and how they play. We expect the mode will keep growing and changing, so there’s always something new to check out.

The whole team is committed to keeping the game fresh with new content and making sure it’s fun to play. We try to bring something exciting every season and keep things polished. But delivering on the core Call of Duty gameplay experience is always our #1 priority.

One of the most striking changes is the sheer volume of content available now. There’s an extensive number of maps, modes, weapons, and operators, giving players more variety and choice than ever before.

Beyond expanding content, the development team continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the game. They are always searching for innovative ways to enhance the visual experience, constantly raising the bar in terms of graphics and design. The introduction of Mythic weapons and operators stands as a testament to these advancements. Their amazing appearance and detail are achievements that would have seemed impossible at the outset.

A couple of years ago, when we were looking at possible IP collaborations, Street Fighter was always on our list. It’s such a classic for any gamer. We knew it would be amazing to bring those characters into Call of Duty: Mobile. It took us a little while to get it going, but now that it’s here, we are all really excited about how it has come together in-game.

Crossovers are a fun way to mix things up and give players something maybe they didn’t expect. They let us expand our universe into new areas and bring in fans from other places, all while keeping the core Call of Duty feel.

We focused on preserving the look and overall feel of the characters. We wanted to make sure that when players see them, they don’t look out of place. Then we designed special weapons for each character, leaning into their aesthetic, and created something really unique that helps blend the two games together in a way that makes sense.

We also took the classic “Hadouken” from Street Fighter and recreated it in place of a rocket launcher. I think this was a fun way to bring something so iconic from Street Fighter into Call of Duty: Mobile.