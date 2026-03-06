The Wrapp - Anyone for tennis? No? How about pirate cats?

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Welcome to the latest instalment of The Wrapp! If you're new around these parts, it's a regular feature where we discuss our weekend gaming plans. Yes, it's really that simple. This time, Cat and Will have decided to try the second-best racket sport (squash is number one) while Shaun is going on a feline adventure.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

With the recent changes to the podcast, I've taken a page out of the books of my fellow pod buds to learn more about the changes. While I know we're going to keep being ourselves, the games we're playing are going to expand a bit more so that we discover new things and hone our mobile skills. This is all going to start by exploring the world of eTennis, where things will keep going back and forth and picking up speed until someone blinks first.

As mentioned by Cat, Tennis Clash could be the place to start, and I will challenge my fellows to a match to see who is the true clash head!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Whilst I do have both an iPhone and an Android, it is the latter where my loyalty lies. And you know where else my loyalties are? With adorable cats and terrible puns! That is why I am so excited for Cat Quest II and III being released for Android. More so III; the Pirates of the Purribean. You are a cat and a pirate. It is just the perfect concept. The only thing that would make it better would be if it were a Viking ship, but I will take a pirate. Especially one this adorable.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

As it turns out, I didn’t totally ruin the timeline as I predicted last week, and we’re all still safe (unless this is now an alternate world I’m obliviously living in). So, like Will, I’ll be stepping out of my comfort zone with Tennis Clash, even though I know nothing about the sport and even less so about the game.

Shall this become my underdog origin story on the road to becoming the greatest eTennis player of all time? Or will I inevitably chuck my phone out the window in a fit of rage? Let’s find out.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

It’s Hitman. I’ll be taking the time to ‘take a shot’ at taking out Lilith Devereux in Dartmoor. Aside from that, I’m unsure. I’d normally be heading off to San Francisco at this time of year to attend GDC & PGC SF, but that’s not happening this time around as I’m a little tied up. An extra result of the latter is that I also don’t know if I’ll get much time for games.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Second verse, same as the first. It’s been a tough week for me personally, so I’ll be taking quite a quiet weekend. But I have found myself devoting a lot of time to chess.com, helped in part by their mobile app. And if you haven’t already, be sure to take a gander at my Gambonanza interview because it’s one that I’m getting quite interested in playing in future!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Few phrases in the world of gaming will pique my interest like roguelike deckbuilder. Alongside their one-word-descriptor brethren, roguelikes, they just provide endless replayability, something that's always welcome on mobile. This week, it's Nowhere Prophet that's grabbed my attention. It sports a simple yet stylish aesthetic and, if the trailer is anything to go by, boasts a fantastic soundtrack, too. I shall grab my headphones for this one. Let's hope the mechanics match up to the presentation.